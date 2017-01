Harry Rosehill

Watch This Video Of A London Shop Jam Packed With Homemade Toys

Hidden in plain sight, just opposite Gospel Oak station, lies the toy shop Kristin Baybars.

Most of the toys are made by Baybars herself. She's been making them since the age of 15. Her speciality is dollhouses, jam-packed with detail, and crafted with a personal touch.

Here's a quick guided tour:

This isn't the first time Baybars was captured on camera, it proved fertile ground for another filmmaker in 2015.