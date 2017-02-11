Daan Deol

Free And Cheap London Events: 13-19 February 2017

Watch Trolls at House of Vans on Saturday.

All week

ABC: The alphabet gets a reinvention in this new exhibition which brings together a range of photographers from various walks in life to teach children in a new and creative way. V&A Museum of Childhood, Free, just turn up, until 4 June

GLAD TO BE GAY: Discover the struggle of the journey to legal equality faced by gay people since the 1967 Sexual Offences Act. Exhibition Glad to be Gay uses the Hall-Carpenter Archives and The Women’s Library collection to consider the legal challenges of the last 50 years. Free, just turn up, until 7 April

ROYAL ACADEMY CELEBRATION: Celebrate Anthony Green's 40th anniversary as a Royal Academician. The Tennant Gallery will, for the first time, focus on his recently completed work, a 3m-tall portrait, The Fur Coat, "Hazana". It tells the story of his mother's second marriage. £4/£3, book ahead, until 30 April

THE LONDONERS: Whether it's wrestling, waitressing or politics, London has become a hub for job seekers. Explore 400 years of London living with The Londoners: Portraits of a Working City, an exhibition covering the period 1447-1980. London Metropolitan Archives, free, just turn up, until 4 July

HARRY POTTER: This free Harry Potter exhibition has been extended. There's graphic artwork from the films, including designs for the newspapers used as props, and Hogwarts textbooks. MinaLima store, free entry, just turn up, noon-7pm daily

Monday 13 February

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Want something to do on your lunch break? Enjoy a free concert in impressive surroundings — vocal ensemble St Martin's Voices are putting on a free concert. St Martin-in-the-Fields, free, just turn up, 1pm-1.45pm

DARE TO DREAM: Spark London Storytelling gives you the chance to talk about your dreams. Share your wisdom as you speak about your dream, how you pursued it and whether you succeeded — and listen to others tell their stories. Hackney Picturehouse, £4, book ahead, 7.30pm

MONDAY NIGHT LAUGHS: Start your week with a giggle at Right Funny Comedy, with stand up from Nico Yearwood, Jimmy Bird and AJ Roberts. Hawkins Forge in Battersea, free, just turn up, 7.30pm-10.30pm

Celebrate Anthony Green at the RA this week. © Anthony Green. Photo: Shelagh Bidwell / Montage Photography.

Tuesday 14 February

POTTERY: Watch BBC2's Keith Brymer Jones throwing live on his potter's wheel and giving demonstrations in the windows of John Lewis on Oxford Street.. John Lewis Oxford Street, just turn up, 12pm-2pm/4pm-7pm [until 16 February]

CHARLIE CHAPLIN: Walk in the footsteps of Charlie Chaplin with the guided south London walk. Find out about the comic legend's childhood and his rise from rags to riches. Elephant Street exit, Elephant and Castle Station, free (donation suggested), just turn up, 5.30pm-7.30pm

TALK: Author Paul Shapiro speaks about the creation and liquidation of the Kishinev Ghetto 1941-42, which took over 11,000 lives in just a few weeks, in context of the 1903 Kishinev Pogrom that took 42 lives. He will then carry the story on to today and the highlight the way these events are being remembered. The Wiener Library, free, book ahead, 6.30pm-8pm

Wednesday 15 February

FAMILY DAY: Enjoy a day of activities with the family, with a theme of mystery and revelation. Create your own art, construct secret messages and more. Suitable for ages 6+. The Charterhouse, free, just turn up, 11am-6pm

SOCIAL SYNCHRONY: Ever wondered if there is such a thing as a single mind or 'mob mentality'? Doing things in synchronisation with other people makes us feel like we have a social bond. Jorina von Zimmermann discusses her research into collective synchrony. Wellcome Collection, free, just turn up, 1pm-2pm

SAD DRAKE: Forget all about Valentines's Day with Champagne Papi-er Mache. Craft your very own 'Crying Drake', inspired by a cocktail or two. Drink, Shop & Do, free when you buy a drink, just turn up, 7pm

Thursday 16 February

Head over to the House of Mina Lima this week.

NATURE: Get a new perspective of man's relationship with animals and nature in this audio described tour of Wellcome Collection's Making Nature exhibition. Wellcome Collection, free, book ahead, 6pm-7pm

MUSIC: Listen to the Zofanny Ensemble, five distinguished musicians, perform Brahms Piano Quintet for the first time at LSE. LSE, free, just turn up, 1.05pm-2pm

Friday 17 February

CONFETTI FUN: Sparkling fun is what Drink, Shop & Do has to offer this Friday. Let loose with all the best party tunes at Confetti Fun Friday. It's well worth shaking glitter out of your hair on Saturday morning. Free entry until 10pm, £3 after, just turn up

FASHION: Explore the the relationship between fashion and places around the world with the International Fashion Showcase 2017. See work by of the world's most talented young designers. Somerset House, free, book ahead, 7pm-9pm

PANCAKE ART: America's largest pop-up underground art show returns to London this Friday with The Pancakes and Booze Art Show. With live audio and visual performances, live, body painting and of course, pancakes, it should be an interesting night. Studio Spaces 110 Pennington Street, £5, just turn up, 7pm-1am

Somerset House gets fashionable on Friday evening.

Saturday 18 February

FILM TIME: Join grumpy Branch and jolly Poppy as they set out on a journey to rescue their friends from the Burgens. A sweet film about friendship and happiness, Trolls will entertain children and grown ups alike. House of Vans, free, just turn up, 10.30am/12.15pm

NURSE!: Pamper yourself with Nurse Knows Best. Equipped with flowers, advice and smiles, these nurses will help you to lie back and relax in this interactive performance. Suitable for ages 12+. Wellcome Collection, free, just turn up, until 19 February

Sunday 19 February

VINTAGE FASHION: Make a statement in 2017 with the Clerkenwell Vintage Fashion Fair. Get your hands on unique accessories, jewellery, clothes and more. Courthouse Hotel, £4, book ahead, 11am-5pm

FAMILY TIME: Get the little ones into literature at this arts and craft workshop at Keats House. Make a percussion stick and create music inspired by Keats's poetry. Keats House, free, book ahead 1pm-4pm

MS TAYLOR: Join fellow bookworms for a walk along Hampstead Heath, while discussing Elizabeth Taylor's A View of the Harbour. Daunt Books Hampstead, free, just turn up, 11.30am