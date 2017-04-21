Laura Reynolds

A Guide To London's 2017 Outdoor Cinema Events

It wouldn't be summer in London without an onslaught of pop-up outdoor cinemas and rooftop film screenings. Whether you're into classic flicks or the newest releases, check out where you can get your al fresco film fix in summer 2017.

Rooftop Film Club

Rooftop Film Club is the stuff summer dreams are made of.

We're massive fans of watching the sun set over the London skyline, cold beer in hand, while a classic film plays on the big screen. No surprise then that we love what Rooftop Film Club do — take over four sky-high venues for the summer, and bring in good food and excellent films. Deckchairs are provided, which is a nice touch. Tickets are usually released a month at a time, so if there's nothing that takes your fancy, or it's all sold out, it's worth finding out when the next batch is due to be released.

Hot date? The love seats are designed for two to share, with a free drink and bottomless popcorn thrown in. And the programme? That's got everything from Mary Poppins to La La Land, via Reservoir Dogs, Back To The Future and — the holy grail of all outdoor film screenings — a Grease singalong.

When: 4 May-September 2017

Where: Bussey Building (Peckham)/ Queen of Hoxton (Shoreditch) / Roof East (Stratford)/ Roof Gardens (Kensington)

How Much: £15-£50

Booking and info: www.rooftopfilmclub.com/london

Luna Cinema

One New Change - just one of Luna Cinema's many venues.

Luna Cinema just doesn't sit still, darting about to venues as diverse as Alexandra Palace, Kew Gardens, One New Change and Crystal Palace Park — and that's just a sample of what happens inside the M25. New for this year are screenings at the Horniman Museum, but the Jaws screenings at Brockwell Lido are the highlight of any cheesy film fan's summer.

Food and drink offerings can vary from venue to venue but generally takes the form of a (well-stocked) bar, woodfired pizzas and gourmet burgers. It's a case of bring your own blankets, or pay to hire backrests — or a premium ticket gets you a reserved director's chair.

When: 14 July- 7 October 2017 (not all dates in London)

Where: Too many to list — see the full programme here.

How Much: £10-£27.50

Booking and info: www.thelunacinema.com

Nomad Cinema

A Nomad Cinema screening at Brompton Cemetery.

Nomad Cinema is worth a visit, not least because you'll be doing good by going to the cinema; it's a volunteer-run social enterprise, so profits go to charity. The full summer programme hasn't been announced yet, but screenings in the atmospheric Brompton Cemetery are always a highlight.

When: Summer 2017

Where: Several London venues, TBC

How Much: TBC

Booking and info: www.whereisthenomad.com

Lost Format Society, Croydon

A Lost Format Society screening.

Another one for cinephiles with a head for heights, Lost Format Society is screening cult classics and newer releases — think Top Gun meets Moonlight. Deckchairs are provided for filmgoers, so no need to faff around with blankets and the like. The area doubles up as a rooftop bar and lounge area, with plenty of space to chill out before and after the film, and we're promised gourmet food from the grill.

When: from 18 May 2017

Where: Centrale Car Park, Croydon

How Much: £10-£15

Booking and info: www.lostformatsociety.co.uk

Westfield Cinema

Westfield has joined forces with new culinary event London Food Month to offer a pop-up cinema at the Night Market, against the backdrop of Kensington Palace. Films on the schedule include Moana, Tangled, Pretty Woman, La La Land and The Grand Budapest Hotel. You're not allowed to bring your own chairs in, so make do with a blanket, and get there early to nab a spot.

When: 7-18 June 2017

Where: Night Market, Perks Field, Kensington

How Much: You'll have to buy Night Market tickets AND cinema tickets to see the film, so a total of £19 for adults of £10 for kids.

Booking and info: www.londonfoodmonth.co.uk

Somerset House

Details have yet to be released for this year's screenings in the rather impressive surroundings of Somerset House — but when they are announced, pounce! The classic, cult and contemporary films sell out every year.

When: 10-23 August 2017

Where: Somerset House Courtyard

How Much: From £17

Booking and info: Somerset House

Hyde Park Festival

Plenty of free events take part in Hyde Park in the days leading up to British Summer Time Festival, including a week of film screenings. More details to be announced soon.

When: 3-7 July 2017

Where: Hyde Park

How Much: Free

Booking and info: www.bst-hydepark.com

Alternatively, if you like your outdoor entertainment a bit more high-brow, look out for the Royal Opera House on the Big Screens in Trafalgar Square on 7 June and 4 July or check out the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre programme.

Where have we missed? Let us know in the comments below.