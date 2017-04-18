23 April 2017 | 8 °C

In Photos: London In The 1920s

In the 1920s, London was recovering from the first world war, flapper fashions were in — and going to football matches was a popular pastime. Take a look at what else was going on in the capital in this decade:

Bank of England Watchman, 1925
Source Pinterest
Actress and dancer Irene Castle Freman, 1923
Source Pinterest
Construction site for the Empire Stadium, that would later become Wembley Stadium, 1922
Source Londonist
British Museum tube station, 1921
Source Britishmuseum
London, June 1922
Source Old Pics Archive
Get to the 1928 Cup Final via London Underground
Source Buzzfeed
Tower Bridge, 1920s
Source Old London
Hammersmith Bridge, 1920s
Source Old London
Lotts Road London Underground Power Station, 1923
Source Old London
Tram emerging from the Kingsway Tunnel, c. 1920
Source Old London
London Underground, 1927
Source Buzzfeed
Summer sales, 1926 - London Underground
Source Buzzfeed
Class system, 1920s
Source Old Pics Archive
Delivery bike, 1927
Source Rob Baker
Telephone engineer in London, 1920s
Source History In Pictures
The lights of Piccadilly Circus, from just around the corner, London, 1928
Source Historyphotographed
Construction workers taking lunch break on the edges of the building they're working on, London, 1929
Source Historyphotographed
Twenties glamour, 1925
Source Historyphotographed
1927
Source Old London
Street entertainers: the gentleman plays the concertina, with the lady perhaps collecting money, or even singing.1920s
Source Pinterest
An ice cream vendor and his customers on the streets of London, January 1921
Source Old Pics Archive
London Underground in the 1920s
Source Historyphotographed
Foyle's Novel Bookstore, 1920
Source Bibliophilia
Petticoat Lane Market, 1920s
Source Old London
A red-billed toucan pictured drawing a ticket from a hat at ZSL London Zoo in 1923
Source Zsl London Zoo
Throgmorton Street, c.1920
Source Old Pics Archive
Patisserie Valerie in its original home in Frith Street,1926
Source Londonhistorian
Anna Pavlova at her London home, c. 1927
Source Pinterest
London Underground, 1927
Source Christies
Trinity Almshouses, Mile End Road, c. 1920
Source Old Pics Archive
Stamford Bridge, 1920. Quite different attire to the football fans of today.
Source Old London
Taken in the 1920s, a horse stares out from its multi-storey stable close to Southwark Bridge
Source Londonhistorian
Here's Christopher Robin (born on this day in 1920) with Winnie the bear at London Zoo
Source Zsl London Zoo
A double-decker bus stops to allow people aboard, 1928
Source Mashable
London, 1926
Source Pinterest
London in colour, 1920s
Source Historical Pics
London, 1925
Source Pinterest
London Bridge, 1927
Source Rob Baker
A policeman directs buses in the intersection of Trafalgar Square, 1928
Source Mashable
Hampstead Heath under snow in 1926
Source Discovering London
Taylor's Pie House, 1920s
Source Pie And Mash
London, 1922
Source Amateur Casual
A worker inside Big Ben, 1920
Source Historical Pics
A smoggy Ludgate Circus, 1922
Source Old London
Thames and Tower Bridge, 1920s
Source History In Pictures
King George V in Field Marshal's uniform, 1920s
Source Britishnobility
In the 1920s and 1930s, sheep were routinely introduced into London parks to keep the grass under control and reduce mowing costs
Source Londonhistorian
Seven Sisters Road, 1922
Source Old London
Flappers, 1926
Source Youtube
1920s London
Source Old London
Mary Smith, who earned sixpence a week shooting dried peas at sleeping workers' windows. A Knocker-up was a profession in England and Ireland as late as the 1920s.
Source Londonhistorian
An incredible aerial shot of London in the 1920s
Source Billionaire Mindset
Source Londonoa
Covent Garden market traders preparing for business in the 1920s outside Theatre Royal, Drury Lane
Source Londonhistorian
Ludgate Hill, c.1920
Source Historical Pics
Molesey Regatta, 1928 - London Underground
Source Buzzfeed

