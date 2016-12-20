Sponsor

Give The Gift Of Theatre This Christmas

This is a sponsored article on behalf of Society of London Theatre.

Stuck for what to buy for the musical-lover in your life? Give the ultimate gift with Theatre Tokens, the Christmas present that lets them choose from over 240 shows nationwide.

Run by the not-for-profit Society of London Theatre, Theatre Tokens offer a gift with a difference. From The Lion King to 42nd Street, everywhere from Brighton to Bradford, choose your amount and let the recipient decide exactly when, where and what they see.

There are over 240 venues in which to use your Theatre Tokens, whether the recipient is a fan of crime, comedy or classical. Posted first class in a presentation wallet and with a list of all participating theatres, Theatre Tokens are sure to get you top present-giver points.

The Theatre Tokens website even has a variety of greetings cards, exclusively designed by Private Eye cartoonist Guy Venables. Add to your order for just £1.99 each, and make the gift even more special.

A card by Guy Venables.

What makes Theatre Tokens even better is that they never expire, so there are no worries about having to rush out to see a musical tomorrow. Instead of adding to the mountain of unwanted 'To Be eBay-ed' gifts, give an experience of a lifetime for Christmas.

We reckon a Theatre Token is such a good present, you'll probably want to keep it for yourself. Of course, if anyone is wondering what to give to us this year, well, take this as a massive hint.