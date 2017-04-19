23 April 2017 | 8 °C

In Pictures: London In 1926

Fox hunting in Oxford Street, 1926
Source Old London
Baker Street station, 1926
Source Old London
London tram workers queuing for their pay, High Holborn, 1926
Source Buzzfeed
A lone cyclist weaves through traffic on Embankment during the 1926 General Strike
Source Sir William Davenant
London, 1926
Source Pinterest
Old Compton Street, 22 February 1926
Source Rob Baker
Breton onion seller, London, 1926
Source Old London
The Bird in Hand on Long Acre in Covent Garden, 1926
Source Rob Baker
Clapham South tube station in 1926
Source Rob Baker
Hyde Park Corner, 1926
Source Old London
Back in 1926, in the building where Bar Italia in Soho stands today, John Logie Baird gave the first public demonstration of how television was going to work. Source Allinlondon
Police beginning a baton charge on demonstrating strikers 1926
Source Gagdaily
Commercial Road, 1926
Source History In Moments
Summer sales, 1926 - London Underground
Source Buzzfeed
Soho Square, 1926
Source Discovering London
A commuter roller skates to work during the General Strike, 1926
Source Pinterest
Tram emerging from Kingsway Tunnel, London Embankment 1926
Source Mark Tewdwr Jones
Flappers, 1926
Source Youtube
Shoreditch Station, 1926
Source Yesteryear
Aerial shot of Waterloo station, 1926
Source Rob Baker
A female police officer chasing boys who had been bathing naked in the Serpentine, 1926
Source Aucharbon
Patisserie Valerie in its original home in Frith Street,1926
Source Londonhistorian
Fulham groundsman trying to clear the snow at Craven Cottage before their 1926 FA Cup 3rd round tie against Everton
Source Vintage Footy
Volunteer drivers cheer after passing their driving tests during the Great Strike of 1926
Source Old London
In the south east corner of Trafalgar Square, a one-man police phone box was installed in 1926, so officers could keep an eye on large gatherings and protests. These days it is used as a storage room by the cleaners. Source Londonist

