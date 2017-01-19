21 January 2017 | -1 °C

Passive Aggressive London

Passive Aggressive London

Rather than face confrontation in London, it's safer to stare at your feet, mumble an apology and move on. Or you can put up a passive aggressive sign like one of these.

@dan_down Leave early and you will not be late next time. Hope this helps
Source Metro
null
Source London Underground
Brick Lane lolz.
Source Europe Travel Deals
Source Doctorow
Source Secretldn
OK, Shoreditch Grind... can we have a mint tea instead?
Source Sybrighton
Source Lols
Source Gagbay
Source Harveysmuse
Source Patrick Dalton
Doyce Street, near London Bridge
Source Ed Snowdon
Source Pinterest
Source Secretldn
Source Counselorssoapbox
The Bell, which is apparently not in Shoreditch
Source Naive2

Last Updated 19 January 2017

Report a problem with this article