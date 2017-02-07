Londonist Staff
Here's What London Looked Like In 1931
London in 1931 was on the cusp of change.
The Roaring 20s were over; the Hungry 30 were about to begin. The era of the
Bright Young Things officially came to an end with the infamous Red-and-White Party, given by Arthur Jeffress in Maud Allan's Regent's Park townhouse.
Meanwhile Mahatma Gandhi was in town, drawing crowds of a very different kind. This was also the year Sadler's Wells opened, as well as London's Abbey Road Studios. A political crisis led to a National Government taking its seats in Westminster... there were turbulent times ahead.
London underground map. Good old Beck Source Buzzfeed Father Christmas delivering presents to the Childrens' Aid and Adoption Society, Leytonstone Source Jean Philippede Tonnac London Zoo. Note the chains Source Zsl London Zoo Dog obviously had more money in 1931 Source Svar? Charlie Chaplin meeting Mahatma Gandhi, London Source Old Pics Archive Rainy Westminster Source Old London London map Source Jessicaesquires A London Transport poster. Now THAT'S how to advertise Source Ian Visits Londoners flock to a mobile screen showing the latest Mickey Mouse film Source History Pics Young exhibitor walks her kitten on a leash at the National Cat Club Show at Crystal Palace Source Lost In History Councillor Tom Brooks was Mayor of Bethnal Green - whilst continuing his trade as a chimney sweep Source London Life Gary Cooper buys an ice-cream at Waterloo station in 1931 Source Rob Baker King's Cross Source History In Pictures Boys at the Hugh Middleton school rushing from their classrooms as the school holidays begin Source London24 A burning cigarette dispenser Source Buzzfeed Met Police officer herding sheep in Hyde Park Source Old London Crowds witnessing the arrival of Mahatma Gandhi in Canning Town Source Indianhistorypics Piccadilly Circus Source Londonhistorian Feltham tram on route for Shepherd's Bush seen here on service in Ealing Broadway Source Old London Caledonian Market Source Sailor Sainsbury's in Peckham. Slightly smarter than the Morrisons they've got now Source London Life Cornelia Sorabji, the first woman to study law at Oxford, makes a radio broadcast in London Source Indianhistorypics A bugle-playing cyclist on Lambeth Bridge Source Old London James Joyce and Nora Barnacle finally marry in a London Registry Office, having met 27 years previously Source Bibliophilia Caledonian Market Source Sailor Gandhi planting a tree outside Kingsley Hall, East End, 1931 Source Lost In History Washing day, Croydon Source History In Pictures Men scrubbing the roof of Cannon Street station Source Sir William Davenant Trafalgar Square in the snow Source History In Pictures The Royal Exchange Source Old London
Crews brave freezing temperatures at Butlers Wharf Source London Fire Brigade
