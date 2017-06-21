Things We Love To Complain About On The Tube

From hogging tube seats, to bare feet and to man-spreading; Londoners have to put up with a lot on the tube. Have a look at the items below and see how many you've encountered within the last week. We may complain, but we love London really. All of it. Even those smelly bare feet.
Do not have conversations on the tube because the tube was made for silence. Source Bt
Do not walk or stand in a line with your entire family. Source Bt
Put that tuna sandwich away right now Source Bt
Would the gentleman in the rear carriage carrying the bike across his shoulders either get off at the next station, or come to the front of the train, as I'd like to have a quiet word. That's the gentleman with the bike. Source Londonist
A discreet sandwich or packet of crisps is fine, but anyone eating anything hot or smelly is an enemy to us all. Source Esquire
Stop pretending you can't see that pregnant woman Source Bt
You can share a look with a stranger only when the tube is excessively delayed or when the announcements are accidently broadcast too loudly. Source Esquire
Please remove your obnoxiously large suitcase out of everyone's way. Source Bt
Sorry for the delay, we are just waiting to clear a drunk dancing topless man from the tunnel. Source Londonist
Get your newspaper out of my friggin face right now Source Bt
If there is no room for your body on this tube carriage, do not put your body into this tube carriage. Source Bt
No toilet. Drunk guy. Packed train. Urine running from bottom of his trousers. Casually cracked open another beer. Gross. Source Londonist
You can strike up a conversation with a stranger only after 9pm and only when one or both of you is drunk. Source Esquire