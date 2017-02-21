21 February 2017 | 13 °C

London Under Construction

London Under Construction

London will be great once it's finished. In the meantime, we can marvel as architectural behemoths spring up all around us.  

Source Flightster
Skeleton of the Leadenhall Building (the Cheesegrater), 2012
Source Ldn Fromthe Rooftops
Source City Of London
Construction in front of Centre Point
Source Sizemore
Tower Bridge, 1893
Source Historical Pics
Tower Bridge, 1894
Source Buildingtalk
Battersea Power Station
Source Jacob
The Walkie Talkie Tower, 20 Fenchurch St
Source Hotdesigner
Battersea crane
Source Builditupbreakitdown
London Olympic Stadium going up
Source The Eye Of A Needle Brighton
Source Lmt
One of Stratford's new towers, in 2012
Source Danlondon2012
Source Gcooler
Vauxhall Bridge at sunset
Source Spectrumvisuals
New apartments for Bankside
Source Instagram
Post Office Tower, now known as the BT Tower, going up in the 1960s
Source This Brutal House
Selfridges under construction, Oxford Street, 1908.
Source Sir William Davenant
Source Solarpatrick
Battersea Power Station with cranes
Source Instagram
Source 99gr81
Source Gcooler
More riverside apartments for Chelsea
Source Rosiekhdir
Leadenhall Building & 20 Fenchurch Street, 2013
Source Londonfromtherooftops
A large cluster of cranes in the City, working on the new HQ for Bloomberg
Source Concrete Soldiers
BT Tower & cranes from Primrose Hill
Source Londonviewpoints
Canary Wharf in the year 2000. Before this time, the pyramid-topped 1 Canada Square was the only skyscraper thereabouts
Source Wikimedia
The much maligned Walkie-Talkie in the foreground, with the Cheesegrater building going up in the background
Source Fedeuk
Source Londonist
Cranes near the Gherkin building
Source Levanterman
Docklands construction sites
Source Iansargent
Primrose Hill
Source I Am Davidh
Leadenhall building, almost finished
Source Fedeuk
Battersea Power Station undergoing its revamp
Source Hnk Insta
The Shard under construction
Source London Se1
Cranes in the West End
Source Londonfromtherooftops
Tower Bridge
Source Sir William Davenant
The Houses of Parliament appear to be surrounded by construction sites
Source Londonviewpoints
Tate Modern extension, before they added all the bricks
Source Spectrumvisuals
The Walkie-Talkie's spine
Source Igorpilot
The Hammersmith Flyover, 1961, looking like a dinosaur skeleton
Source Old London
The Albert Embankment is created in 1868
Source London Life
North Bank Highbury,under construction in 1913
Source Old London
The former Middlesex Hospital is no more. This shot shows the plot just before development of a new mixed-use complex
Source Bbc
Source Robertosobachi
The Barbican's Blake Tower undergoing a transformation
Source Hannahmlondon
Cranes across the Thames
Source Kreation
Construction at Canary Wharf, 2000
Source Ubsl
Arsenal's east stand, 1936. Lots of obstructed views
Source Old London
London at dusk, showing many cranes
Source Urban75
Crossrail Station under construction in Canary Wharf
Source Igorpilot
Source Levanterman
Tower Bridge
Source Thames Baths C.I.C.
Paddington station
Source Gregkappas
Source Urban75
A new skyline for Waterloo
Source Jermaigne.Sadie

Last Updated 21 February 2017

Report a problem with this article