In Pictures: London Commuters
Commuting, complete with cordless headphones, iPhone and laptop at-the-ready, can sometimes seem like a rather 21st-century phenomenon.
But as these photos show, Londoners have been commuting for centuries. The distances covered and modes of transport used (check out the horse bus) might have changed, but some things have stayed exactly the same: invasion of personal space, strikes and queues, queues, queues.
Victoria station, 1930s Source Old London Commuters walking up the steep steps leading out of Westminster underground station, 1930s Source Historical Pics On yer bike. Source Lifeinparadigm Traffic on London Bridge, 1890 Source Historic London Rush hour in Oxford Street, 1958 Source Londonhistorian Piccadilly Circus underground, 1956 Source Buzzfeed London Bridge during the Rush Hour, 1904 Source Sir William Davenant Anthony Asquith filming commuters for his 1928 film Source Buzzfeed Bank Underground station, 1900 Source Old London A candid snap of the District line, complete with smoker. Source Pinterest Bus queue, 1969 Source Buzzfeed Commuters leaving Liverpool Street station, 1915 Source Londonhistorian London Bridge station, 1958 Source Buzzfeed Hundreds queue at a bus stop in Farringdon as a result of train strikes in London, 31 May 1955 Source Old Pics Archive Victoria bus station, 1927 Source Old London Rush hour in Elephant & Castle, 1966 Source London Life Rush for trams on the Embankment during the railway strike, 1920 Source Old London Rush hour on the London horse-drawn bus, 1900 Source London Life A packed Waterloo station Source Jessicasarson Waterloo station, 1939 Source Londonhistorian Victoria bus station, 1939 Source Old London A bowler-hatted commuter skates to work during the London Tube strike of 1962 - with his brolly, briefcase & Times Source Sir William Davenant Main concourse, Waterloo Station Source Amitbgood Traffic jam in London, 1901 Source My Minimal Art
The Piccadilly line at rush hour Source Ladytubedriver
