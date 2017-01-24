M@

An Amazingly Detailed Map Of London's Trees

London is a surprisingly green city. A map presented by the Mayor's office shows just how green, by attempting to map the capital's trees.

The data is broken down into 22 tree types, plus 'other'. You can readily visualise, for example, where London's surviving elm trees grow, or where your nearest apple tree lurks. The city's many great avenues of plane trees are immediately conspicuous.

As the website notes, London is home to some 8 million trees — around one per person. The map includes some 700,000 of these, which seems like an impressive start. Have a play here.