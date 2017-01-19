Daan Deol

Passive Aggressive London

Rather than face confrontation in London, it's safer to stare at your feet, mumble an apology and move on. Or you can put up a passive aggressive sign like one of these.

@dan_down Leave early and you will not be late next time. Hope this helps

Source Metro

null

Source London Underground

Brick Lane lolz.

Source Europe Travel Deals

OK, Shoreditch Grind... can we have a mint tea instead?

Source Sybrighton

Doyce Street, near London Bridge

Source Ed Snowdon