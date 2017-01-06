Vintage Pictures Of Tube Stations By Harry Rosehill Harry Rosehill Vintage Pictures Of Tube Stations As you'll learn from these photos, the tube's first vending machine was installed in 1883, and school lessons were once held in Elephant and Castle Underground station. Highgate (now Archway) tube station, 1930 Source: Old LondonLiverpool Street station, 1905 Source: Old LondonLondon Bridge station, 1918 Source: Old LondonHolborn, 1959 Source: TimeoutDisused station between Whitechapel and Aldgate Source: Myretailmedia Clapham South underground Station, 1926 Source: Old LondonA London Underground member of staff at Leicester Square station, 1933 Source: Covent GardenOxford Circus tube station, 1968 Source: DailymailBritish Museum tube station, 1921 Source: BritishmuseumStation garden competition, Hammersmith, 1943 Source: Old LondonArnos Grove, 1960's Source: DailymailLondoners seek shelter in Aldwych tube station, April 1941 Source: History In PicturesEuston underground station, early 1900's Source: Old LondonOld Street, 1970 Source: TimeoutLadbroke Grove station, early 1900's Source: Old LondonPiccadilly Circus underground station, 1960's Source: Old LondonSouth Kensington, 1957 Source: TimeoutVending machine's were first introduced on the underground in 1883! Source: Lt MuseumOxford Circus, 1962 Source: TimeoutWestminster underground station, 1937 Source: Old LondonThe original Highbury & Islington station, destroyed during WW2 Source: Old LondonWorkmen basking in the sun during a break in the construction of a new building at Baker Street station, 1929 Source: Old LondonKing's Cross station, 1950's Source: Old LondonBank underground station, 1900 Source: Old LondonTooting Broadway station, 1927 Source: Old LondonMaths lesson in the Elephant & Castle Underground station during an air raid alert over London in 1941 Source: YesteryearMill Hill East station, 1966 Source: Disused StationsShepherds Bush Underground station, 1933 Source: Old LondonGreen Park, 1970 Source: TimeoutShoreditch tube station, 2006 Source: Urban75Hammersmith Broadway, 1910 Source: DailymailLiverpool Street station, 1930s Source: Old LondonBank, 1920 Source: TimeoutFulham Broadway station, 1952 Source: Old LondonBrixton, 1980 Source: TimeoutHampstead tube station, 1907 Source: TimeoutWhitechapel, 1896 Source: TimeoutBritish Museum underground station, 1937 Source: Old London Last Updated 06 January 2017 Report a problem with this article