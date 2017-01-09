11 January 2017 | 10 °C

London In 1956

London In 1956

London life is accelerating at a rapid pace, or so we are told. These photos of the city in 1956 show just how much has changed, but also it's startling how recognisable they are. Many of these scenes will resonate as much with modern Londoners as with those who remember London in the 1950s.

Southam Street, North Kensington, 1956
Source Rob Baker
Clock End at Highbury, 1956
Source Old Football Grounds
Twilight Trio, 1956
Source Aucharbon
Shop window in Soho, 1956
Source Rob Baker
Woolwich Ferry, 1956
Source London Life
Piccadilly Circus, 1956
Source Vikinga
Dolly Ann Seixas at Wimbledon, 1956
Source Telegraph
Marilyn Monroe and Queen Elizabeth II meeting at a movie premiere in London, October 1956
Source Lost In History
Southam Street, North Kensington, 1956
Source Gittermangallery
Youths hang out on the backstreets of Soho, 1956
Source Ibtimes
Teddy Boy Group, North Kensington, 1956
Source Gittermangallery
Goodge Street deep-level shelter and dormitory, 1956
Source Londonist
Andria Loran stands in the doorway of the Mambo Club, Soho, 1956
Source Ibtimes
Thomas Road, Bow Common, 1956
Source Geograph
Regent Street, 1956
Source Rob Baker
Miss Ireland assists Miss Iceland, after she fainted during the Miss World Pageant in London, 1956
Source Historyphotographed
South Ealing Underground station, 1956
Source Old London
Marilyn Monroe shopping in London, 1956
Source Eric Alper
The film 'A Girl Comes to London', 1956
Source Robin Baker
Teddy Girls, Battersea Fun Fair, 1956
Source Gittermangallery
The Queen and Prince Charles, Windsor Great Park, 1956
Source Dailymail
An aerial view of London, 1956
Source Londonhistorian
Jeanne Moreau, photographed at the Savoy, 1956
Source Misspeelpants
Leicester Square, 1956
Source Bowshrine
A newsagent on Frith Street, 1956
Source Ibtimes
Piccadilly Circus, 1956
Source Allhails
Piccadilly Circus, 1956
Source Buzzfeed
International Exchange London, 1956
Source Bt
North Kensington, London, 1956
Source Aucharbon
Southam Street, North Kensington, 1956
Source Gittermangallery
Welcome to Hungarian refugees in London, 1956
Source Ahmet Husnu Koray
Southam Street, North Kensington, 1956
Source Gittermangallery
A man in drag heads a carnival procession down Old Compton Street during the Soho Fair, 1956
Source Ibtimes
Piccadilly bus stop, 1956
Source Stockholmtransportmuseum Commons
Endell St Baths, Covent Garden, 1956
Source Chrisfloyd
Charlton Athletic FC, 1956
Source Old London
Teddy Boy and Girl, 1956
Source Gittermangallery
Street football, 1956
Source Gittermangallery
Victoria bus station, 1956
Source Rob Baker

Last Updated 09 January 2017

Report a problem with this article