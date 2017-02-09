Sponsor

Indulge In The Food Of Love At Boxpark Croydon

This is a sponsored article on behalf of Boxpark Croydon.

They say the way to a man's heart (or a woman's, for that matter) is through the stomach — and Boxpark Croydon is the place to test that theory this Valentine's Day. With love-themed dishes and exclusive deals, it beats a pricey restaurant meal for two.

Mark Valentine's Day with some delicious options at south London's foodie hub, whether you're coupled up or happily single. Get your hands on a heart-shaped pizza at Arancina (sharing optional...), or split a romantic plate of mini crepes with Nutella hearts from Les Deux Amies.

Whether you're celebrating or commiserating, make a beeline for the booze — two Caipirinhas and six pastels are just £20 at the Brazilian-inspired Carioca. There's even a limited edition cocktail, Cupid's Kiss, on offer at BoxBar, which would be a winning combo with the free cinnamon pretzels that Knot are dishing out.

Indigo and Thai Express both have money-saving deals specially for Valentine's Day, making an ideal dinner for two without breaking the bank. The unattached should head to Coqfighter where they can get a free beer with any burger after 5pm.

All this fabulous food and drink will be accompanied by acoustic performances and DJ sets to make sure the day includes a mandatory smoochy slow jam. Stay in the good books and make Boxpark a date to remember — check out the full list of events and offers here.