Eleana Overett

Things We Love To Complain About On The Tube

From hogging tube seats, to bare feet and to man-spreading; Londoners have to put up with a lot on the tube. Have a look at the items below and see how many you've encountered within the last week. We may complain, but we love London really. All of it. Even those smelly bare feet.

A hard day.

Feet up on public transport seats

Do not have conversations on the tube because the tube was made for silence. Source Bt

Hogging the seat. We're sure that coat is really tired.

Do not walk or stand in a line with your entire family. Source Bt

Put that tuna sandwich away right now Source Bt

Would the gentleman in the rear carriage carrying the bike across his shoulders either get off at the next station, or come to the front of the train, as I'd like to have a quiet word. That's the gentleman with the bike. Source Londonist

A discreet sandwich or packet of crisps is fine, but anyone eating anything hot or smelly is an enemy to us all. Source Esquire

Make yourself at home.

Stop pretending you can't see that pregnant woman Source Bt

Just no

Who doesn't love looking at a stranger's bare foot?

You can share a look with a stranger only when the tube is excessively delayed or when the announcements are accidently broadcast too loudly. Source Esquire

Please remove your obnoxiously large suitcase out of everyone's way. Source Bt

Someone's had a long day.

The carriage busker

Sorry for the delay, we are just waiting to clear a drunk dancing topless man from the tunnel. Source Londonist

Get your newspaper out of my friggin face right now Source Bt

If there is no room for your body on this tube carriage, do not put your body into this tube carriage. Source Bt

No toilet. Drunk guy. Packed train. Urine running from bottom of his trousers. Casually cracked open another beer. Gross. Source Londonist

You can strike up a conversation with a stranger only after 9pm and only when one or both of you is drunk. Source Esquire