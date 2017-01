Londonist Staff

London Is Expensive

Between the beautiful millionaire's mansions and the most depressing holes advertised as 'studio apartments', we don't know whether this window into expensive London makes us want to laugh or cry.

No, wait. The average price for a pint in London is now more than £6.

Six quid. Cry it is.

This is what the Monopoly board looks like with today's rental prices.

Source Londonist

First-time buyers faced house prices 2.6 times their average earnings in 1995. Now its nine times higher.

Source Noble Francis

London house prices. Blue - You can't afford it. Red - Nobody can afford it. Yellow - God can't afford it.

Source Ben Mathis

London is the world's most expensive city for luxury new-build homes.

Source London Loves Business

Depressing reading: London poverty research findings.

Source Trust For London

This is what constitutes a 'studio' flat in London now.

Source Will Coldwell

This tiny flat in Soho was rented out after 40 minutes on the market for £1,560 a month.

Source Evening Standard

Bleak billboards in London tell the sad stories of people priced out of the city.

Source Adweek

It's clearly a garage. But no, in London it's a studio flat onsale for £117,000

Source Skint London Mag

A London estate agent has defended this £804 per month 'flat' where the bed and kitchen are all in one room.

Source The Independent

The average pint in central London is now £6.13

Source Ciaran Jenkins

£1.49 each for a strawberry? Are you sure?!

Source Londonist

The world's most expensive apartment goes on sale for £75m; and it's in London.

Source Gcb Recruitment

London train ticket prices have rocketed under private ownership.

Source Ann Pettifor

The world's most expensive lavender?

Source Cocosteaparty

This 3m by 3m flat has been condemned by a London council as being worse than a prison cell.

Source The Guardian

Average house prices in London: a chart.

Source Neal Hudson

London remains world’s most expensive office market.

Source Cbre Uk

Living near a London Waitrose apparently boosts the value of your home 'by £39k'.

Source Evening Standard