Daan Deol

Free And Cheap London Events: 16-22 January 2017

All week

Stephen Turner's Exbury Egg (pictured in Hampshire) comes to Trinity Buoy Wharf.

PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION: See winning images from the Wex Photographer of the Year competition, on display at Old Truman Brewery on Brick Lane. All images were entered into the 2016 weekly online photography competition, #WexMondays. Free entry, just turn up, until 23 January

FROM THE EGG: Artist Stephen Turner is mooring up to Trinity Buoy Wharf in a giant wooden egg. His accompanying exhibition Everything Comes From The Egg explains what he's trying to achieve by sailing around the country in this strange craft. Free, just turn up, until 29 January

GLASTONBURY: Looking forward to festival season already? The V&A has a sound and film installation about the world-famous festival through time. The footage, which was filmed at the Worthy Farm event in 2014, shows the festival from different people's perspectives. Free, just turn up, until 26 February

WORKING THE WALBROOK: Museum of London's latest display shows artefacts from the lost Walbrook valley and beyond, from over 170 years of excavation in London. Items include gardening tools dating back to Roman times. Free, just turn up, until 26 March 2017

Monday 16 January

LITTLE ATOMS: Discover the significance of our genes with a talk by novelist Naomi Alderman and scientist Dr Adam Rutherford, exploring human genetics and its many wonders. Takes place at The Horse Hospital near Russell Square, £5, book ahead, 6.30pm-8.30pm

MUGGY MONDAY: Get creative with your coffee and customise your own mug at Drink, Shop & Do in King's Cross. You'll be given all the materials to espresso your creativity, so just bring your enthusiasm. £5, just turn up, from 7pm

Tuesday 17 January

LIBRARY TOUR: Take a free guided tour of Guildhall Library — including behind the scenes areas — with one of the librarians, and learn about some of the items in the collection. Free, book in advance, 2pm-3.30pm

FREE MEDITATION: Get your zen on with Inner Space's Practical Meditation course in Covent Garden. For better concentration, creativity and relaxation, Raja Yoga is something anyone can do for a mindful, and peaceful life. Free, book ahead, 4pm-5pm

ROYAL LECTURE: King George V's reign is credited with helping constitutional monarchy mature. This Gresham lecture at Museum of London discusses how Britain's monarchy managed to maintain its popularity while five emperors, eight kings and eighteen other dynasties fell from power. Free, just turn up, 6pm-7pm

JIM CARREY'S BIRTHDAY: Celebrate comedy actor Jim Carrey's birthday at Drink, Shop & Do by decorating a biscuit with Jim Carrey's face. B-E-A-utiful. Free with a drink, just turn up, from 7pm

Wednesday 18 January

Terrains of the Body at Whitechapel Gallery. © Hellen van Meene and Yancey Richardson Gallery. Photo: Lee Stalsworth.

MATHS AND SKYLINES: Your maths teacher was right — maths can be useful. This Gresham College lecture, at Barnard's Inn Hall, will tackle the problem of the best place to stand when taking a picture of the four chimneys at Battersea Power Station. Free, just turn up, 1pm-2pm

GOODBYE OBAMA: Say farewell to Obama with this assessment of his presidency. Join American history expert Professor Andrew Preston for the talk at Arts Two on the QMUL campus in Mile End, two days before the inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump. Free, book ahead, 7pm-9pm

TERRAINS OF THE BODY: Whitechapel Gallery's new exhibition opens today. Terrains of the Body showcases work by artists embracing the female body and central way of telling stories and features work by 17 contemporary artists from around the world. Free, just turn up, until 16 April [Tuesday-Sunday, 11am-6pm]

Thursday 19 January

Watch and analyse the pilot episode of the Wonder Women television series this Thursday.

COSMIC ARCHAEOLOGY: UCL hosts a lunch hour lecture about cosmic archaeology. Dr Amelie Saintonge talks about how observing galaxies across cosmic time can give us an insight into the history of the universe. Free, just turn up, 1.15pm-1.55pm

MUSIC OF TODAY: Austrian composer Bernd Richard Deutsch puts on a concert of his colourful, zany works, transporting you to a whirlwind fantasyland of imagination and surprise at Southbank Centre. Free, just turn up, 6pm

WONDER WOMAN: Embrace your inner warrior at Petrie Museum's screening of the pilot episode of 1970s TV series Wonder Woman. Dr. Amanda Potter will introduce the screening with a look into how the character has been turned into a super-heroine. Free, book ahead, 6pm-8pm

TOP TRUMPS: Drink, Shop & Do hosts an interactive night of Top Trumps to mark Donald Trump's inauguration. Free when you buy a drink, just turn up, from 7pm

Friday 20 January

RUG RHYMES: Rug Rhymes: What Rhymes With Rug is a short session of nursery rhymes, poems and stories for children under-five and their carers at Southbank Centre. After the session, you have the opportunity to explore the growing children's books collection. Free, just turn up, 10.30am

CONFETTI FUN: Sparkling fun is what Drink, Shop & Do has to offer this Friday. Let loose with all of the best party tunes with Confetti Fun Friday. WARNING: you may still be shaking glitter out of your hair on Sunday morning. Free entry until 10pm, £3 after, just turn up

Saturday 21 January

STORIES OF CREATION: Listen to storytellers, poets and musicians share their interpretations of the creation of our world at Southbank Centre. Hear stories from Norse and African mythology as well as interpretations of religious beliefs. Free, just turn up, 1pm

Sunday 22 January

Barbican Conservatory is open on Sunday. Photo: Londonist

BARBICAN CONSERVATORY: Deep in the concrete jungle of Barbican Centre sits a real jungle, of sorts. Barbican Conservatory only opens to the public on Sundays, and is home to all manner of tropical flowers and plants, as well as fish and terrapins. Don't miss the cactus room upstairs. Free, just turn up, noon-5pm

FIRE, PESTILENCE AND PLAGUE: Explore South Bank with a free walking tour, from the days of cockfighting, gambling and other kinds of debauchery to the modern day South Bank. Free, book ahead, 2.30pm-4.30pm

COMMUNITY CINEMA: Hargrave Hall Community Cinema in Upper Holloway launches this afternoon with a free screening of Charlie Chaplin film The Great Dictator. Free, book ahead, 7pm-9.30pm

TRUMP COMEDY: Head to the Cavendish Arms in Stockwell for a Love Trumps Hate comedy night, timed to coincide with the week of Trump's inauguration. Check out the line-up here. Free, just turn up, 7pm-9.45pm