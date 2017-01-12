Daan Deol

Meet 10 London Women From 10 Different Decades

Dame Jocelyn Barrow features in Century.

A collection of ten film portraits exploring the lives of 10 women in London will be screened as part of the 1000 Londoners season by Chocolate Films

Century features 10 London women, born in 10 different decades, from Dame Jocelyn Barrow — knighted for her work in race relations — to Paralympic athlete Susie Rogers. A young mother evicted from her home, a Rabbi, a vascular surgeon and a body builder add to this cross sectional film study of London.

Countering the lack of representation of women in cinema, these 10 short films pass the Bechdel Test with flying colours. After the film, join a panel of the contributors for a discussion about women and ambition.

Century: 10 Women 10 Decades is on 30 January, 7pm, at Hackney Picturehouse. Tickets are £5 and need to be booked in advance.