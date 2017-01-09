Harry Rosehill
London In 1956
London life is accelerating at a rapid pace, or so we are told. These photos of the city in 1956 show just how much has changed, but also it's startling how recognisable they are. Many of these scenes will resonate as much with modern Londoners as with those who remember London in the 1950s.
Southam Street, North Kensington, 1956 Source Rob Baker Clock End at Highbury, 1956 Source Old Football Grounds Twilight Trio, 1956 Source Aucharbon Shop window in Soho, 1956 Source Rob Baker Woolwich Ferry, 1956 Source London Life Piccadilly Circus, 1956 Source Vikinga Dolly Ann Seixas at Wimbledon, 1956 Source Telegraph Marilyn Monroe and Queen Elizabeth II meeting at a movie premiere in London, October 1956 Source Lost In History Southam Street, North Kensington, 1956 Source Gittermangallery Youths hang out on the backstreets of Soho, 1956 Source Ibtimes Teddy Boy Group, North Kensington, 1956 Source Gittermangallery Goodge Street deep-level shelter and dormitory, 1956 Source Londonist Andria Loran stands in the doorway of the Mambo Club, Soho, 1956 Source Ibtimes Thomas Road, Bow Common, 1956 Source Geograph Regent Street, 1956 Source Rob Baker Miss Ireland assists Miss Iceland, after she fainted during the Miss World Pageant in London, 1956 Source Historyphotographed South Ealing Underground station, 1956 Source Old London Marilyn Monroe shopping in London, 1956 Source Eric Alper The film 'A Girl Comes to London', 1956 Source Robin Baker Teddy Girls, Battersea Fun Fair, 1956 Source Gittermangallery The Queen and Prince Charles, Windsor Great Park, 1956 Source Dailymail An aerial view of London, 1956 Source Londonhistorian Jeanne Moreau, photographed at the Savoy, 1956 Source Misspeelpants Leicester Square, 1956 Source Bowshrine A newsagent on Frith Street, 1956 Source Ibtimes Piccadilly Circus, 1956 Source Allhails Piccadilly Circus, 1956 Source Buzzfeed International Exchange London, 1956 Source Bt North Kensington, London, 1956 Source Aucharbon Southam Street, North Kensington, 1956 Source Gittermangallery Welcome to Hungarian refugees in London, 1956 Source Ahmet Husnu Koray Southam Street, North Kensington, 1956 Source Gittermangallery A man in drag heads a carnival procession down Old Compton Street during the Soho Fair, 1956 Source Ibtimes Piccadilly bus stop, 1956 Source Stockholmtransportmuseum Commons Endell St Baths, Covent Garden, 1956 Source Chrisfloyd Charlton Athletic FC, 1956 Source Old London Teddy Boy and Girl, 1956 Source Gittermangallery Street football, 1956 Source Gittermangallery Victoria bus station, 1956 Source Rob Baker
