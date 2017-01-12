Harry Rosehill

Get A Free Whisky In Central London

It's a new year. The sight of your empty wallet fills you with dread and your attempt at dry January failed after just three days. We know what you need: a free glass of whisky.

You can get a whisky on the house at Ball Brothers between Monday 23 January and Friday 27 January, in honour of Burns Night — the celebration of the life of Scottish poet Robert Burns.

There's just one slight catch (isn't there always); you need to be wearing something tartan to claim that free drink. It can be a subtle as you like, anything is enough for that glass of whisky on the rocks. Or, if you're feeling bold, go all out like these guys:

