Daan Deol

London Ruled By Plants

In these pictures, Mother Nature takes back control of the concrete jungle that is London.

A tree grows over a remnant of the Finsbury Park to Alexandra Palace Railway. Photo: Compound Eye

Green takes on red in Hampstead. Photo: BisForBabbPhoto

Algae forms a skin over a canal. Photo: Geoff Holland

Autumn in Hackney. Photo: Sven Loach.

Overgrown by choice: The Churchill Arms in Kensington. Photo: Ian Wylie.

Abbey Wood's Glover Close becomes 'Lover Lose' as nature reclaims. Photo: chutney bannister

Moss on Bankside. Photo: NoDurians

Ivy grows over a fallen cross in Highgate Cemetery. The various plant life and wildlife growing in Highgate Cemetery led to it being added to the English Heritage Register of Parks Interest in 1987. Photo: Jody

Greenery drapes over a Barons Court Underground station sign. Photo: dakota_boo

St Dunstan-in-the-East. Photo: Gareth Evans

A living wall on Edgware Road. The wall was erected in 2011 as a way of tackling air pollution at Edgware Station. Photo: Lindsey Berthoud

Ivy grows near the ROA Rabbit on Hackney Road. Photo: P'ptje