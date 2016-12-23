24 December 2016 | 10 °C

Here's What London Looked Like In The 1940s

London in the 1940s was dominated by the second world war. Suffering horrific bombing during The Blitz, large parts of the city were destroyed, especially the industrial areas in east London. Looking through some of these photos you'll notice the statue of Anteros in Piccadilly Circus is missing. It was removed for safekeeping, and returned in 1948.

The 1940s was also the decade that saw London host the Olympics, the Queen married Prince Philip, and the Empire Windrush brought excited and hopeful young people from the West Indies to London.

Harry Beck's 1948 map
Source: Dailymail
Children in London celebrate Christmas in an underground bomb shelter, December 25, 1940
Source: History In Pictures
Mothers protest to demand day nurseries for their children so that they could engage in war work, Hampstead, 1943
Source: Home Front Museum
A woman drinking tea, 1940, in the aftermath of a German bombing raid during the London Blitz
Source: History In Pictures
Women protest for a raise, London, 1949
Source: Dr Bernie Borgstein
Hippodrome Theatre, London, 1944
Source: Old London
Soldiers, sailors & civvies, Wembley, 1941
Source: London Life
A market brings colour to the Blitz
Source: Iliketowastemytime
Winston Churchill with General Eisenhower, VE Day, London, 1945
Source: Michael Beschloss
Elizabeth Taylor in Trafalgar Square, 1948
Source: History In Pictures
1948 London Summer Olympics - Mens' 100m heat, Empire Pool, Wembley
Source: Dailymail
Aldwych tube station during the Blitz, 1940
Source: Telegraph
According to the original caption, Rose worked as a booking clerk during the first world war and returned to this job when war broke out "with the same smiling efficiency", 1942
Source: Iwm
Winston Churchill inspecting air raid damage in Battersea, 10th September 1940
Source: London24
1948 London Summer Olympics - A Curtis leading the final lap of the womens' 400m freestyle
Source: Dailymail
1948 London Summer Olympics - McDonald Bailey wins heat six of the mens' 100m event
Source: Dailymail
Bomb damage at St Pancras railway station in London in May 1941
Source: Sir William Davenant
Jun 22 1948 The Empire Windrush brings first group of 492 Jamaican immigrants to the UK
Source: Daily Radical History
The docklands ablaze after the first mass air raid on London, 1940
Source: Yesteryear
1948 London Summer Olympics - cyclists at the start of one of the road races, Windsor Great Park
Source: Dailymail
St Paul's during the Blitz of WWII, 1940
Source: Londoninsight
Poster recruiting female bus and tram workers, 1941
Source: Retrographik
The wreckage of a bus, which was blasted against a house in London during The Blitz, 9th September 1940
Source: Old Pics Archive
VE Day street party, Argyle Road, Edmonton, 1945
Source: 1900s
A familiar face in uniform
Source: Londonhistorian
Soldiers help to clear the debris of Bank Underground station, 12 January 1941
Source: Telegraph
Elephant and Castle underground station shelter with train
Source: Flashbak
The ruins of the City of London from Southwark Bridge to Blackfriars - photo taken from St Paul's Cathedral in 1942
Source: Sir William Davenant
The East End bombed in the Blitz - note the Tower of London in the background, 1941
Source: The Ripper
London, 1947
Source: Historyphotographed
A WH Smith bookstore in London, 1940
Source: Bibliophilia
People outside the Ritz movie theatre in Leicester Square showing Gone with the Wind, 1941
Source: Old London
The City of London in 1948, taken from the roof of St Paul's cathedral
Source: Old London
1948 London Summer Olympics - fencing
Source: Dailymail
Aldwych, used as an air raid shelter, October 1940
Source: Pinterest
A Flying bomb incident, showing bomb damage to terraced houses in Sandmere Road, Brixton on 1 July 1944
Source: Old London
1948 London Summer Olympics - Emil Zatopek wind the gold in the 10,000m
Source: Dailymail
Two small girls wave flags in the rubble of Battersea, VE Day 1945
Source: Iwm
1948 London Summer Olympics - Andre Marie of France wins the 110m hurdles trial
Source: Dailymail
Woman selling biscuits in an underground air raid shelter, 1940
Source: Telegraph
Don't worry, I'll fix it. 1940s
Source: Old London
Big Ben floodlit on 8th May 1945
Source: Old London
A Journey Unknown - short comic looking at the Empire Windrush in 1948
Source: Orlando
Blitz ghosts, 1940
Source: Nick
Piccadilly Circus, July 1941
Source: Londonhistorian
Tower Bridge stands firm following the first mass air raid on London in 1940
Source: Telegraph
A teenage Princess Elizabeth in her ATS uniform, 1942
Source: Lost In History
Aldwych underground station, London, used as air raid shelter during the blitz of WW2. 21 October 1940
Source: Old Pics Archive
A man in London holds all that is left of his possessions after his house was bombed, 1941
Source: Prof.Frank Mc Donough
1948 London Summer Olympics - opening ceremony
Source: Bbc
1948 London Summer Olympics - Fritz Hegner of Switzerland on the shooting range, mondern pentathlon
Source: Dailymail
On the night of October 14, 1940 a bomb penetrated the road and exploded in Balham Underground station, killing 68 people. A No 88 bus travelling in blackout conditions then fell into the crater
Source: Dailymail
Highbury, 1940's
Source: Old London
The Bedford Theatre, 1949
Source: Old London
1948 London Summer Olympics - opening ceremony
Source: Dailymail
A royal wedding
Source: Karolina
Miss Hannah Casson operates the ticket machine in her booth at a London Underground station, 1942
Source: Iwm
Metropolitan Police Box, 1948
Source: Old London
1948 London Summer Olympics - crowds watching in the rain
Source: Dailymail
1948 London Summer Olympics - a Coca Cola stall at Wembley Stadium
Source: Dailymail
1948 London Summer Olympics - AA patrols with signs for Olympic Way, the new road which was constructed to Wembley Stadium
Source: Dailymail
Wallys barber shop on St Martin Street has defiant signs after losing its windows during the London blitz, 1940
Source: On This Day & Facts
Streets of London, 1949
Source: Historyphotographed
Brooklands Grand Prix circuit, 1945
Source: Buzzfeed
Ingrid Bergman and Alfred Hitchcock at the George Inn on Borough High Street in London, 1948
Source: Flashbak.Com
Three Kings pub, Cromwell Road, 1941
Source: Old London
VJ Day street party, London, 1945
Source: Old London
Camden children collecting penny for the Guy, 1948
Source: The London Sound Survey
Clapham Tram depot following an air raid, 1941
Source: Old London
An air raid warden checks on children sleeping on hammocks strung between the train tracks, 1940
Source: Telegraph
Diners in a busy restaurant at Aldwych in London during the spring 1941
Source: Rob Baker
Waterloo station women welders, 1940s
Source: Old London
During heavy attacks of the German Luftwaffe on 29 December 1940
Source: Theatlantic
Soldiers return from Europe after D-Day, 1945 on a London Underground train
Source: Telegraph
Frith Street, Soho, 1943
Source: Nika Garrett
Piccadilly Circus, 1940
Source: Old Pics Archive
Mrs Vera Hibberd at work in the signal box at Wembley Park station to check up on trains which vary a minute or two from the set timetable, 1942
Source: Iwm
A group of men sleeping on an escalator as they shelter from an air raid, in a London underground station during the blitz, 10th October 1940
Source: Gettyimages
Brixton Station Road, 1940s
Source: Old London
The Blitz reached Buckingham Palace in 1940
Source: Londonhistorian
London, 1940
Source: Iliketowastemytime
The Blitz - unexploded bomb, London, 1943
Source: Old Pics Archive
St Paul's Cathedral, 1940
Source: Wikia
1948 London Summer Olympics - weightlifting at Earl's Court
Source: Dailymail
Camberwell Green, late 1940s
Source: Lambeth Walker
Soho, 1940
Source: Rob Baker
London fashion shoot, 1949
Source: Old London
American soldier and his English girlfriend, Hyde Park, 1944
Source: History In Pictures
1948 London Summer Olympics - the torch is presented at Wembley
Source: Dailymail
1948 London Summer Olympics - 80,000 people watched the King open the 14th Olympic Games
Source: Dailymail
Trafalgar Square, 1947
Source: Nika Garrett
King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, 1940 - 'I am glad we have been bombed. It makes me feel I can look the East End in the face'
Source: Londonhistorian
1948 London Summer Olympics - members of the British gymnastics team practising on the high bar in Hyde Park
Source: Dailymail
A wide view of the bomb-damaged shell of the John Lewis department store on London's Oxford Street, 1940
Source: Old Pics Archive
Boys will be boys, 1941
Source: Old London
Maths lesson in the Elephant & Castle Underground station during an air raid alert over London in 1941
Source: Yesteryear
Police officer on the Strand, 1941
Source: Old London
Shopping in Richmond, 1941
Source: London Life
Women of the Women's Voluntary Service run a mobile canteen in London, 1941
Source: Classic Movies
1948 London Summer Olympics - HJ Bignall hands over the Olympic torch to Fred Prevett at Redhill, Surrey
Source: Dailymail
'Empire Windrush' brings 492 Jamaican immigrants to Tilbury docks - the start of modern UK immigration
Source: Histi Pics
A boy reading in a ruined bookshop in London, after a night of heavy bombing. October 1940
Source: Lost In History
A Heinkel He111 bomber flies over central London, 7 September, 1940
Source: Avax
London, 1940
Source: Bbc World Service
Cow Lane Bridge, Peckham, hit by a V2 missile in 1944, repaired within two days
Source: Old London
Canary Wharf and the Isle of Dogs, 1945
Source: Buzzfeed
1948 London Summer Olympics - Argentina's eights crew
Source: Dailymail
1948 London Summer Olympics - Reg Harris of Great Britain wins heat eight of round two, mens' sprint
Source: Dailymail
A bomb penetrated the road and exploded in Balham Underground station, killing 68 people, 1940
Source: Londonhistorian
Balham underground station, 1940
Source: Londonhistorian
People bed down for the night in air raid shelter in Piccadilly Circus, 1940
Source: Telegraph
Police road safety, 1949
Source: Old London
King George VI and Queen Elizabeth meeting air raid victims, 1941
Source: Old London
Mrs Edith Hill manoeuvres a forklift trolley in a depot where railway seats are overhauled and repaired, somewhere in London, 1942
Source: Iwm
Ealing c.1940 with pedestrian lanes to speed people up and avoid bumps in the blackout
Source: Sir William Davenant
Rita Hayworth arriving at Croydon Airport, 1948
Source: Old London
The view across the River Thames of the Houses of Parliament in scaffolding, 1941
Source: Dailymail
Soho, 1947
Source: Flashbak.Com
WW2 bomb damage around St Paul's Cathedral, London in 1946
Source: Lost In History
Women war workers enter and leave an underground aircraft parts factory, August 1943
Source: Telegraph
Abandoned boy holding a soft toy, London, 1945
Source: Classic Pics
St George's Cathedral, Southwark, 1942
Source: History London
Miss Feely operates one of the large lifts which carry passengers from street level down to the platforms and back up to the street again, 1942
Source: Iwm
The Mallard at King's Cross, 1948
Source: Old London
14th October, 1940, Bomb damage Balham results in tube tunnels collapsing, over 60 killed
Source: Imperial War Museums
Station garden competition, Hammersmith, 1943
Source: Old London
1948 London Summer Olympics - floating boxing ring at the Empire Pool in Wembley
Source: Dailymail
Elephant and Castle Underground station shelter
Source: Flashbak
The 10th of May 1941 saw the last major raid during the London Blitz, dubbed 'the longest night'. There was damage to many important buildings including the Houses of Parliament, seen here
Source: Londonhistorian
1948 London Summer Olympics - the flame is lit
Source: Dailymail
Piccadilly Circus, 1945
Source: Old London
Three Jamaican immigrants (left to right) John Hazel, a 21-year-old boxer, Harold Wilmot, 32, and John Richards, a 22-year-old carpenter, arriving at Tilbury on board the ex-troopship 'Empire Windrush'
Source: The Dandy Lion Project
Firefighters dealt with blazes caused by bombing on Queen Victoria Street, 1941
Source: London Fire Brigade
King's Cross station, 1940s
Source: Old London
King's Cross and St Pancras, 1945
Source: Buzzfeed
Shelterers sleep on the benches which line the wall of this London trench shelter
Source: Flashbak
Readers browsing through the bomb-damaged library of Holland House, London, 1940
Source: History In Pictures
1948 London Summer Olympics - Great Britain men's gymnastics team at Empress Hall, Earl's Court
Source: Dailymail
1948 London Summer Olympics - opening ceremony
Source: Dailymail
Prefabs around Galbraith Street on the Isle of Dogs, 1946 - built quickly to take care of post-bombing housing shortages, prefabs proved popular and remained occupied longer than originally planned!
Source: The Ripper
1948 London Summer Olympics - Australian Mervyn Wood wins the single sculls final at Henley on Thames
Source: Dailymail
The 1944 Summer Games - due to be held in London - were cancelled
Source: Ww2 Tweets From 1944
Aldwych Underground station, 1940 - ENSA lead a sing-song underground
Source: Telegraph
Mrs Hilda Slater cleans a window of an Underground tube train at a station in London, 1942
Source: Iwm
1948 London Summer Olympics - Roger Chesnau in the 3000m steeplechase
Source: Dailymail
Lewisham High Street, 1940s
Source: Old London
St Paul's in 1947
Source: Sir William Davenant
1908 and 1948 London Summer Olympics programmes side by side
Source: Dailymail
September 1940
Source: Imperial War Museums
Tubby Isaacs Jellied Eels, Aldgate East, 1940
Source: Spitalfieldslife
Clapton FC return to the Old Spotted Dog ground in 1943
Source: Old London
London, 1949
Source: Retro Mark
1948 London Summer Olympics - Fanny Blankers-Koen winning the womens' 100m hurdles
Source: Dailymail
King's Cross station, 1940s
Source: Old London
The North stand, Stamford Bridge. 1948
Source: Old London
Elizabeth Taylor, London, 1948
Source: Flashbak.Com
1948 London Summer Olympics - workman with signs to be put up in the Olympic Centre in Richmond Park
Source: Dailymail
A boy sits amid the ruins of a London bookshop after an air raid, 1940
Source: Old Pics Archive
West Ham, Boleyn Ground, 1940
Source: Old London
Londoners seek shelter in Aldwych tube station, April 1941
Source: History In Pictures
Kids could forget the idea of easter eggs in 1941. Here they munch on their carrot treats instead
Source: Old London
Traffic moving slowly on an icy Queen Victoria St, London c.1941. A light dusting of snow softens the bomb damage
Source: Sir William Davenant
A waiter in wartime Soho, 1942
Source: Discovering London
Police officer during the Blitz, 1940
Source: Old London
Spotter, watching out for German air raids, during a Charlton Athletic vs Arsenal match at The Valley, London 1940
Source: History Pics
King's Cross railway station, 1940
Source: Old London
Tram on Westminster Bridge, 1949 with Big Ben in the background
Source: Londonhistorian
London, 1941
Source: Old Pics Archive
Southbank, 1949
Source: Rob Baker
West End book business basement shelter, Bloomsbury, 1940.
Source: Flashbak
A Yeoman Warder at the Tower of London, 1947
Source: Historicroyalpalaces
Waterloo Station approach, 1947
Source: Rob Baker
1948 London Summer Olympics - India vs Spain in the field hockey preliminaries at Chiswick
Source: Dailymail
A boy points out his bedroom to his friends, after his home had been wrecked during a bombing raid in an eastern suburb of London, 1940
Source: Historyphotographed
Winston Churchill and his daughter, Mary Spencer Churchill, in London, c. 1943
Source: Old Pics Archive
Bus in Camden, 1940s
Source: London Life
Mrs L Philpotts and Mrs E Firth carry out essential maintenance work to the escalators at a London underground station, 1942
Source: Iwm
Source: Ronnierocket
A woman delivers boxes of fish to traders at Billingsgate Market, 10 September 1943
Source: Mirrorpix
Four young women enjoy a stroll in the Spring sunshine along a shopping street in the West End of London during 1941
Source: Iwm

