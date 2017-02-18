Daan Deol

Free And Cheap London Events: 20-26 February 2017

All week

Relive those teenage dreams at the Geffrye Museum. Photo: Kyna Gourley

TREASURES: Get up close to some of British history's greatest treasures, from handwritten Beatles songs to the Magna Carta. From art, to politics to music, the Treasures of the British Library exhibition has some fascinating exhibits. There's currently a Jane Austen themed display. British Library, free, just turn up, 9.30am-6pm

LAST CHANCE: It's your last chance to see explore Nepal: Resilience on the Roof of the World. Discover the culture of Nepal with these stunning photography portfolios. Oxo Tower Roof, free, just turn up, until 26 February

YOUTH: Celebrate LGBT month with The Exuberance of Youth. It's an exhibition showcasing the work of Antonis Sideras, consisting of self-portraits in which he exposes a vulnerable side of himself. Lauderdale House, free, just turn up, until 26 February

100 YEARS OF ROALD DAHL: In honour of Roald Dahl's 100th birthday, illustrator Sir Quentin Blake has drawn special portraits of Dahl's most famous characters. Celebrate this phizz-whizzing anniversary at the British Library with Quentin Blake: The Roald Dahl Centenary Portraits. Free, just turn up, until 21 May

FALLING SHAWLS: Learn about traditional Sami shawl-making with Sami artist Outi Pieski's installation, Falling Shawls. The installation is a combination of hundreds of fringe elements to make a coloured three-dimensional drawing. Southbank Centre, free, just turn up, until 31 December

Monday 20 February

Have a laugh with Kazvare Colouring In at Drink, Shop & Do on Monday

LUNCHTIME MUSIC: Enjoy a lunchtime concert marking One Day Without Us, a day to stand in solidarity with the world's immigrants and refugees. The World Harmony Orchestra will be performing works by migrant and refugee composers. The Wiener Library, Free, book ahead, 12.30pm-1.30pm

GET COLOURING: Forget about colouring in to achieve mindfulness, now it's all about the laughs. Join DSD for Kazvare Colouring In, where animals share our love of pop culture. Drink, Shop & Do, free when you buy a drink, just turn up, 7pm

COMEDY VIRGINS: Watch wannabe comedians chance their arm at stand up for the first time. Or take the plunge and have a go yourself. (If you plan to do that you've got to bring a plus one). The Cavendish Arms, free, 8pm (book your own slot on stage from 5pm)

Tuesday 21 February

POPUP: Coinciding with his exhibition, Miró and Life in General , a John Baldessari pop-up shop is open for a limited time at the Marian Goodman Gallery. Get your hands on mugs, posters, t-shirts, totes and more. Marian Goodman Gallery, free, just turn up, 10am-6pm [Tuesday-Saturday, until 25 February]

POLITICS & LAUGHS: With everything going on in the world right now, it's lucky you've got Lolitics to get you through it. Celebrate left-wing politics and the comedy club's 6th birthday this Tuesday. FYI: lots of free cake will be available. The Black Heart, £5, just turn up, 7.30pm

TEENAGE BEDROOMS: Revisit your teen years at the Geffrye with Teenage Bedrooms. Step inside the homes of 26 London teenagers and discover the meaning of modern teenage bedrooms. Free, just turn up, 10am-5pm

Wednesday 22 February

FAIRYTALE CREATIONS: Either make your very own Sleeping Beauty sleep mask, Peter Pan collar or collage a story bookmark with The Make Escape's Fairytale CraftNight. It's a perfect way to make friends, have fun and be creative. The Hackney Attic, free, just turn up, 7.30pm-11pm

SCIENCE: Find out how mathematics features in everything we do with this month's Science Museum Lates. From art, to music, to nature, to gaming, maths is present in our life every day, hiding in plain sight. Science Museum, free, just turn up, 6.45pm-10pm

BUILD A LEGO ROBOT: Put your Lego-building skills to good use at Drink, Shop & Do in King's Cross. With a group of five, build a Lego robot, give it a name and a skill, and see who wins. Free when you buy a drink, just turn up, from 7pm

Tiernan Douieb is 'small, bearded and on the internet (his words)

COMEDY NIGHT: You're halfway through week, so celebrate with a night of laughter with comedian Tiernan Douieb. Join him for an hour of satirical gags and nonsense musings. The Bill Murray, £5, book ahead, 7pm-8pm

REVOLUTION: To mark the 100 anniversary of the 1917 Russian Revolution, journey to the Odessa of writer Isaac Babel with Dash Café. Explore Babel's tales of the the dark underbelly of Odessa. Expect film, music, readings and more. Rich Mix, Free, just turn up, 7.30pm

Thursday 23 February

HISTORY TALKS: Join director/chief executive of Anti-Slavery International Dr Aidan McQuade for The Struggle Against Slavery in History and in the Present. Barnard's Inn Hall, free, just turn up, 6pm-7pm

MOVIE TIME: Meet exciting established and up-and-coming artists as they present a series of short films and discuss with peers on Thursday evening with Open Screening. Whitechapel Gallery, free, book ahead, 5pm-6.30pm

Friday 24 February

GAL-DEM: With this month's V&A Friday late, GAL-DEM shares its take on the world through film. Step into Oscar nominated movie posters, perfect your Bollywood dance moves and learn how to shoot a movie on your phone. V&A, free, just turn up, 6.30pm-10pm

BOOK WORMS: Enjoy an evening of readings from A Country of Refuge, Lucy Popescu's acclaimed anthology of writings on refugees, migration and asylum seekers. Waterstones Piccadilly, free, book ahead, 7pm-8.30pm

AFTER HOURS: Explore the the relationship between plants, animals and humans and find out how they shape our world with this Museum Late at NHM. There's storytelling, stand-up comedy and pop up science stations throughout the night. Natural History Museum, free, just turn up, 7pm

A science station at the Natural History Museum

Saturday 25 February

ART MAKERS: Get creative at the Horniman Museum in Forest Hill. Make rooster lanterns for Chinese New Year at this week's Art Makers session for families. Free for adults/Children £3, just turn up, 1.30pm-2.15pm/2.45pm-3.30pm

DANCE NIGHT: Celebrate past, present and and future sounds from the Caribbean, South America and the African continent with the launch of the afro-centric party series Peanut Butter Funk. The Book Club, £4, book ahead, 8pm-2am

CHARACTER ENCOUNTERS: Keep the little ones occupied as you sail across the Thames to the National Maritime Museum for Character Encounters. Explore the struggles of tea trade between Britain and China, dive into the sea with Neptune or learn about life as a Caribbean woman, from Pearl Morris. National Maritime Museum, free, just turn up, noon-3pm (different time slots)

Afro-centric party series Peanut Butter Funk launches this Saturday.

Sunday 26 February

A WORLD OF STORIES: Journey to far-off lands with A World of Stories. Inspired by the Horniman Museum's exhibitions, festivals and nature, the event is run by some of London's best storytellers. Horniman Museum, free, just turn up, 2pm-2.45pm/3.15pm-4pm

CAKE AND COMEDY: Like cake? Like to laugh. A Piece of Cake! will be right up your street. Try not to spray crumbs everywhere while guffawing at the likes of Bisha K Ali, Jon Long and Anne Klein. The Bill Murray, £5 (includes free cake), book ahead, 3.3opm-5.30pm

