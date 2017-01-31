Will Noble

Another Reddit Guide To London

London Reddit: a veritable online rabbit hole of city-centric musings, woes, wisdom, public shaming... and the odd massive Jeremy Clarkson head. It's time we paid it another visit.

We like to think these guys are all talking to one another on Reddit. You never know. Photo: Amit Kapadia

Commuting

Ever get on a train with that dreaded feeling someone's watching/judging/broadcasting your every move to the rest of London? You're probably onto something:

The world of the Reddit commuter can be a passive aggressive one too:

But this is also somewhere to share you commuter anxieties:

Sometimes it'll even lead to a nifty solution:

And, just sometimes, Redditors will air their own foibles, before realising enough is enough, and subtly switching the subject:

The weather

When Londoners aren't talking about transport, they're talking about the weather. Snow's always a popular choice. "How many inches of snow does London average per winter?" asks one budding meteorologist. To which comes this flurry of replies:

We could be here till hell freezes over. Let's switch to foggy weather. Or should that be Foggy weather?

For those of you wondering the following...

It is indeed the one with the blokes going down (a hill) in a bathtub. Which seemed to happen every Sunday teatime for 68 years but probably only happened once.

Anyway, it's good to know that Redditors can respond sensibly to this kind of thing:

In other weather-related news, London's New Year's Day Parade is so perpetually blighted by inclement weather, it's earned itself a new name:

... which leads to some interesting revelations:

Keen-eyed redditors