London's Best Gravestones By Londonist Staff Londonist Staff London's Best Gravestones If a gravestone is something to remember you by, better make it memorable. London has some absolute crackers, including sphinxes, sleeping cats... and unconventional epitaphs. A gravestone found at an old burial ground near Liverpool Street rail station Source HuffingtonpostOld gravestone in Greenwich Source CapturedlondonThe grave of Douglas Adams in Highgate Cemetery. Note the memorial pens, left by his fans Source MandytjieSt John's Wood churchyard Source LeesmudgetSt John's Wood churchyard Source LeesmudgetA heart shapes gravestone in Fulham Cemetery Source Deneb01A peeping tomb, St John's Wood churchyard Source LeesmudgetHighgate Cemetery Source Greg.EckelsObscured memorial, St Alfege, Greenwich Source UrbansquirrelThe gravestone of William Blake and his wife in Bunhill Fields. Despite the gravestone, nobody knows exactly where he's buried Source SugarfreegumBlessed are the dead, Kensal Green Cemetery Source ParkerbBlackbird on a grave, Kensal Green Cemetery Source ParkerbA simple black and white shot in Kensal Green Cemetery Source ParkerbIs that mist, a lens flair, or a ghost? Odd shot in Highgate cemetery Source Mental GentleSkull and crossbones The Parish Church Of St John, Hampstead Source AwatsononeHighgate Cemetary Source LazyobitA snowy grave in the London Margravine Cemetery Source Frankie ShayThe much-loved Bunhill Fields Burial Grounds on City Road Source CapturedlondonA row of graves in Highgate Cemetery Source LesjoiesdelondresSpooky Highgate Cemetery Source HannawearsHidden memorial in Nunhead Cemetery Source InstagramJogging past the lion in Brompton Cemetery Source Marvellous OneNature finds a way, Highgate Cemetary Source MasonjartoursWeeping angel, Margravine Cemetery Source SugarfreegumOne from the Margravine Cemetery in Fulham Source SugarfreegumCloseup of an angel in Highgate Cemetery Source Dupuy55The feline gravestone of Anna Clare Bootle, Highgate Cemetery Source FindagraveThe distinctive gravestone of Karl Marx, Highgate Cemetery Source TheatlanticOld St. Pancras' Hardy Tree Source ThestreettreeThe Hardy Tree, an ash in St Pancras churchyard surrounded by former tombstones, and named after the famous novelist who once worked here Source KuriositasWell, that's to the point. A novel grave in Highgate Cemetery Source HighgatecemeteryThe gravestone of broadcaster and prankster Jeremy Beadle, Highgate Cemetery Source Highgatecemetery"Rise like lions...". Paul Foot's grave in Highgate Cemetery Source HighgatecemeteryThe gravestone of Mansoor Hekmat, Iranian Marxist theorist in Highgate Cemetery Source HighgatecemeteryA sleeping dog on the tomb of boxing champ Tom Sayers, Highgate Cemetery Source CnnThe tentish grave of the explorer Richard Burton, St Mary Magdalen Roman Catholic Church, Mortlake Source CnnA sphinx in Kensal Green Cemetery Source Cnn Last Updated 20 February 2017