Harry Rosehill

London In 1956

London life is accelerating at a rapid pace, or so we are told. These photos of the city in 1956 show just how much has changed, but also it's startling how recognisable they are. Many of these scenes will resonate as much with modern Londoners as with those who remember London in the 1950s.

Southam Street, North Kensington, 1956

Source Rob Baker

Clock End at Highbury, 1956

Source Old Football Grounds

Twilight Trio, 1956

Source Aucharbon

Shop window in Soho, 1956

Source Rob Baker

Woolwich Ferry, 1956

Source London Life

Piccadilly Circus, 1956

Source Vikinga

Dolly Ann Seixas at Wimbledon, 1956

Source Telegraph

Marilyn Monroe and Queen Elizabeth II meeting at a movie premiere in London, October 1956

Source Lost In History

Southam Street, North Kensington, 1956

Source Gittermangallery

Youths hang out on the backstreets of Soho, 1956

Source Ibtimes

Teddy Boy Group, North Kensington, 1956

Source Gittermangallery

Goodge Street deep-level shelter and dormitory, 1956

Source Londonist

Andria Loran stands in the doorway of the Mambo Club, Soho, 1956

Source Ibtimes

Thomas Road, Bow Common, 1956

Source Geograph

Regent Street, 1956

Source Rob Baker

Miss Ireland assists Miss Iceland, after she fainted during the Miss World Pageant in London, 1956

Source Historyphotographed

South Ealing Underground station, 1956

Source Old London

Marilyn Monroe shopping in London, 1956

Source Eric Alper

The film 'A Girl Comes to London', 1956

Source Robin Baker

Teddy Girls, Battersea Fun Fair, 1956

Source Gittermangallery

The Queen and Prince Charles, Windsor Great Park, 1956

Source Dailymail

An aerial view of London, 1956

Source Londonhistorian

Jeanne Moreau, photographed at the Savoy, 1956

Source Misspeelpants

Leicester Square, 1956

Source Bowshrine

A newsagent on Frith Street, 1956

Source Ibtimes

Piccadilly Circus, 1956

Source Allhails

Piccadilly Circus, 1956

Source Buzzfeed

International Exchange London, 1956

Source Bt

North Kensington, London, 1956

Source Aucharbon

Southam Street, North Kensington, 1956

Source Gittermangallery

Welcome to Hungarian refugees in London, 1956

Source Ahmet Husnu Koray

Southam Street, North Kensington, 1956

Source Gittermangallery

A man in drag heads a carnival procession down Old Compton Street during the Soho Fair, 1956

Source Ibtimes

Piccadilly bus stop, 1956

Source Stockholmtransportmuseum Commons

Endell St Baths, Covent Garden, 1956

Source Chrisfloyd

Charlton Athletic FC, 1956

Source Old London

Teddy Boy and Girl, 1956

Source Gittermangallery

Street football, 1956

Source Gittermangallery