10 February 2017 | 1 °C

The Ultimate London Bucket List

The Ultimate London Bucket List

While London has some spectacular tourist spots, there lots of alternative things you should do in the city, including escaping a zombie and waking up with an early morning rave. Make sure you add these to your London bucket list.

Visit an abandoned tube station
Source Conversationpieces
Take the stairs at Heals department store, on Tottenham Court Road - don't get dizzy though.
Source Aaronyeomanphotography
Go in fancy dress to The Last Tuesday Society.
Source Curious London
Explore the deep dark spaces of Chislehurst Caves - Jimi Hendrix played underground gigs there.
Source Wow247
Explore a city farm
Source Curious London
Check out the impressive views from Hampstead Heath.
Source Jeera
Listen to live jazz at Nightjar.
Source Curious London
Climb inside Big Ben
Source Conversationpieces
Highgate Cemetery
Source Buzzfeed
Sipsmith Gin Distillery is open for tours.
Source Lelalondon
Wilton's Music Hall is a traditional Victorian music hall in Tower Hamlets.
Source Visitlondon
Press the champagne button at Bob Bob Ricard. Such decadence.
Source Conversationpieces
Head to Greenwich to take in the magnificent greenery and explore historical landmarks such as the Royal Observatory (pictured).
Source Huwtapping
Take some pictures of the iconic Battersea Power Station.
Source Secretldn
Go to Kew Gardens to get a dose of the outdoors.
Source Secretldn
Escape from a room full of zombies.
Source Curious London
Take a picture with a palace guard - but please don't stand too close
Source Secretldn
Daunt Books is a must-visit for any book-lover.
Source Fashitect
Early morning raves are popular across the city - what better way to wake yourself up and energise for the day ahead?
Source Londonist
London Wetland Centre, Barnes
Source Buzzfeed
The Sky Garden
Source Nijd
Ted's Grooming Room
Source Y Ley
All Star Lanes
Source Proudlock
Kayak in the River Thames
Source Juliettedk
Visit Columbia Road Flower Market
Source Tanyaburr
Ride the Emirates Air Line over the Thames
Source Femsta
Visit Speaker's Corner in Hyde Park
Source Pouru
Visit The Ritz
Source Cwiss
Head out west to Ruislip Lido
Source Ladytubedriver

Last Updated 08 February 2017

Report a problem with this article