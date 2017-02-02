Helen Graves

The New Trend That's Thrilling London's Top Foodies: Off Menu Dining

The off-menu bacon double cheeseburger at Bleecker.

Eating out is simple, right? You sit down, look at the menu and order something from it. Well, not any more. The latest way to look cool in London restaurants is to order off-menu.

The spark for this trend may have come from the US, where fast food restaurants like cult burger chain In ‘n Out offer a range of off-menu styles, providing you know how to ask for them. Expert diners request their patties ‘animal style’ (with special sauce and extra pickles) or ‘protein style’ (no bun).

London’s own top burger experts Bleecker have also been known to design off-menu specials, like their own take on Burger King’s bacon double cheeseburger.

A curry at Punjabi restaurant Tayyabs, where we once tasted an off menu brains masala. Photo: Ewan Munro.

The concept isn’t entirely new to London however, with established restaurants like the Punjabi Tayyabs offering those in the know the occasional off-menu curry, which has included a masala made with fresh brains.

Off-menu dining can be a thrill for both the chef and diner and we’re expecting to see a wave of new, ‘secret’ dishes appearing around town.

