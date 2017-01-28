Daan Deol

Free And Cheap London Events: 30 January-5 February 2017

All week

House of Vans is screening Big Fish this Thursday.

RA ART: Admire the work of emerging artists with Royal Academy's Premiums: Interim Projects exhibition. See work of artists at the midpoint of their studies at the RA schools, ranging from photography to painting, sculpture, video and more. Burlington House, free, just turn up, until 5 February

OPEN PLAN: Discover works by modern artists that use painting and sculpture to explore space and architecture with the immersive Open Plan. House of Vans, free, just turn up, until 12 February

ARCHITECTURAL LONDON: Robert Adam had a long enduring connection with London, working in the capital for over 30 years. Explore his vision of London with his most beautiful and influential designs for the city. John Soane's Museum, free, just turn up, until 11 March

ART: In her first solo show in the UK, French artist Elvire Bonduelle focuses on a critique of how we interact with art in typical gallery spaces, and the experience of contemplation. Ronchini Gallery, free, just turn up, until 18 March

FALLING SHAWLS: Learn all about traditional Sami shawl-making with Sami artist Outi Pieski's installation, Falling Shawls. The installation is a combination of hundreds of fringe elements to make a coloured three-dimensional drawing. Southbank Centre, free, just turn up, until 31 December

Monday 30 January

ROOFTOP STORIES: Get lost in a world of stories involving lightning, lies and unconvincing drag artists from Viking mythology. Join storyteller Giles Abbot on this strange night of tales and adventure. Queen of Hoxton, free, just turn up, 7pm-8pm

MONDAY NIGHT LAUGHS: Get over the Monday blues with Right Funny Comedy #11. Join host Stephen DiPlacito and 12 comedians to laugh your way into the week. Hawkins Forge, free, just turn up, 7.30pm-10.30pm

Tuesday 31 January

Explore the Falling Shawls installation at Southbank Centre.

COOK AND GARDEN: Join Charlotte Mendelson, author of Rhapsody in Green, discussing her passion for gardening with Diana Henry, author of cookbook Simple, in this panel discussion. A Q&A and book signing will follow the event. Waterstones King's Road, £5, book ahead, 6.30pm

POETRY: Explore the themes of patriotism, friendship, class and the environment with Templar Poetry Live: The Penguin Diaries. Telling the haunting story of the British Antarctic Expedition, The Penguin Diaries include a sonnet for each member of the expedition. Keats House, free, book ahead 7pm-8.30pm

HEADS & BODIES: Be a kid a again with Heads and Bodies. Draw a head, pass it on and wait for the hilarious results. Prizes and goodies will be given out for the best drawings. Queen of Hoxton, free, just turn up, 7pm-8.30pm

Wednesday 1 February

RICH TEA AND FAMOUS: In honour of the late, great George Michael, decorate a Rich Tea biscuit with a famous face. Wake up your friends before you go-go as places will fill fast. Drink, Shop & Do, free when you buy a drink, just turn up, from 7pm

SEEDS AND SENSORS: Join the creators of the Connected Seeds Library at the launch of the exhibition. This day of food, film and workshops gives you a chance to network with experienced and novice growers and learn about community growing seed spaces and more. Rich Mix, free, book in advance, 10am-6.30pm [until 12 February]

Attend the launch of the Connected Seeds and Sensors exhibition at Rich Mix

NEW VS OLD: The 1960s and 70s saw the rise of concrete buildings in the world's historic centres. With Gresham lecture Perfection or Pastiche?, find out whether there can be a reconciliation between old and new in architecture. Museum of London, free, just turn up, 6pm-7pm

POETS & WAR: The 21st century has already been met with several tragedies from conflict, death, displacement and more. Listen to four poets examine the impacts of war on our lives with humour, sympathy and horror with Poets on War. Southbank Centre, free, book ahead, 8pm

Thursday 2 February

PLAY WITH CLAY: Create your very own sculpture of your favourite Disney character with Play With Clay: Disney. Sip cocktails, mould your favourite Disney Princess, snowman or alien and whistle while you work. Drink, Shop & Do, free when you buy a drink, just turn up, from 7pm

ANTI WINTER BLUES: Go to a free screening of Tim Burton's Big Fish. Follow Edward Bloom as he recounts his life journey with imagination, fairy tale characters and colour in this uplifting tale about love and life. House of Vans, free, just turn up, 5pm/7.15pm

CRASH BANG WALLOP: Hear Iain Martin speak about his new book, Crash Bang Wallop: The Inside Story of London's Big Bang and a Financial Revolution that Changed the World (concise, huh?). Centred on the Thatcherite Big Bang of the 1980s, the book explores how London has flourished best when opened to new ideas and migration. Libreria Bookshop, free, book ahead, 7pm-9pm

Friday 3 February

RUG RHYMES: The Poetry Library Den welcomes children under five and their carers to meet puppets, Federico and Firebird, for nursery rhymes, poems and stories. Then browse and borrow books from the centre's children's collection and continue telling stories all the way home. Southbank Centre, free, just turn up, 10.30am

Check out Character Encounters at the National Maritime Museum. Photo: Royal Museums Greenwich

Saturday 4 February

FLEA MARKET: With a choice of 30 vintage stalls, get your hands on some unique and beautiful clothing, jewellery, homeware and more at the Hackney Flea Market. Abney Public Hall, free, just turn up, 4-5 February

ART MAKERS: Keep the little ones entertained as they learn how to model their very own bird and make a cosy little nest for it with Art Makers. Horniman Museum & Gardens, £3 per child, just turn up, 1.30pm-2.15pm/2.45pm-3.30pm

ALMSHOUSE TOURS: Look around one of the Geffrye Museum's restored 18th century almshouses. Get an insight into the lives of the poor and elderly of the past with this guided tour. Geffrye Museum, £4, book ahead, 11am/12pm/1pm/2pm/3pm

CHARACTER ENCOUNTERS: Grab your family and set sail for Character Encounters. Explore the struggles of the tea trade between Britain and China, dive into the sea with Neptune, or learn about life as a Caribbean woman from Pearl Morris. National Maritime Museum, free, just turn up, noon-3pm (different time slots)

Sunday 5 February

STORY TIME: Enjoy an afternoon of creativity and family time with A World of Stories. The afternoon encourages families to discover their story-writing skills, taking inspiration from the Horniman's handling collection. Recommended for children aged 3+. Horniman Museum & Gardens, kids £3, adults free, book ahead, 1pm-2.15pm/2.45pm-4pm

