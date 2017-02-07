07 February 2017 | 7 °C

Here's What London Looked Like In 1931

London in 1931 was on the cusp of change.

The Roaring 20s were over; the Hungry 30 were about to begin. The era of the Bright Young Things officially came to an end with the infamous Red-and-White Party, given by Arthur Jeffress in Maud Allan's Regent's Park townhouse.

Meanwhile Mahatma Gandhi was in town, drawing crowds of a very different kind. This was also the year Sadler's Wells opened, as well as London's Abbey Road Studios. A political crisis led to a National Government taking its seats in Westminster... there were turbulent times ahead.

London underground map. Good old Beck
Source Buzzfeed
Father Christmas delivering presents to the Childrens' Aid and Adoption Society, Leytonstone
Source Jean Philippede Tonnac
London Zoo. Note the chains
Source Zsl London Zoo
Dog obviously had more money in 1931
Source Svar?
Charlie Chaplin meeting Mahatma Gandhi, London
Source Old Pics Archive
Rainy Westminster
Source Old London
London map
Source Jessicaesquires
A London Transport poster. Now THAT'S how to advertise
Source Ian Visits
Londoners flock to a mobile screen showing the latest Mickey Mouse film
Source History Pics
Young exhibitor walks her kitten on a leash at the National Cat Club Show at Crystal Palace
Source Lost In History
Councillor Tom Brooks was Mayor of Bethnal Green - whilst continuing his trade as a chimney sweep
Source London Life
Gary Cooper buys an ice-cream at Waterloo station in 1931
Source Rob Baker
King's Cross
Source History In Pictures
Boys at the Hugh Middleton school rushing from their classrooms as the school holidays begin
Source London24
A burning cigarette dispenser
Source Buzzfeed
Met Police officer herding sheep in Hyde Park
Source Old London
Crowds witnessing the arrival of Mahatma Gandhi in Canning Town
Source Indianhistorypics
Piccadilly Circus
Source Londonhistorian
Feltham tram on route for Shepherd's Bush seen here on service in Ealing Broadway
Source Old London
Caledonian Market
Source Sailor
Sainsbury's in Peckham. Slightly smarter than the Morrisons they've got now
Source London Life
Cornelia Sorabji, the first woman to study law at Oxford, makes a radio broadcast in London
Source Indianhistorypics
A bugle-playing cyclist on Lambeth Bridge
Source Old London
James Joyce and Nora Barnacle finally marry in a London Registry Office, having met 27 years previously
Source Bibliophilia
Caledonian Market
Source Sailor
Gandhi planting a tree outside Kingsley Hall, East End, 1931
Source Lost In History
Washing day, Croydon
Source History In Pictures
Men scrubbing the roof of Cannon Street station
Source Sir William Davenant
Trafalgar Square in the snow
Source History In Pictures
The Royal Exchange
Source Old London
Crews brave freezing temperatures at Butlers Wharf
Source London Fire Brigade

Last Updated 07 February 2017

