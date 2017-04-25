Londonist Staff

In Pictures: London Commuters

Commuting, complete with cordless headphones, iPhone and laptop at-the-ready, can sometimes seem like a rather 21st-century phenomenon.

But as these photos show, Londoners have been commuting for centuries. The distances covered and modes of transport used (check out the horse bus) might have changed, but some things have stayed exactly the same: invasion of personal space, strikes and queues, queues, queues.

Victoria station, 1930s

Source Old London

Commuters walking up the steep steps leading out of Westminster underground station, 1930s

Source Historical Pics

On yer bike.

Source Lifeinparadigm

Traffic on London Bridge, 1890

Source Historic London

Rush hour in Oxford Street, 1958

Source Londonhistorian

Piccadilly Circus underground, 1956

Source Buzzfeed

London Bridge during the Rush Hour, 1904

Source Sir William Davenant

Anthony Asquith filming commuters for his 1928 film

Source Buzzfeed

Bank Underground station, 1900

Source Old London

A candid snap of the District line, complete with smoker.

Source Pinterest

Bus queue, 1969

Source Buzzfeed

Commuters leaving Liverpool Street station, 1915

Source Londonhistorian

London Bridge station, 1958

Source Buzzfeed

Hundreds queue at a bus stop in Farringdon as a result of train strikes in London, 31 May 1955

Source Old Pics Archive

Victoria bus station, 1927

Source Old London

Rush hour in Elephant & Castle, 1966

Source London Life

Rush for trams on the Embankment during the railway strike, 1920

Source Old London

Rush hour on the London horse-drawn bus, 1900

Source London Life

A packed Waterloo station

Source Jessicasarson

Waterloo station, 1939

Source Londonhistorian

Victoria bus station, 1939

Source Old London

A bowler-hatted commuter skates to work during the London Tube strike of 1962 - with his brolly, briefcase & Times

Source Sir William Davenant

Main concourse, Waterloo Station

Source Amitbgood

Traffic jam in London, 1901

Source My Minimal Art