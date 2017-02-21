London Under Construction By Londonist Staff Londonist Staff London Under Construction London will be great once it's finished. In the meantime, we can marvel as architectural behemoths spring up all around us. Source FlightsterSkeleton of the Leadenhall Building (the Cheesegrater), 2012 Source Ldn Fromthe Rooftops Source City Of LondonConstruction in front of Centre Point Source SizemoreTower Bridge, 1893 Source Historical PicsTower Bridge, 1894 Source BuildingtalkBattersea Power Station Source JacobThe Walkie Talkie Tower, 20 Fenchurch St Source HotdesignerBattersea crane Source BuilditupbreakitdownLondon Olympic Stadium going up Source The Eye Of A Needle Brighton Source LmtOne of Stratford's new towers, in 2012 Source Danlondon2012 Source GcoolerVauxhall Bridge at sunset Source SpectrumvisualsNew apartments for Bankside Source InstagramPost Office Tower, now known as the BT Tower, going up in the 1960s Source This Brutal HouseSelfridges under construction, Oxford Street, 1908. Source Sir William Davenant Source SolarpatrickBattersea Power Station with cranes Source Instagram Source 99gr81 Source GcoolerMore riverside apartments for Chelsea Source RosiekhdirLeadenhall Building & 20 Fenchurch Street, 2013 Source LondonfromtherooftopsA large cluster of cranes in the City, working on the new HQ for Bloomberg Source Concrete SoldiersBT Tower & cranes from Primrose Hill Source LondonviewpointsCanary Wharf in the year 2000. Before this time, the pyramid-topped 1 Canada Square was the only skyscraper thereabouts Source WikimediaThe much maligned Walkie-Talkie in the foreground, with the Cheesegrater building going up in the background Source Fedeuk Source LondonistCranes near the Gherkin building Source LevantermanDocklands construction sites Source IansargentPrimrose Hill Source I Am DavidhLeadenhall building, almost finished Source FedeukBattersea Power Station undergoing its revamp Source Hnk InstaThe Shard under construction Source London Se1Cranes in the West End Source LondonfromtherooftopsTower Bridge Source Sir William DavenantThe Houses of Parliament appear to be surrounded by construction sites Source LondonviewpointsTate Modern extension, before they added all the bricks Source SpectrumvisualsThe Walkie-Talkie's spine Source IgorpilotThe Hammersmith Flyover, 1961, looking like a dinosaur skeleton Source Old LondonThe Albert Embankment is created in 1868 Source London LifeNorth Bank Highbury,under construction in 1913 Source Old LondonThe former Middlesex Hospital is no more. This shot shows the plot just before development of a new mixed-use complex Source Bbc Source RobertosobachiThe Barbican's Blake Tower undergoing a transformation Source HannahmlondonCranes across the Thames Source KreationConstruction at Canary Wharf, 2000 Source UbslArsenal's east stand, 1936. Lots of obstructed views Source Old LondonLondon at dusk, showing many cranes Source Urban75Crossrail Station under construction in Canary Wharf Source Igorpilot Source LevantermanTower Bridge Source Thames Baths C.I.C.Paddington station Source Gregkappas Source Urban75A new skyline for Waterloo Source Jermaigne.Sadie Last Updated 21 February 2017 Report a problem with this article