London's Best Gravestones

If a gravestone is something to remember you by, better make it memorable. London has some absolute crackers, including sphinxes, sleeping cats... and unconventional epitaphs.

A gravestone found at an old burial ground near Liverpool Street rail station
Old gravestone in Greenwich
The grave of Douglas Adams in Highgate Cemetery. Note the memorial pens, left by his fans
St John's Wood churchyard
St John's Wood churchyard
A heart shapes gravestone in Fulham Cemetery
A peeping tomb, St John's Wood churchyard
Highgate Cemetery
Obscured memorial, St Alfege, Greenwich
The gravestone of William Blake and his wife in Bunhill Fields. Despite the gravestone, nobody knows exactly where he's buried
Blessed are the dead, Kensal Green Cemetery
Blackbird on a grave, Kensal Green Cemetery
A simple black and white shot in Kensal Green Cemetery
Is that mist, a lens flair, or a ghost? Odd shot in Highgate cemetery
Skull and crossbones The Parish Church Of St John, Hampstead
Highgate Cemetary
A snowy grave in the London Margravine Cemetery
The much-loved Bunhill Fields Burial Grounds on City Road
A row of graves in Highgate Cemetery
Spooky Highgate Cemetery
Hidden memorial in Nunhead Cemetery
Jogging past the lion in Brompton Cemetery
Nature finds a way, Highgate Cemetary
Weeping angel, Margravine Cemetery
One from the Margravine Cemetery in Fulham
Closeup of an angel in Highgate Cemetery
The feline gravestone of Anna Clare Bootle, Highgate Cemetery
The distinctive gravestone of Karl Marx, Highgate Cemetery
Old St. Pancras’ Hardy Tree
The Hardy Tree, an ash in St Pancras churchyard surrounded by former tombstones, and named after the famous novelist who once worked here
Well, that's to the point. A novel grave in Highgate Cemetery
The gravestone of broadcaster and prankster Jeremy Beadle, Highgate Cemetery
"Rise like lions...". Paul Foot's grave in Highgate Cemetery
The gravestone of Mansoor Hekmat, Iranian Marxist theorist in Highgate Cemetery
A sleeping dog on the tomb of boxing champ Tom Sayers, Highgate Cemetery
The tentish grave of the explorer Richard Burton, St Mary Magdalen Roman Catholic Church, Mortlake
A sphinx in Kensal Green Cemetery
