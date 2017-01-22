Daan Deol

Free And Cheap London Events: 23-29 January 2017

Canary Wharf Winter Lights festival is completely free.

All week

LIGHT FESTIVAL: See a giant glass egg, become an angel, and witness some trippy interactive art at Canary Wharf Winter Lights festival. Follow the trail among the skyscrapers (and warm up in the Crossrail Place shopping centre). Free, just turn up, dark-9pm, until 27 January

EXHIBITION OF PAINTINGS: Despite being colourblind and having tunnel vision, William Lethorn has found success in the world of art. Working with oils, acrylics, charcoal — and taking inspiration from religion, history and landmarks — Lethorn's selected works are currently being displayed at Artsdepot in Exhibition of Paintings. Free, just turn up, until 8 February

WORKING THE WALBROOK: Museum of London's latest display shows artefacts from the lost Walbrook valley and beyond, from over 170 years of excavation in London. Items include gardening tools dating back to Roman times. Free, just turn up, until 26 March

ETHICAL TAXIDERMY: Jazmine Miles-Long challenges the ideas and perceptions of taxidermy with her exhibition, Memorial. A Tribute to Taxidermy, at the Horniman Museum. Miles-Long pays tribute to unknown craftsmen of the past, while also demonstrating that taxidermists not only preserve of animals but are masters of many skills. Free, just turn up, until 1 May

BAUER BROTHERS: Franz and Ferdinand Bauer were incredibly talented botanical artists who dedicated their lives to studying and drawing nature. See their work, which, besides being beautiful, was also scientifically accurate, displayed at the Natural History Museum. Free, just turn up, until 26 February

Memorial. A Tribute to Taxidermy Magpie Pica Pica, 2016 by Jazmine Miles-Long © Phil Sofer

Monday 23 January

FOREIGN POLICY: Explore the challenges and opportunities that foreign policy faces in the 21st century in this free lecture at LSE. Free, just turn up, 6.30pm-8pm

BRITISH WITCHCRAFT: Head to Conway Hall to watch clips from films released at the height of the 1970s British witchcraft revival, and to discuss the cultural context of the films. £5, book in advance, 7.30pm-9pm

Tuesday 24 January

SHAKESPEARE'S SONNETS: English lit enthusiasts and Shakespeare-lovers unite. Explore Shakespeare's poetry in a Gresham College lecture at Museum of London and learn about the Bard's use of personification in his sonnets. Free, just turn up, 6pm-7pm

BOOKS SHOWOFF: Enjoy cocktails as you have a laugh at Waterstones on Tottenham Court Road's comedy open mic night about books. £5, book ahead, 6.30pm-10pm

HEADS AND BODIES: Consider yourself a bit of an artist? Even if you don't Heads and Bodies should provide plenty of fun artistic competition at the Queen of Hoxton. Free, just turn up, 7pm-8.30pm

Wednesday 25 January

Go on a free walking tour of Soho & Covent Garden, the Wicked West End

WICKED WEST END: Learn all of the secrets of Soho and Covent with a free walking tour. See where the Rolling Stones and the Beatles performed and explore the glamour of the West End. Free, book ahead, 2.30pm-4.30pm

BURNS NIGHT: Don your best tartan, and enjoy whisky tastings, traditional music and food with Queen of Hoxton's Burns Night In The Wigwam. Oh, and there will, of course, be a reading of Address to a Haggis. Free entry, just turn up, 7pm - 10pm

SCIENCE MUSEUM LATES: Go back in time with Science Museum's childhood-themed late night opening. Revisit your childhood at Wonderlab: The Statoil Gallery, enjoy a scientific see-saw and toy car racing, and dance like no one's watching at the silent disco. Free entry, just turn up, 6.45pm–10pm

Thursday 26 January

HEALTHY LIFE: Give your body a cleanse with your very own handmade herbal tea-bags and energy balls. With Make, Do & Mend Yourself at Lower Marsh Community Market in Waterloo, you will be working with natural materials, in an open-air environment. Free, just turn up, noon-3pm

BATTLE OF THE BRONTËS: If you're a fan of the Brontës, get yourself to Waterstones on Gower Street for an evening of talks and trivia on their lives and work. Guests include authors Samantha Ellis and Sophia Tobin. £5, book in advance, 6.30pm

Friday 27 January

Grab a bite to eat at the Southbank Centre food market. Photo: Southbank Centre

WAR ART: Perspectives of Destruction: Images of London, 1940-44 is a new exhibition at Museum of London exploring how artists and photographers reacted to the damage suffered in London during second world war bombing. Free, just turn up, until 8 May

FOODIES: Enjoy an array of foods AT Southbank Centre's food market. Get your hands on all manner of street food as well as fresh produce. Free entry, just turn up, from 12pm [27-29 January]

FRIDAY TONIC: Bring out your inner jazz star at Southbank Centre's Friday Tonic: Tomorrows Warriors Jam. Whether you bring along your own instruments and jam along with everyone else or just relax, it's a c hilled way to start the weekend. Free, just turn up, 5.30pm

Saturday 28 January

FARMER'S MARKET: Get your hands on some local fruit and veg, as well as organic meat and artisan bread at the Horniman Museum Farmers' Market. There's also hot food ready to eat — why not buy your lunch and tuck into it while enjoying that view over London? Free entry, just turn up, 9am-1.30pm

FAMILY TIME: Celebrate Chinese New Year with the family at Museum of London Docklands. Take the little ones along for storytelling, paper-cutting, dragon dancing and more with this special family festival Free, just turn up, from 11am

The Chinese New Year Parade takes place this Sunday. Photo: John Caribe

Sunday 29 January

A WORLD OF STORIES: Journey to far-off lands with Horniman Museum's A World of Stories. Inspired by the museum's exhibitions, festivals and nature, the event is run by some of London's best storytellers. Free, just turn up, 2pm-2.45pm/3.15pm-4pm

CHINESE NEW YEAR: Head on down to Chinatown for the 2017 Chinese New Year Parade. Complete with puppeteers, costumes and music, it's the biggest Chinese New Year parade outside of Asia. Here's everything you need to know. Free, just turn up, from 10am