Harry Rosehill

Vintage Pictures Of Tube Stations

As you'll learn from these photos, the tube's first vending machine was installed in 1883, and school lessons were once held in Elephant and Castle Underground station.

Highgate (now Archway) tube station, 1930

Source: Old London

Liverpool Street station, 1905

Source: Old London

London Bridge station, 1918

Source: Old London

Holborn, 1959

Source: Timeout

Disused station between Whitechapel and Aldgate

Source: Myretailmedia

Clapham South underground Station, 1926

Source: Old London

A London Underground member of staff at Leicester Square station, 1933

Source: Covent Garden

Oxford Circus tube station, 1968

Source: Dailymail

British Museum tube station, 1921

Source: Britishmuseum

Station garden competition, Hammersmith, 1943

Source: Old London

Arnos Grove, 1960's

Source: Dailymail

Londoners seek shelter in Aldwych tube station, April 1941

Source: History In Pictures

Euston underground station, early 1900's

Source: Old London

Old Street, 1970

Source: Timeout

Ladbroke Grove station, early 1900's

Source: Old London

Piccadilly Circus underground station, 1960's

Source: Old London

South Kensington, 1957

Source: Timeout

Vending machine's were first introduced on the underground in 1883!

Source: Lt Museum

Oxford Circus, 1962

Source: Timeout

Westminster underground station, 1937

Source: Old London

The original Highbury & Islington station, destroyed during WW2

Source: Old London

Workmen basking in the sun during a break in the construction of a new building at Baker Street station, 1929

Source: Old London

King's Cross station, 1950's

Source: Old London

Bank underground station, 1900

Source: Old London

Tooting Broadway station, 1927

Source: Old London

Maths lesson in the Elephant & Castle Underground station during an air raid alert over London in 1941

Source: Yesteryear

Mill Hill East station, 1966

Source: Disused Stations

Shepherds Bush Underground station, 1933

Source: Old London

Green Park, 1970

Source: Timeout

Shoreditch tube station, 2006

Source: Urban75

Hammersmith Broadway, 1910

Source: Dailymail

Liverpool Street station, 1930s

Source: Old London

Bank, 1920

Source: Timeout

Fulham Broadway station, 1952

Source: Old London

Brixton, 1980

Source: Timeout

Hampstead tube station, 1907

Source: Timeout

Whitechapel, 1896

Source: Timeout