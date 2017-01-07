Londonist Out Loud: So You Think You Know London? Prove It

Welcome to the latest episode of Londonist Out Loud, a podcast about London.

Have you been paying attention to our podcast episodes? Here's your chance to prove it. This episode is a quiz, based on facts which feature in three London-centric books;

From tube stations to Tower of London escapees, we're testing you on the facts presented in these books. Grab a pen and paper, and your most competitive friends and have a go. Let us know how you get on.

Please do let us know your thoughts via Twitter @londonistsound and @londonist or in the comments.

Londonist Out Loud is presented and produced by N Quentin Woolf.

Featured image by Matt Brown.