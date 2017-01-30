Lydia Manch

London's Best All-You-Can-Eat

Arrive hungry.

The all-you-can-eat buffet might be in decline in London, apart from at weekend brunch, where it's at an all-time high. But there are still places where you can eat your bodyweight in pizza, dumplings or tandoor chicken any day of the week, and we've rounded up the best of them.

Rodizio Rico

There are branches of this Brazilian joint in Islington and the O2 — both, in true churrascaria-style, offering eat-as-much-as-you-can. £26.50 a head, or £19.50 for vegetarians, gets you unlimited access to a salad bar as well as a card that’s green on one side, red on the other. For as long as you display the green side, the waiters will continue to come round and carve meat from large skewers straight onto your plate. It’s every bit as intense as it sounds, so only come if you're in the market for an enormous amount of meat — which is expertly-grilled and tender, though it does unashamedly lean towards the fattier cuts of meat.

Indian Veg

This N1 Indian would be good value at a lot more than the £7.95 a head they charge for their vegetarian buffet. The line-up changes constantly but it's reliably good, and it's a flat price across the day — unlike many of the other buffets in this article — so you don't have to be strategic about your timings. Come prepared though: it's BYO, and as they're not shy of heat in the curries, you might want to have a beer in arms' reach.

Dragon King

This is a love-it-or-hate-it place: this Chinese buffet is impersonally enormous, the Park Royal location has a strong feel of US strip mall and people have been known to doubt just how Chinese or how classic their 'Chinese Classics' section is.

But the thing is, it's alright food for ridiculously low prices: grown-ups pay from £6.80 for a weekday lunchtime to £7.20 at weekends, and a few pounds more at dinner. That gets you free reign of 30 dishes at lunchtime, double that for dinner, parking's free, children's meals are cheaper and there are two karaoke rooms. For when one karaoke room isn't enough.

Kitchin N1

Just a humble, 200-odd seater Chinese-Thai-Indian-Italian fusion restaurant, this. Jamming together so many different foods, they vary in quality — they haven't really nailed the pizzas but the oven-warm naan breads, grilled tandoor meats and Thai curries are all good. Lunch starts at £8.99 Monday to Saturday, getting higher for dinner and Sunday lunch, and higher again for weekend dinners.

Rodízio Preto

This churrascaria, with branches across London, works in the same way as Rodizio Rico - also covered in this list. Same unlimited servings of grilled meat, same traffic-light signs for showing the servers your ongoing desire vs total inability to eat more meat. But they also have an alternative for £19.95 to miss the grilled meat and go for the — still impressive — all-you-can-eat selection of hot dishes and salads.

Sushi Salsa

The buffet at this Camden restaurant starts at 5pm every day, with a surprisingly good range of Latin American and Japanese dishes. It's on the steeper side of these all-you-can-eat buffets — you could eat your fill for £19.80 a head in plenty of restaurants — but raw fish isn't something to cut corners with... And the higher prices might be responsible for the decent buzz at their Camden Lock home, as people tend to come and stay for the evening, to get their money's worth.

Fu Manchu

Sometimes you just want to eat your body weight in dim sum. And if one of those times were to fall on a Sunday from 12pm till 10pm and you were willing to stray south of the river, you could do worse than Fu Manchu. £19.50 a head gets you basket upon basket of dumplings - book ahead to be certain of a place. And be wary if your Saturday evening was a heavy one - you might find the restaurant soothingly dark but distressingly loud.