Londonist Staff

London's Best Gravestones

If a gravestone is something to remember you by, better make it memorable. London has some absolute crackers, including sphinxes, sleeping cats... and unconventional epitaphs.

A gravestone found at an old burial ground near Liverpool Street rail station

Old gravestone in Greenwich

The grave of Douglas Adams in Highgate Cemetery. Note the memorial pens, left by his fans

St John's Wood churchyard

St John's Wood churchyard

A heart shapes gravestone in Fulham Cemetery

A peeping tomb, St John's Wood churchyard

Highgate Cemetery

Obscured memorial, St Alfege, Greenwich

The gravestone of William Blake and his wife in Bunhill Fields. Despite the gravestone, nobody knows exactly where he's buried

Blessed are the dead, Kensal Green Cemetery

Blackbird on a grave, Kensal Green Cemetery

A simple black and white shot in Kensal Green Cemetery

Is that mist, a lens flair, or a ghost? Odd shot in Highgate cemetery

Skull and crossbones The Parish Church Of St John, Hampstead

Highgate Cemetary

A snowy grave in the London Margravine Cemetery

The much-loved Bunhill Fields Burial Grounds on City Road

A row of graves in Highgate Cemetery

Spooky Highgate Cemetery

Hidden memorial in Nunhead Cemetery

Jogging past the lion in Brompton Cemetery

Nature finds a way, Highgate Cemetary

Weeping angel, Margravine Cemetery

One from the Margravine Cemetery in Fulham

Closeup of an angel in Highgate Cemetery

The feline gravestone of Anna Clare Bootle, Highgate Cemetery

The distinctive gravestone of Karl Marx, Highgate Cemetery

Old St. Pancras’ Hardy Tree

The Hardy Tree, an ash in St Pancras churchyard surrounded by former tombstones, and named after the famous novelist who once worked here

Well, that's to the point. A novel grave in Highgate Cemetery

The gravestone of broadcaster and prankster Jeremy Beadle, Highgate Cemetery

"Rise like lions...". Paul Foot's grave in Highgate Cemetery

The gravestone of Mansoor Hekmat, Iranian Marxist theorist in Highgate Cemetery

A sleeping dog on the tomb of boxing champ Tom Sayers, Highgate Cemetery

The tentish grave of the explorer Richard Burton, St Mary Magdalen Roman Catholic Church, Mortlake

