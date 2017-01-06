06 January 2017 | 6 °C

Vintage Pictures Of Tube Stations

As you'll learn from these photos, the tube's first vending machine was installed in 1883, and school lessons were once held in Elephant and Castle Underground station.

Highgate (now Archway) tube station, 1930
Source: Old London
Liverpool Street station, 1905
Source: Old London
London Bridge station, 1918
Source: Old London
Holborn, 1959
Source: Timeout
Disused station between Whitechapel and Aldgate
Source: Myretailmedia
Clapham South underground Station, 1926
Source: Old London
A London Underground member of staff at Leicester Square station, 1933
Source: Covent Garden
Oxford Circus tube station, 1968
Source: Dailymail
British Museum tube station, 1921
Source: Britishmuseum
Station garden competition, Hammersmith, 1943
Source: Old London
Arnos Grove, 1960's
Source: Dailymail
Londoners seek shelter in Aldwych tube station, April 1941
Source: History In Pictures
Euston underground station, early 1900's
Source: Old London
Old Street, 1970
Source: Timeout
Ladbroke Grove station, early 1900's
Source: Old London
Piccadilly Circus underground station, 1960's
Source: Old London
South Kensington, 1957
Source: Timeout
Vending machine's were first introduced on the underground in 1883!
Source: Lt Museum
Oxford Circus, 1962
Source: Timeout
Westminster underground station, 1937
Source: Old London
The original Highbury & Islington station, destroyed during WW2
Source: Old London
Workmen basking in the sun during a break in the construction of a new building at Baker Street station, 1929
Source: Old London
King's Cross station, 1950's
Source: Old London
Bank underground station, 1900
Source: Old London
Tooting Broadway station, 1927
Source: Old London
Maths lesson in the Elephant & Castle Underground station during an air raid alert over London in 1941
Source: Yesteryear
Mill Hill East station, 1966
Source: Disused Stations
Shepherds Bush Underground station, 1933
Source: Old London
Green Park, 1970
Source: Timeout
Shoreditch tube station, 2006
Source: Urban75
Hammersmith Broadway, 1910
Source: Dailymail
Liverpool Street station, 1930s
Source: Old London
Bank, 1920
Source: Timeout
Fulham Broadway station, 1952
Source: Old London
Brixton, 1980
Source: Timeout
Hampstead tube station, 1907
Source: Timeout
Whitechapel, 1896
Source: Timeout
British Museum underground station, 1937
Source: Old London

