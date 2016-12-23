James Drury
Here's What London Looked Like In The 1940s
London in the 1940s was dominated by the second world war. Suffering horrific bombing during The Blitz, large parts of the city were destroyed, especially the industrial areas in east London. Looking through some of these photos you'll notice the statue of Anteros in Piccadilly Circus is missing. It was removed for safekeeping, and returned in 1948.
The 1940s was also the decade that saw London host the Olympics, the Queen married Prince Philip, and the Empire Windrush brought excited and hopeful young people from the West Indies to London.
Harry Beck's 1948 map Source: Dailymail Children in London celebrate Christmas in an underground bomb shelter, December 25, 1940 Source: History In Pictures Mothers protest to demand day nurseries for their children so that they could engage in war work, Hampstead, 1943 Source: Home Front Museum A woman drinking tea, 1940, in the aftermath of a German bombing raid during the London Blitz Source: History In Pictures Women protest for a raise, London, 1949 Source: Dr Bernie Borgstein Hippodrome Theatre, London, 1944 Source: Old London Soldiers, sailors & civvies, Wembley, 1941 Source: London Life A market brings colour to the Blitz Source: Iliketowastemytime Winston Churchill with General Eisenhower, VE Day, London, 1945 Source: Michael Beschloss Elizabeth Taylor in Trafalgar Square, 1948 Source: History In Pictures 1948 London Summer Olympics - Mens' 100m heat, Empire Pool, Wembley Source: Dailymail Aldwych tube station during the Blitz, 1940 Source: Telegraph According to the original caption, Rose worked as a booking clerk during the first world war and returned to this job when war broke out "with the same smiling efficiency", 1942 Source: Iwm Winston Churchill inspecting air raid damage in Battersea, 10th September 1940 Source: London24 1948 London Summer Olympics - A Curtis leading the final lap of the womens' 400m freestyle Source: Dailymail 1948 London Summer Olympics - McDonald Bailey wins heat six of the mens' 100m event Source: Dailymail Bomb damage at St Pancras railway station in London in May 1941 Source: Sir William Davenant Jun 22 1948 The Empire Windrush brings first group of 492 Jamaican immigrants to the UK Source: Daily Radical History The docklands ablaze after the first mass air raid on London, 1940 Source: Yesteryear 1948 London Summer Olympics - cyclists at the start of one of the road races, Windsor Great Park Source: Dailymail St Paul's during the Blitz of WWII, 1940 Source: Londoninsight Poster recruiting female bus and tram workers, 1941 Source: Retrographik The wreckage of a bus, which was blasted against a house in London during The Blitz, 9th September 1940 Source: Old Pics Archive VE Day street party, Argyle Road, Edmonton, 1945 Source: 1900s A familiar face in uniform Source: Londonhistorian Soldiers help to clear the debris of Bank Underground station, 12 January 1941 Source: Telegraph Elephant and Castle underground station shelter with train Source: Flashbak The ruins of the City of London from Southwark Bridge to Blackfriars - photo taken from St Paul's Cathedral in 1942 Source: Sir William Davenant The East End bombed in the Blitz - note the Tower of London in the background, 1941 Source: The Ripper London, 1947 Source: Historyphotographed A WH Smith bookstore in London, 1940 Source: Bibliophilia People outside the Ritz movie theatre in Leicester Square showing Gone with the Wind, 1941 Source: Old London The City of London in 1948, taken from the roof of St Paul's cathedral Source: Old London 1948 London Summer Olympics - fencing Source: Dailymail Aldwych, used as an air raid shelter, October 1940 Source: Pinterest A Flying bomb incident, showing bomb damage to terraced houses in Sandmere Road, Brixton on 1 July 1944 Source: Old London 1948 London Summer Olympics - Emil Zatopek wind the gold in the 10,000m Source: Dailymail Two small girls wave flags in the rubble of Battersea, VE Day 1945 Source: Iwm 1948 London Summer Olympics - Andre Marie of France wins the 110m hurdles trial Source: Dailymail Woman selling biscuits in an underground air raid shelter, 1940 Source: Telegraph Don't worry, I'll fix it. 1940s Source: Old London Big Ben floodlit on 8th May 1945 Source: Old London A Journey Unknown - short comic looking at the Empire Windrush in 1948 Source: Orlando Blitz ghosts, 1940 Source: Nick Piccadilly Circus, July 1941 Source: Londonhistorian Tower Bridge stands firm following the first mass air raid on London in 1940 Source: Telegraph A teenage Princess Elizabeth in her ATS uniform, 1942 Source: Lost In History Aldwych underground station, London, used as air raid shelter during the blitz of WW2. 21 October 1940 Source: Old Pics Archive A man in London holds all that is left of his possessions after his house was bombed, 1941 Source: Prof.Frank Mc Donough 1948 London Summer Olympics - opening ceremony Source: Bbc 1948 London Summer Olympics - Fritz Hegner of Switzerland on the shooting range, mondern pentathlon Source: Dailymail On the night of October 14, 1940 a bomb penetrated the road and exploded in Balham Underground station, killing 68 people. A No 88 bus travelling in blackout conditions then fell into the crater Source: Dailymail Highbury, 1940's Source: Old London The Bedford Theatre, 1949 Source: Old London 1948 London Summer Olympics - opening ceremony Source: Dailymail A royal wedding Source: Karolina Miss Hannah Casson operates the ticket machine in her booth at a London Underground station, 1942 Source: Iwm Metropolitan Police Box, 1948 Source: Old London 1948 London Summer Olympics - crowds watching in the rain Source: Dailymail 1948 London Summer Olympics - a Coca Cola stall at Wembley Stadium Source: Dailymail 1948 London Summer Olympics - AA patrols with signs for Olympic Way, the new road which was constructed to Wembley Stadium Source: Dailymail Wallys barber shop on St Martin Street has defiant signs after losing its windows during the London blitz, 1940 Source: On This Day & Facts Streets of London, 1949 Source: Historyphotographed Brooklands Grand Prix circuit, 1945 Source: Buzzfeed Ingrid Bergman and Alfred Hitchcock at the George Inn on Borough High Street in London, 1948 Source: Flashbak.Com Three Kings pub, Cromwell Road, 1941 Source: Old London VJ Day street party, London, 1945 Source: Old London Camden children collecting penny for the Guy, 1948 Source: The London Sound Survey Clapham Tram depot following an air raid, 1941 Source: Old London An air raid warden checks on children sleeping on hammocks strung between the train tracks, 1940 Source: Telegraph Diners in a busy restaurant at Aldwych in London during the spring 1941 Source: Rob Baker Waterloo station women welders, 1940s Source: Old London During heavy attacks of the German Luftwaffe on 29 December 1940 Source: Theatlantic Soldiers return from Europe after D-Day, 1945 on a London Underground train Source: Telegraph Frith Street, Soho, 1943 Source: Nika Garrett Piccadilly Circus, 1940 Source: Old Pics Archive Mrs Vera Hibberd at work in the signal box at Wembley Park station to check up on trains which vary a minute or two from the set timetable, 1942 Source: Iwm A group of men sleeping on an escalator as they shelter from an air raid, in a London underground station during the blitz, 10th October 1940 Source: Gettyimages Brixton Station Road, 1940s Source: Old London The Blitz reached Buckingham Palace in 1940 Source: Londonhistorian London, 1940 Source: Iliketowastemytime The Blitz - unexploded bomb, London, 1943 Source: Old Pics Archive St Paul's Cathedral, 1940 Source: Wikia 1948 London Summer Olympics - weightlifting at Earl's Court Source: Dailymail Camberwell Green, late 1940s Source: Lambeth Walker Soho, 1940 Source: Rob Baker London fashion shoot, 1949 Source: Old London American soldier and his English girlfriend, Hyde Park, 1944 Source: History In Pictures 1948 London Summer Olympics - the torch is presented at Wembley Source: Dailymail 1948 London Summer Olympics - 80,000 people watched the King open the 14th Olympic Games Source: Dailymail Trafalgar Square, 1947 Source: Nika Garrett King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, 1940 - 'I am glad we have been bombed. It makes me feel I can look the East End in the face' Source: Londonhistorian 1948 London Summer Olympics - members of the British gymnastics team practising on the high bar in Hyde Park Source: Dailymail A wide view of the bomb-damaged shell of the John Lewis department store on London's Oxford Street, 1940 Source: Old Pics Archive Boys will be boys, 1941 Source: Old London Maths lesson in the Elephant & Castle Underground station during an air raid alert over London in 1941 Source: Yesteryear Police officer on the Strand, 1941 Source: Old London Shopping in Richmond, 1941 Source: London Life Women of the Women's Voluntary Service run a mobile canteen in London, 1941 Source: Classic Movies 1948 London Summer Olympics - HJ Bignall hands over the Olympic torch to Fred Prevett at Redhill, Surrey Source: Dailymail 'Empire Windrush' brings 492 Jamaican immigrants to Tilbury docks - the start of modern UK immigration Source: Histi Pics A boy reading in a ruined bookshop in London, after a night of heavy bombing. October 1940 Source: Lost In History A Heinkel He111 bomber flies over central London, 7 September, 1940 Source: Avax London, 1940 Source: Bbc World Service Cow Lane Bridge, Peckham, hit by a V2 missile in 1944, repaired within two days Source: Old London Canary Wharf and the Isle of Dogs, 1945 Source: Buzzfeed 1948 London Summer Olympics - Argentina's eights crew Source: Dailymail 1948 London Summer Olympics - Reg Harris of Great Britain wins heat eight of round two, mens' sprint Source: Dailymail A bomb penetrated the road and exploded in Balham Underground station, killing 68 people, 1940 Source: Londonhistorian Balham underground station, 1940 Source: Londonhistorian People bed down for the night in air raid shelter in Piccadilly Circus, 1940 Source: Telegraph Police road safety, 1949 Source: Old London King George VI and Queen Elizabeth meeting air raid victims, 1941 Source: Old London Mrs Edith Hill manoeuvres a forklift trolley in a depot where railway seats are overhauled and repaired, somewhere in London, 1942 Source: Iwm Ealing c.1940 with pedestrian lanes to speed people up and avoid bumps in the blackout Source: Sir William Davenant Rita Hayworth arriving at Croydon Airport, 1948 Source: Old London The view across the River Thames of the Houses of Parliament in scaffolding, 1941 Source: Dailymail Soho, 1947 Source: Flashbak.Com WW2 bomb damage around St Paul's Cathedral, London in 1946 Source: Lost In History Women war workers enter and leave an underground aircraft parts factory, August 1943 Source: Telegraph Abandoned boy holding a soft toy, London, 1945 Source: Classic Pics St George's Cathedral, Southwark, 1942 Source: History London Miss Feely operates one of the large lifts which carry passengers from street level down to the platforms and back up to the street again, 1942 Source: Iwm The Mallard at King's Cross, 1948 Source: Old London 14th October, 1940, Bomb damage Balham results in tube tunnels collapsing, over 60 killed Source: Imperial War Museums Station garden competition, Hammersmith, 1943 Source: Old London 1948 London Summer Olympics - floating boxing ring at the Empire Pool in Wembley Source: Dailymail Elephant and Castle Underground station shelter Source: Flashbak The 10th of May 1941 saw the last major raid during the London Blitz, dubbed 'the longest night'. There was damage to many important buildings including the Houses of Parliament, seen here Source: Londonhistorian 1948 London Summer Olympics - the flame is lit Source: Dailymail Piccadilly Circus, 1945 Source: Old London Three Jamaican immigrants (left to right) John Hazel, a 21-year-old boxer, Harold Wilmot, 32, and John Richards, a 22-year-old carpenter, arriving at Tilbury on board the ex-troopship 'Empire Windrush' Source: The Dandy Lion Project Firefighters dealt with blazes caused by bombing on Queen Victoria Street, 1941 Source: London Fire Brigade King's Cross station, 1940s Source: Old London King's Cross and St Pancras, 1945 Source: Buzzfeed Shelterers sleep on the benches which line the wall of this London trench shelter Source: Flashbak Readers browsing through the bomb-damaged library of Holland House, London, 1940 Source: History In Pictures 1948 London Summer Olympics - Great Britain men's gymnastics team at Empress Hall, Earl's Court Source: Dailymail 1948 London Summer Olympics - opening ceremony Source: Dailymail Prefabs around Galbraith Street on the Isle of Dogs, 1946 - built quickly to take care of post-bombing housing shortages, prefabs proved popular and remained occupied longer than originally planned! Source: The Ripper 1948 London Summer Olympics - Australian Mervyn Wood wins the single sculls final at Henley on Thames Source: Dailymail The 1944 Summer Games - due to be held in London - were cancelled Source: Ww2 Tweets From 1944 Aldwych Underground station, 1940 - ENSA lead a sing-song underground Source: Telegraph Mrs Hilda Slater cleans a window of an Underground tube train at a station in London, 1942 Source: Iwm 1948 London Summer Olympics - Roger Chesnau in the 3000m steeplechase Source: Dailymail Lewisham High Street, 1940s Source: Old London St Paul's in 1947 Source: Sir William Davenant 1908 and 1948 London Summer Olympics programmes side by side Source: Dailymail September 1940 Source: Imperial War Museums Tubby Isaacs Jellied Eels, Aldgate East, 1940 Source: Spitalfieldslife Clapton FC return to the Old Spotted Dog ground in 1943 Source: Old London London, 1949 Source: Retro Mark 1948 London Summer Olympics - Fanny Blankers-Koen winning the womens' 100m hurdles Source: Dailymail King's Cross station, 1940s Source: Old London The North stand, Stamford Bridge. 1948 Source: Old London Elizabeth Taylor, London, 1948 Source: Flashbak.Com 1948 London Summer Olympics - workman with signs to be put up in the Olympic Centre in Richmond Park Source: Dailymail A boy sits amid the ruins of a London bookshop after an air raid, 1940 Source: Old Pics Archive West Ham, Boleyn Ground, 1940 Source: Old London Londoners seek shelter in Aldwych tube station, April 1941 Source: History In Pictures Kids could forget the idea of easter eggs in 1941. Here they munch on their carrot treats instead Source: Old London Traffic moving slowly on an icy Queen Victoria St, London c.1941. A light dusting of snow softens the bomb damage Source: Sir William Davenant A waiter in wartime Soho, 1942 Source: Discovering London Police officer during the Blitz, 1940 Source: Old London Spotter, watching out for German air raids, during a Charlton Athletic vs Arsenal match at The Valley, London 1940 Source: History Pics King's Cross railway station, 1940 Source: Old London Tram on Westminster Bridge, 1949 with Big Ben in the background Source: Londonhistorian London, 1941 Source: Old Pics Archive Southbank, 1949 Source: Rob Baker West End book business basement shelter, Bloomsbury, 1940.
Source: Flashbak A Yeoman Warder at the Tower of London, 1947 Source: Historicroyalpalaces Waterloo Station approach, 1947 Source: Rob Baker 1948 London Summer Olympics - India vs Spain in the field hockey preliminaries at Chiswick Source: Dailymail A boy points out his bedroom to his friends, after his home had been wrecked during a bombing raid in an eastern suburb of London, 1940 Source: Historyphotographed Winston Churchill and his daughter, Mary Spencer Churchill, in London, c. 1943 Source: Old Pics Archive Bus in Camden, 1940s Source: London Life Mrs L Philpotts and Mrs E Firth carry out essential maintenance work to the escalators at a London underground station, 1942 Source: Iwm Source: Ronnierocket A woman delivers boxes of fish to traders at Billingsgate Market, 10 September 1943 Source: Mirrorpix Four young women enjoy a stroll in the Spring sunshine along a shopping street in the West End of London during 1941 Source: Iwm
