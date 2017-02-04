Daan Deol

Free And Cheap London Events: 6-12 February 2017

All week

Explore the work of Frank Brangwyn and his love of Japanese art.

PHOTOGRAPHY: Get lost in a winter wonderland with Jessops #WINter photography exhibition. For one week only, enjoy a selection of images capturing the beauty of winter. Art Bermondsey Project Space, free, book ahead, until 12 February

SHEER PLEASURE: There's a new exhibition of Japanese furniture, paintings, prints and ceramics at the William Morris Gallery. The items belonged to the gallery's founder, Frank Brangywn, and the exhibition marks 150 years since his birth. William Morris Gallery, free, just turn up, until 14 May [Wednesday-Sunday]

THE LONDONERS: Whether it's wrestling, waitressing or politics, London has become a hub for job seekers. Explore 400 years of London living with The Londoners: Portraits of a Working City, an exhibition covering the period 1447-1980. London Metropolitan Archive, free, just turn up, until 4 July

CURIOUS COLLECTIONS: Explore polymath Sir Thomas Browne's unusual approach to the world with his curious collections. The exhibition reveals a compelling and strange perspective of 17th century medicine. Royal College of Physicians, free, just turn up, until 27 July [9am-5pm]

Monday 6 February

Get creative at the newly revamped Drink, Shop & Do

HISTORY OF SCIENCE: Cocaine and ether existed long before pioneers realised how they could be used for sedation and numbness. Explore the fascinating history of local anaesthesia in this lecture, where Dr Harrop-Griffiths puts a humorous spin on this element of medical history. Museum of London, free, just turn up, 1pm-2pm

SOUND SALON: Discuss field recording, audio walks, soundscape composition, immersive performances and more with the Museum of Walking's Sound Salon. Share ideas, compositions and walks and discover how sound can contribute to walking experience. The Mitre, free, book ahead, 6pm-7.45pm

MUGGY MONDAY: Get creative with your coffee and customise your own mug at Muggy Monday. You'll be given all the materials to espresso your creativity, so just bring your enthusiasm, buy a drink or two, and get stuck in. Drink, Shop & Do, £5, just turn up, from 7pm

Tuesday 7 February

OUTING THE PAST: Mark LGBT month with Outing the Past, a talk which aims to reframe some of the National Maritime Museum's collection from a queer perspective. National Maritime Museum, free, just turn up, 6pm-9pm

POETRY REVIEW: Celebrate the launch the most recent issue of The Poetry Review over a glass of wine. Listen to readings from contributors of this well-respected literary magazine. Keats House, free, book ahead 7pm-8.30pm

Wednesday 8 February

Listen to the Big Friendly Neuroscientist - Professor Tom Solomon speak at the Royal College of Physicians

ROALD DAHL: It's a little-known fact that author Roald Dahl had a deep fascination with medicine. Listen to his friend and doctor, Tom Solomon, speak about the author's interest in medicine. Royal College of Physicians, free, book ahead, from 6pm (lecture starts at 6.30pm)

GET QUIZZICAL: Get ready to take a pub quiz like no other. With craft challenges, musical riddles and more, Let's Get Quizzical is a night of daftness and fun. Drink, Shop & Do, £5, book ahead, 7pm

BOSS WOMAN: What does it take for a woman be dominant in her field of work? Can women reclaim the word 'bossy'? Celebrate working women with this selection of short films directed by women, and discover what it means to be a boss woman. 93 Feet East, £3/£4, book ahead, 7pm

Thursday 9 February

20 YEARS: E.H. Carr's Twenty Years Crisis explained why the world went through political turmoil after the Treaty of Versailles, leading up to the second world war. Join a panel of international relations experts to see if the world is heading towards a similar crisis. LSE, free, just turn up, 6.30pm-8pm

IMAGINARY FRIENDS: Taking inspiration from the toy industry and pop culture, Jasmin Anoschkin: Imaginary Friends takes colourful, funny-looking sculptures and turns them into facets of magic and fun. Southbank Centre, free, just turn up, until 19 February

Friday 10 February

Watch Other People at House of Vans.

ANTI WINTER BLUES: Enjoy a free screening of uplifting film Other People, about the power of love and family in a time of loss. House of Vans, free, just turn up, 4pm/6pm

LOVE: Pioneering African-American writer-director Kathleen Collins's groundbreaking work was often overlooked in her lifetime. Celebrate the publishing of her story collection, Whatever Happened to Interracial Love? with a night of her film and fiction. Waterstones Tottenham Court Road, £5, book ahead, 6.30pm

CROSSRAIL: The Crossrail project has given archaeologists the chance to explore London's most historical sites. See the archaeological discoveries of the project as they are put on display to the public for the first time. Museum of London Docklands, free, just turn up, until 3 September

Saturday 11 February

CHINESE NEW YEAR: The Museum of Childhood in Bethnal Green is celebrating Chinese New Year with an afternoon of music and dance performances, plus costume and mask making workshops. Free, just turn up, 11.30am-4.30pm

ROOF GARDEN: To celebrate the Crossrail Place Roof Garden, Museum of London Docklands hosts a family workshop where children can plant their own 'mini blossoming station' with real seeds. Free, just turn up, 12pm/2.30pm

Sunday 12 February

Keats House is hosting Afternoon Poems: Love is… on 11 February.

VALENTINE'S: Get into the Valentine's Day festivities with Afternoon Poems. Listen to readings of poems by Keats, Byron and more in the romantic surroundings of Keats House. Keats House, free, book ahead, 2pm-3pm

ROCK'N'ROLL BARBIE: Enjoy great food and and evening of live music from a range of bands. If you like rock n roll, beat or grunge music, Rock'N'Roll Barbie is the place to be. Red's True Barbecue Shoreditch, £3, just turn up, 6pm-10pm