In Photos: London In The 1920s
In the 1920s, London was recovering from the first world war, flapper fashions were in — and going to football matches was a popular pastime. Take a look at what else was going on in the capital in this decade:
Bank of England Watchman, 1925 Source Pinterest Actress and dancer Irene Castle Freman, 1923 Source Pinterest Construction site for the Empire Stadium, that would later become Wembley Stadium, 1922 Source Londonist British Museum tube station, 1921 Source Britishmuseum London, June 1922 Source Old Pics Archive Get to the 1928 Cup Final via London Underground Source Buzzfeed Tower Bridge, 1920s Source Old London Hammersmith Bridge, 1920s Source Old London Lotts Road London Underground Power Station, 1923 Source Old London Tram emerging from the Kingsway Tunnel, c. 1920 Source Old London London Underground, 1927 Source Buzzfeed Summer sales, 1926 - London Underground Source Buzzfeed Class system, 1920s Source Old Pics Archive Delivery bike, 1927 Source Rob Baker Telephone engineer in London, 1920s Source History In Pictures The lights of Piccadilly Circus, from just around the corner, London, 1928 Source Historyphotographed Construction workers taking lunch break on the edges of the building they're working on, London, 1929 Source Historyphotographed Twenties glamour, 1925 Source Historyphotographed 1927 Source Old London Street entertainers: the gentleman plays the concertina, with the lady perhaps collecting money, or even singing.1920s Source Pinterest An ice cream vendor and his customers on the streets of London, January 1921 Source Old Pics Archive London Underground in the 1920s Source Historyphotographed Foyle's Novel Bookstore, 1920 Source Bibliophilia Petticoat Lane Market, 1920s Source Old London A red-billed toucan pictured drawing a ticket from a hat at ZSL London Zoo in 1923 Source Zsl London Zoo Throgmorton Street, c.1920 Source Old Pics Archive Patisserie Valerie in its original home in Frith Street,1926 Source Londonhistorian Anna Pavlova at her London home, c. 1927 Source Pinterest London Underground, 1927 Source Christies Trinity Almshouses, Mile End Road, c. 1920 Source Old Pics Archive Stamford Bridge, 1920. Quite different attire to the football fans of today. Source Old London Taken in the 1920s, a horse stares out from its multi-storey stable close to Southwark Bridge Source Londonhistorian Here's Christopher Robin (born on this day in 1920) with Winnie the bear at London Zoo Source Zsl London Zoo A double-decker bus stops to allow people aboard, 1928 Source Mashable London, 1926 Source Pinterest London in colour, 1920s Source Historical Pics London, 1925 Source Pinterest London Bridge, 1927 Source Rob Baker A policeman directs buses in the intersection of Trafalgar Square, 1928 Source Mashable Hampstead Heath under snow in 1926 Source Discovering London Taylor's Pie House, 1920s Source Pie And Mash London, 1922 Source Amateur Casual A worker inside Big Ben, 1920 Source Historical Pics A smoggy Ludgate Circus, 1922 Source Old London Thames and Tower Bridge, 1920s Source History In Pictures King George V in Field Marshal's uniform, 1920s Source Britishnobility In the 1920s and 1930s, sheep were routinely introduced into London parks to keep the grass under control and reduce mowing costs Source Londonhistorian Seven Sisters Road, 1922 Source Old London Flappers, 1926 Source Youtube 1920s London Source Old London Mary Smith, who earned sixpence a week shooting dried peas at sleeping workers' windows. A Knocker-up was a profession in England and Ireland as late as the 1920s. Source Londonhistorian An incredible aerial shot of London in the 1920s Source Billionaire Mindset Source Londonoa Covent Garden market traders preparing for business in the 1920s outside Theatre Royal, Drury Lane Source Londonhistorian Ludgate Hill, c.1920 Source Historical Pics
Molesey Regatta, 1928 - London Underground Source Buzzfeed
Last Updated 18 April 2017