In Pictures: London In 1926
Fox hunting in Oxford Street, 1926 Source Old London Baker Street station, 1926 Source Old London London tram workers queuing for their pay, High Holborn, 1926 Source Buzzfeed A lone cyclist weaves through traffic on Embankment during the 1926 General Strike Source Sir William Davenant London, 1926 Source Pinterest Old Compton Street, 22 February 1926 Source Rob Baker Breton onion seller, London, 1926 Source Old London The Bird in Hand on Long Acre in Covent Garden, 1926 Source Rob Baker Clapham South tube station in 1926 Source Rob Baker Hyde Park Corner, 1926 Source Old London Back in 1926, in the building where Bar Italia in Soho stands today, John Logie Baird gave the first public demonstration of how television was going to work. Source Allinlondon Police beginning a baton charge on demonstrating strikers 1926 Source Gagdaily Commercial Road, 1926 Source History In Moments Summer sales, 1926 - London Underground Source Buzzfeed Soho Square, 1926 Source Discovering London A commuter roller skates to work during the General Strike, 1926 Source Pinterest Tram emerging from Kingsway Tunnel, London Embankment 1926 Source Mark Tewdwr Jones Flappers, 1926 Source Youtube Shoreditch Station, 1926 Source Yesteryear Aerial shot of Waterloo station, 1926 Source Rob Baker A female police officer chasing boys who had been bathing naked in the Serpentine, 1926 Source Aucharbon Patisserie Valerie in its original home in Frith Street,1926 Source Londonhistorian Fulham groundsman trying to clear the snow at Craven Cottage before their 1926 FA Cup 3rd round tie against Everton Source Vintage Footy Volunteer drivers cheer after passing their driving tests during the Great Strike of 1926 Source Old London In the south east corner of Trafalgar Square, a one-man police phone box was installed in 1926, so officers could keep an eye on large gatherings and protests. These days it is used as a storage room by the cleaners.
