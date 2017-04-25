25 April 2017 | 10 °C

In Pictures: London Commuters

Commuting, complete with cordless headphones, iPhone and laptop at-the-ready, can sometimes seem like a rather 21st-century phenomenon.

But as these photos show, Londoners have been commuting for centuries. The distances covered and modes of transport used (check out the horse bus) might have changed, but some things have stayed exactly the same: invasion of personal space, strikes and queues, queues, queues.

Victoria station, 1930s
Source Old London
Commuters walking up the steep steps leading out of Westminster underground station, 1930s
Source Historical Pics
On yer bike.
Source Lifeinparadigm
Traffic on London Bridge, 1890
Source Historic London
Rush hour in Oxford Street, 1958
Source Londonhistorian
Piccadilly Circus underground, 1956
Source Buzzfeed
London Bridge during the Rush Hour, 1904
Source Sir William Davenant
Anthony Asquith filming commuters for his 1928 film
Source Buzzfeed
Bank Underground station, 1900
Source Old London
A candid snap of the District line, complete with smoker.
Source Pinterest
Bus queue, 1969
Source Buzzfeed
Commuters leaving Liverpool Street station, 1915
Source Londonhistorian
London Bridge station, 1958
Source Buzzfeed
Hundreds queue at a bus stop in Farringdon as a result of train strikes in London, 31 May 1955
Source Old Pics Archive
Victoria bus station, 1927
Source Old London
Rush hour in Elephant & Castle, 1966
Source London Life
Rush for trams on the Embankment during the railway strike, 1920
Source Old London
Rush hour on the London horse-drawn bus, 1900
Source London Life
A packed Waterloo station
Source Jessicasarson
Waterloo station, 1939
Source Londonhistorian
Victoria bus station, 1939
Source Old London
A bowler-hatted commuter skates to work during the London Tube strike of 1962 - with his brolly, briefcase & Times
Source Sir William Davenant
Main concourse, Waterloo Station
Source Amitbgood
Traffic jam in London, 1901
Source My Minimal Art
The Piccadilly line at rush hour
Source Ladytubedriver

