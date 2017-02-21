Londonist Staff

London Under Construction

London will be great once it's finished. In the meantime, we can marvel as architectural behemoths spring up all around us.

Skeleton of the Leadenhall Building (the Cheesegrater), 2012

Construction in front of Centre Point

Tower Bridge, 1893

Tower Bridge, 1894

Battersea Power Station

The Walkie Talkie Tower, 20 Fenchurch St

Battersea crane

London Olympic Stadium going up

One of Stratford's new towers, in 2012

Vauxhall Bridge at sunset

New apartments for Bankside

Post Office Tower, now known as the BT Tower, going up in the 1960s

Selfridges under construction, Oxford Street, 1908.

Battersea Power Station with cranes

More riverside apartments for Chelsea

Leadenhall Building & 20 Fenchurch Street, 2013

A large cluster of cranes in the City, working on the new HQ for Bloomberg

BT Tower & cranes from Primrose Hill

Canary Wharf in the year 2000. Before this time, the pyramid-topped 1 Canada Square was the only skyscraper thereabouts

The much maligned Walkie-Talkie in the foreground, with the Cheesegrater building going up in the background

Cranes near the Gherkin building

Docklands construction sites

Primrose Hill

Leadenhall building, almost finished

Battersea Power Station undergoing its revamp

The Shard under construction

Cranes in the West End

Tower Bridge

The Houses of Parliament appear to be surrounded by construction sites

Tate Modern extension, before they added all the bricks

The Walkie-Talkie's spine

The Hammersmith Flyover, 1961, looking like a dinosaur skeleton

The Albert Embankment is created in 1868

North Bank Highbury,under construction in 1913

The former Middlesex Hospital is no more. This shot shows the plot just before development of a new mixed-use complex

The Barbican's Blake Tower undergoing a transformation

Cranes across the Thames

Construction at Canary Wharf, 2000

Arsenal's east stand, 1936. Lots of obstructed views

London at dusk, showing many cranes

Crossrail Station under construction in Canary Wharf

Tower Bridge

Paddington station

