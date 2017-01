Daan Deol

Things You Never Knew About Love Actually

From Bill Nighy's crooning to Hugh Grant's smooth moves, Love Actually is everyone's favourite/least favourite rom com. Here are a few things you may not know about this cheesy love letter to London.

The school used for the nativity concert at the end of the film is Elliott School, Putney. It's where Pierce Brosnan went to school until he was 15.

Peter and Juliet's wedding towards the start of the film is at Grosvenor Chapel in Mayfair.

The cringeworthy scene in which Rowan Atkinson’s delicate packing almost gets Alan Rickman found out is filmed at Selfridges.

Grant’s PM character was partially based on real-life former PM Ted Heath. Heath was a bachelor, and Richard Curtis had long wondered what would have happened if he’d fallen in love while in office.

The footage of friends and families hugging at the beginning of the film is real. The film's camera crew camped out at Heathrow Airport for a week to film it.

In 2005 Tony Blair referenced Hugh Grant’s patriotic speech from the film when discussing Britain’s “special relationship” with the USA. He said: “I know there’s a bit of us that would like me to do a Hugh Grant in Love Actually and tell America where to get off. But the difference between a good film and real life is that in real life there’s the next day, the next year, the next lifetime to contemplate the ruinous consequences of easy applause.”

The word "actually" is said 22 times in the movie.

The crew tried to get into 10 Downing Street but were denied access. What you see is a studio.

