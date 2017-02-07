Londonist Staff

Here's What London Looked Like In 1931

London in 1931 was on the cusp of change.

The Roaring 20s were over; the Hungry 30 were about to begin. The era of the Bright Young Things officially came to an end with the infamous Red-and-White Party, given by Arthur Jeffress in Maud Allan's Regent's Park townhouse.

Meanwhile Mahatma Gandhi was in town, drawing crowds of a very different kind. This was also the year Sadler's Wells opened, as well as London's Abbey Road Studios. A political crisis led to a National Government taking its seats in Westminster... there were turbulent times ahead.

London underground map. Good old Beck

Father Christmas delivering presents to the Childrens' Aid and Adoption Society, Leytonstone

London Zoo. Note the chains

Dog obviously had more money in 1931

Charlie Chaplin meeting Mahatma Gandhi, London

Rainy Westminster

London map

A London Transport poster. Now THAT'S how to advertise

Londoners flock to a mobile screen showing the latest Mickey Mouse film

Young exhibitor walks her kitten on a leash at the National Cat Club Show at Crystal Palace

Councillor Tom Brooks was Mayor of Bethnal Green - whilst continuing his trade as a chimney sweep

Gary Cooper buys an ice-cream at Waterloo station in 1931

King's Cross

Boys at the Hugh Middleton school rushing from their classrooms as the school holidays begin

A burning cigarette dispenser

Met Police officer herding sheep in Hyde Park

Crowds witnessing the arrival of Mahatma Gandhi in Canning Town

Piccadilly Circus

Feltham tram on route for Shepherd's Bush seen here on service in Ealing Broadway

Caledonian Market

Sainsbury's in Peckham. Slightly smarter than the Morrisons they've got now

Cornelia Sorabji, the first woman to study law at Oxford, makes a radio broadcast in London

A bugle-playing cyclist on Lambeth Bridge

James Joyce and Nora Barnacle finally marry in a London Registry Office, having met 27 years previously

Caledonian Market

Gandhi planting a tree outside Kingsley Hall, East End, 1931

Washing day, Croydon

Men scrubbing the roof of Cannon Street station

Trafalgar Square in the snow

The Royal Exchange

