Daan Deol

The Ultimate London Bucket List

While London has some spectacular tourist spots, there lots of alternative things you should do in the city, including escaping a zombie and waking up with an early morning rave. Make sure you add these to your London bucket list.

Visit an abandoned tube station

Take the stairs at Heals department store, on Tottenham Court Road - don't get dizzy though.

Go in fancy dress to The Last Tuesday Society.

Explore the deep dark spaces of Chislehurst Caves - Jimi Hendrix played underground gigs there.

Explore a city farm

Check out the impressive views from Hampstead Heath.

Listen to live jazz at Nightjar.

Climb inside Big Ben

Highgate Cemetery

Sipsmith Gin Distillery is open for tours.

Wilton's Music Hall is a traditional Victorian music hall in Tower Hamlets.

Press the champagne button at Bob Bob Ricard. Such decadence.

Head to Greenwich to take in the magnificent greenery and explore historical landmarks such as the Royal Observatory (pictured).

Take some pictures of the iconic Battersea Power Station.

Go to Kew Gardens to get a dose of the outdoors.

Escape from a room full of zombies.

Take a picture with a palace guard - but please don't stand too close

Daunt Books is a must-visit for any book-lover.

Early morning raves are popular across the city - what better way to wake yourself up and energise for the day ahead?

London Wetland Centre, Barnes

The Sky Garden

Ted's Grooming Room

All Star Lanes

Kayak in the River Thames

Visit Columbia Road Flower Market

Ride the Emirates Air Line over the Thames

Visit Speaker's Corner in Hyde Park

Visit The Ritz

