Another Reddit Guide To London

When Londoners aren't talking about transport, they're talking about the weather. Snow's always a popular choice. "How many inches of snow does London average per winter?" asks one budding meteorologist. To which comes this flurry of replies:
One of the great joys of Reddit is those who spot things around town that would otherwise have been missed by the masses. It can be something so small, it's hard to spot even when it's been pointed out ...
Redditors can also be keen-nosed. Prompting the above question from one rattled Redditor, who's just moved to Mile End. The world of Reddit jumps to action, suggesting what possible sources of the olfactory affliction. And they are not all positive:
Mile End, it turns out, is not the only one guilty of giving off a pong. It's also happening in Finchley Road, Holborn, in all the Prets. Someone else wanted to know "Why does Oxford Circus Central line smell like Garlic Bread?" Which prompted this genuinely enlightening response: