James Drury

Here's What London Looked Like In The 1940s

London in the 1940s was dominated by the second world war. Suffering horrific bombing during The Blitz, large parts of the city were destroyed, especially the industrial areas in east London. Looking through some of these photos you'll notice the statue of Anteros in Piccadilly Circus is missing. It was removed for safekeeping, and returned in 1948.

The 1940s was also the decade that saw London host the Olympics, the Queen married Prince Philip, and the Empire Windrush brought excited and hopeful young people from the West Indies to London.

Harry Beck's 1948 map

Source: Dailymail

Children in London celebrate Christmas in an underground bomb shelter, December 25, 1940

Source: History In Pictures

Mothers protest to demand day nurseries for their children so that they could engage in war work, Hampstead, 1943

Source: Home Front Museum

A woman drinking tea, 1940, in the aftermath of a German bombing raid during the London Blitz

Source: History In Pictures

Women protest for a raise, London, 1949

Source: Dr Bernie Borgstein

Hippodrome Theatre, London, 1944

Source: Old London

Soldiers, sailors & civvies, Wembley, 1941

Source: London Life

A market brings colour to the Blitz

Source: Iliketowastemytime

Winston Churchill with General Eisenhower, VE Day, London, 1945

Source: Michael Beschloss

Elizabeth Taylor in Trafalgar Square, 1948

Source: History In Pictures

1948 London Summer Olympics - Mens' 100m heat, Empire Pool, Wembley

Source: Dailymail

Aldwych tube station during the Blitz, 1940

Source: Telegraph

According to the original caption, Rose worked as a booking clerk during the first world war and returned to this job when war broke out "with the same smiling efficiency", 1942

Source: Iwm

Winston Churchill inspecting air raid damage in Battersea, 10th September 1940

Source: London24

1948 London Summer Olympics - A Curtis leading the final lap of the womens' 400m freestyle

Source: Dailymail

1948 London Summer Olympics - McDonald Bailey wins heat six of the mens' 100m event

Source: Dailymail

Bomb damage at St Pancras railway station in London in May 1941

Source: Sir William Davenant

Jun 22 1948 The Empire Windrush brings first group of 492 Jamaican immigrants to the UK

Source: Daily Radical History

The docklands ablaze after the first mass air raid on London, 1940

Source: Yesteryear

1948 London Summer Olympics - cyclists at the start of one of the road races, Windsor Great Park

Source: Dailymail

St Paul's during the Blitz of WWII, 1940

Source: Londoninsight

Poster recruiting female bus and tram workers, 1941

Source: Retrographik

The wreckage of a bus, which was blasted against a house in London during The Blitz, 9th September 1940

Source: Old Pics Archive

VE Day street party, Argyle Road, Edmonton, 1945

Source: 1900s

A familiar face in uniform

Source: Londonhistorian

Soldiers help to clear the debris of Bank Underground station, 12 January 1941

Source: Telegraph

Elephant and Castle underground station shelter with train

Source: Flashbak

The ruins of the City of London from Southwark Bridge to Blackfriars - photo taken from St Paul's Cathedral in 1942

Source: Sir William Davenant

The East End bombed in the Blitz - note the Tower of London in the background, 1941

Source: The Ripper

London, 1947

Source: Historyphotographed

A WH Smith bookstore in London, 1940

Source: Bibliophilia

People outside the Ritz movie theatre in Leicester Square showing Gone with the Wind, 1941

Source: Old London

The City of London in 1948, taken from the roof of St Paul's cathedral

Source: Old London

1948 London Summer Olympics - fencing

Source: Dailymail

Aldwych, used as an air raid shelter, October 1940

Source: Pinterest

A Flying bomb incident, showing bomb damage to terraced houses in Sandmere Road, Brixton on 1 July 1944

Source: Old London

1948 London Summer Olympics - Emil Zatopek wind the gold in the 10,000m

Source: Dailymail

Two small girls wave flags in the rubble of Battersea, VE Day 1945

Source: Iwm

1948 London Summer Olympics - Andre Marie of France wins the 110m hurdles trial

Source: Dailymail

Woman selling biscuits in an underground air raid shelter, 1940

Source: Telegraph

Don't worry, I'll fix it. 1940s

Source: Old London

Big Ben floodlit on 8th May 1945

Source: Old London

A Journey Unknown - short comic looking at the Empire Windrush in 1948

Source: Orlando

Blitz ghosts, 1940

Source: Nick

Piccadilly Circus, July 1941

Source: Londonhistorian

Tower Bridge stands firm following the first mass air raid on London in 1940

Source: Telegraph

A teenage Princess Elizabeth in her ATS uniform, 1942

Source: Lost In History

Aldwych underground station, London, used as air raid shelter during the blitz of WW2. 21 October 1940

Source: Old Pics Archive

A man in London holds all that is left of his possessions after his house was bombed, 1941

Source: Prof.Frank Mc Donough

1948 London Summer Olympics - opening ceremony

Source: Bbc

1948 London Summer Olympics - Fritz Hegner of Switzerland on the shooting range, mondern pentathlon

Source: Dailymail

On the night of October 14, 1940 a bomb penetrated the road and exploded in Balham Underground station, killing 68 people. A No 88 bus travelling in blackout conditions then fell into the crater

Source: Dailymail

The Bedford Theatre, 1949

Source: Old London

1948 London Summer Olympics - opening ceremony

Source: Dailymail

A royal wedding

Source: Karolina

Miss Hannah Casson operates the ticket machine in her booth at a London Underground station, 1942

Source: Iwm

Metropolitan Police Box, 1948

Source: Old London

1948 London Summer Olympics - crowds watching in the rain

Source: Dailymail

1948 London Summer Olympics - a Coca Cola stall at Wembley Stadium

Source: Dailymail

1948 London Summer Olympics - AA patrols with signs for Olympic Way, the new road which was constructed to Wembley Stadium

Source: Dailymail

Wallys barber shop on St Martin Street has defiant signs after losing its windows during the London blitz, 1940

Source: On This Day & Facts

Streets of London, 1949

Source: Historyphotographed

Brooklands Grand Prix circuit, 1945

Source: Buzzfeed

Ingrid Bergman and Alfred Hitchcock at the George Inn on Borough High Street in London, 1948

Source: Flashbak.Com

Three Kings pub, Cromwell Road, 1941

Source: Old London

VJ Day street party, London, 1945

Source: Old London

Camden children collecting penny for the Guy, 1948

Source: The London Sound Survey

Clapham Tram depot following an air raid, 1941

Source: Old London

An air raid warden checks on children sleeping on hammocks strung between the train tracks, 1940

Source: Telegraph

Diners in a busy restaurant at Aldwych in London during the spring 1941

Source: Rob Baker

Waterloo station women welders, 1940s

Source: Old London

During heavy attacks of the German Luftwaffe on 29 December 1940

Source: Theatlantic

Soldiers return from Europe after D-Day, 1945 on a London Underground train

Source: Telegraph

Frith Street, Soho, 1943

Source: Nika Garrett

Piccadilly Circus, 1940

Source: Old Pics Archive

Mrs Vera Hibberd at work in the signal box at Wembley Park station to check up on trains which vary a minute or two from the set timetable, 1942

Source: Iwm

A group of men sleeping on an escalator as they shelter from an air raid, in a London underground station during the blitz, 10th October 1940

Source: Gettyimages

Brixton Station Road, 1940s

Source: Old London

The Blitz reached Buckingham Palace in 1940

Source: Londonhistorian

London, 1940

Source: Iliketowastemytime

The Blitz - unexploded bomb, London, 1943

Source: Old Pics Archive

St Paul's Cathedral, 1940

Source: Wikia

1948 London Summer Olympics - weightlifting at Earl's Court

Source: Dailymail

Camberwell Green, late 1940s

Source: Lambeth Walker

Soho, 1940

Source: Rob Baker

London fashion shoot, 1949

Source: Old London

American soldier and his English girlfriend, Hyde Park, 1944

Source: History In Pictures

1948 London Summer Olympics - the torch is presented at Wembley

Source: Dailymail

1948 London Summer Olympics - 80,000 people watched the King open the 14th Olympic Games

Source: Dailymail

Trafalgar Square, 1947

Source: Nika Garrett

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, 1940 - 'I am glad we have been bombed. It makes me feel I can look the East End in the face'

Source: Londonhistorian

1948 London Summer Olympics - members of the British gymnastics team practising on the high bar in Hyde Park

Source: Dailymail

A wide view of the bomb-damaged shell of the John Lewis department store on London's Oxford Street, 1940

Source: Old Pics Archive

Boys will be boys, 1941

Source: Old London

Maths lesson in the Elephant & Castle Underground station during an air raid alert over London in 1941

Source: Yesteryear

Police officer on the Strand, 1941

Source: Old London

Shopping in Richmond, 1941

Source: London Life

Women of the Women's Voluntary Service run a mobile canteen in London, 1941

Source: Classic Movies

1948 London Summer Olympics - HJ Bignall hands over the Olympic torch to Fred Prevett at Redhill, Surrey

Source: Dailymail

'Empire Windrush' brings 492 Jamaican immigrants to Tilbury docks - the start of modern UK immigration

Source: Histi Pics

A boy reading in a ruined bookshop in London, after a night of heavy bombing. October 1940

Source: Lost In History

A Heinkel He111 bomber flies over central London, 7 September, 1940

Source: Avax

London, 1940

Source: Bbc World Service

Cow Lane Bridge, Peckham, hit by a V2 missile in 1944, repaired within two days

Source: Old London

Canary Wharf and the Isle of Dogs, 1945

Source: Buzzfeed

1948 London Summer Olympics - Argentina's eights crew

Source: Dailymail

1948 London Summer Olympics - Reg Harris of Great Britain wins heat eight of round two, mens' sprint

Source: Dailymail

A bomb penetrated the road and exploded in Balham Underground station, killing 68 people, 1940

Source: Londonhistorian

Balham underground station, 1940

Source: Londonhistorian

People bed down for the night in air raid shelter in Piccadilly Circus, 1940

Source: Telegraph

Police road safety, 1949

Source: Old London

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth meeting air raid victims, 1941

Source: Old London

Mrs Edith Hill manoeuvres a forklift trolley in a depot where railway seats are overhauled and repaired, somewhere in London, 1942

Source: Iwm

Ealing c.1940 with pedestrian lanes to speed people up and avoid bumps in the blackout

Source: Sir William Davenant

Rita Hayworth arriving at Croydon Airport, 1948

Source: Old London

The view across the River Thames of the Houses of Parliament in scaffolding, 1941

Source: Dailymail

WW2 bomb damage around St Paul's Cathedral, London in 1946

Source: Lost In History

Women war workers enter and leave an underground aircraft parts factory, August 1943

Source: Telegraph

Abandoned boy holding a soft toy, London, 1945

Source: Classic Pics

St George's Cathedral, Southwark, 1942

Source: History London

Miss Feely operates one of the large lifts which carry passengers from street level down to the platforms and back up to the street again, 1942

Source: Iwm

The Mallard at King's Cross, 1948

Source: Old London

14th October, 1940, Bomb damage Balham results in tube tunnels collapsing, over 60 killed

Source: Imperial War Museums

Station garden competition, Hammersmith, 1943

Source: Old London

1948 London Summer Olympics - floating boxing ring at the Empire Pool in Wembley

Source: Dailymail

Elephant and Castle Underground station shelter

Source: Flashbak

The 10th of May 1941 saw the last major raid during the London Blitz, dubbed 'the longest night'. There was damage to many important buildings including the Houses of Parliament, seen here

Source: Londonhistorian

1948 London Summer Olympics - the flame is lit

Source: Dailymail

Piccadilly Circus, 1945

Source: Old London

Three Jamaican immigrants (left to right) John Hazel, a 21-year-old boxer, Harold Wilmot, 32, and John Richards, a 22-year-old carpenter, arriving at Tilbury on board the ex-troopship 'Empire Windrush'

Source: The Dandy Lion Project

Firefighters dealt with blazes caused by bombing on Queen Victoria Street, 1941

Source: London Fire Brigade

King's Cross station, 1940s

Source: Old London

King's Cross and St Pancras, 1945

Source: Buzzfeed

Shelterers sleep on the benches which line the wall of this London trench shelter

Source: Flashbak

Readers browsing through the bomb-damaged library of Holland House, London, 1940

Source: History In Pictures

1948 London Summer Olympics - Great Britain men's gymnastics team at Empress Hall, Earl's Court

Source: Dailymail

1948 London Summer Olympics - opening ceremony

Source: Dailymail

Prefabs around Galbraith Street on the Isle of Dogs, 1946 - built quickly to take care of post-bombing housing shortages, prefabs proved popular and remained occupied longer than originally planned!

Source: The Ripper

1948 London Summer Olympics - Australian Mervyn Wood wins the single sculls final at Henley on Thames

Source: Dailymail

The 1944 Summer Games - due to be held in London - were cancelled

Source: Ww2 Tweets From 1944

Aldwych Underground station, 1940 - ENSA lead a sing-song underground

Source: Telegraph

Mrs Hilda Slater cleans a window of an Underground tube train at a station in London, 1942

Source: Iwm

1948 London Summer Olympics - Roger Chesnau in the 3000m steeplechase

Source: Dailymail

Lewisham High Street, 1940s

Source: Old London

St Paul's in 1947

Source: Sir William Davenant

1908 and 1948 London Summer Olympics programmes side by side

Source: Dailymail

September 1940

Source: Imperial War Museums

Tubby Isaacs Jellied Eels, Aldgate East, 1940

Source: Spitalfieldslife

Clapton FC return to the Old Spotted Dog ground in 1943

Source: Old London

London, 1949

Source: Retro Mark

1948 London Summer Olympics - Fanny Blankers-Koen winning the womens' 100m hurdles

Source: Dailymail

King's Cross station, 1940s

Source: Old London

The North stand, Stamford Bridge. 1948

Source: Old London

Elizabeth Taylor, London, 1948

Source: Flashbak.Com

1948 London Summer Olympics - workman with signs to be put up in the Olympic Centre in Richmond Park

Source: Dailymail

A boy sits amid the ruins of a London bookshop after an air raid, 1940

Source: Old Pics Archive

West Ham, Boleyn Ground, 1940

Source: Old London

Londoners seek shelter in Aldwych tube station, April 1941

Source: History In Pictures

Kids could forget the idea of easter eggs in 1941. Here they munch on their carrot treats instead

Source: Old London

Traffic moving slowly on an icy Queen Victoria St, London c.1941. A light dusting of snow softens the bomb damage

Source: Sir William Davenant

A waiter in wartime Soho, 1942

Source: Discovering London

Police officer during the Blitz, 1940

Source: Old London

Spotter, watching out for German air raids, during a Charlton Athletic vs Arsenal match at The Valley, London 1940

Source: History Pics

King's Cross railway station, 1940

Source: Old London

Tram on Westminster Bridge, 1949 with Big Ben in the background

Source: Londonhistorian

London, 1941

Source: Old Pics Archive

Southbank, 1949

Source: Rob Baker

West End book business basement shelter, Bloomsbury, 1940.

Source: Flashbak

A Yeoman Warder at the Tower of London, 1947

Source: Historicroyalpalaces

Waterloo Station approach, 1947

Source: Rob Baker

1948 London Summer Olympics - India vs Spain in the field hockey preliminaries at Chiswick

Source: Dailymail

A boy points out his bedroom to his friends, after his home had been wrecked during a bombing raid in an eastern suburb of London, 1940

Source: Historyphotographed

Winston Churchill and his daughter, Mary Spencer Churchill, in London, c. 1943

Source: Old Pics Archive

Bus in Camden, 1940s

Source: London Life

Mrs L Philpotts and Mrs E Firth carry out essential maintenance work to the escalators at a London underground station, 1942

Source: Iwm

A woman delivers boxes of fish to traders at Billingsgate Market, 10 September 1943

Source: Mirrorpix