In Photos: London In The 1920s

In the 1920s, London was recovering from the first world war, flapper fashions were in — and going to football matches was a popular pastime. Take a look at what else was going on in the capital in this decade:

Bank of England Watchman, 1925

Actress and dancer Irene Castle Freman, 1923

Construction site for the Empire Stadium, that would later become Wembley Stadium, 1922

British Museum tube station, 1921

London, June 1922

Get to the 1928 Cup Final via London Underground

Tower Bridge, 1920s

Hammersmith Bridge, 1920s

Lotts Road London Underground Power Station, 1923

Tram emerging from the Kingsway Tunnel, c. 1920

London Underground, 1927

Summer sales, 1926 - London Underground

Class system, 1920s

Source Old Pics Archive

Delivery bike, 1927

Telephone engineer in London, 1920s

The lights of Piccadilly Circus, from just around the corner, London, 1928

Construction workers taking lunch break on the edges of the building they're working on, London, 1929

Twenties glamour, 1925

1927

Street entertainers: the gentleman plays the concertina, with the lady perhaps collecting money, or even singing.1920s

An ice cream vendor and his customers on the streets of London, January 1921

London Underground in the 1920s

Foyle's Novel Bookstore, 1920

Petticoat Lane Market, 1920s

A red-billed toucan pictured drawing a ticket from a hat at ZSL London Zoo in 1923

Throgmorton Street, c.1920

Patisserie Valerie in its original home in Frith Street,1926

Anna Pavlova at her London home, c. 1927

London Underground, 1927

Trinity Almshouses, Mile End Road, c. 1920

Stamford Bridge, 1920. Quite different attire to the football fans of today.

Taken in the 1920s, a horse stares out from its multi-storey stable close to Southwark Bridge

Here's Christopher Robin (born on this day in 1920) with Winnie the bear at London Zoo

A double-decker bus stops to allow people aboard, 1928

London, 1926

London in colour, 1920s

London, 1925

London Bridge, 1927

A policeman directs buses in the intersection of Trafalgar Square, 1928

Hampstead Heath under snow in 1926

Taylor's Pie House, 1920s

London, 1922

A worker inside Big Ben, 1920

A smoggy Ludgate Circus, 1922

Thames and Tower Bridge, 1920s

King George V in Field Marshal's uniform, 1920s

In the 1920s and 1930s, sheep were routinely introduced into London parks to keep the grass under control and reduce mowing costs

Seven Sisters Road, 1922

Flappers, 1926

1920s London

Mary Smith, who earned sixpence a week shooting dried peas at sleeping workers' windows. A Knocker-up was a profession in England and Ireland as late as the 1920s.

An incredible aerial shot of London in the 1920s

Covent Garden market traders preparing for business in the 1920s outside Theatre Royal, Drury Lane

Ludgate Hill, c.1920

