23 April 2017 | 8 °C

In Photos: London In 1946

In Photos: London In 1946

In 1946, the war was over but evidence of its effects lingered on in London. Take a look at these photos of the city in recovery.

East End, 1946
Source Oshi
Club Row pet market, Spitalfields, 1946
Source Old London
A DC-3 Dakota crash lands on the roof of a house in Northolt, 1946
Source History Lovers Club
Met police, 1946
Source Old London
Warner West End, now Vue Leicester Square, 1946
Source Bfi
Chelsea fans at Walham Green tube station (now Fulham Broadway), 1946
Source Old London
Alexis Rassine and Violetta Prokhorova in Sleeping Beauty at the Royal Opera House, 1946
Source Royaloperahouse
Oxford crowds around the Radcliffe Camera for the opening of the New Bodleian Library by King George VI, 1946
Source Buzzfeed
First session of the United National General Assembly, London, 10 February 1946
Source Old Pics Archive
Cary Grant stops in London on his way home to Bristol to visit his mother, 1946
Source Old Pics Archive
The aftermath of the second world war in a London shop window, 1946
Source Historical Images
Police telephone box, 1946
Source Old London
Waterloo Station, 1946
Source Old London
Second world war bomb damage around St Paul's Cathedral in 1946
Source Lost In History
A panda being given a gift by a child at London Zoo, 1946
Source Londonhistorian
Bush House, Kingsway and the British Museum in 1946
Source Ibtimes
Visit of Indian Royal Corps of Signals, Central Telegraph Office, 1946
Source Bt
London Victory Parade, June 1946
Source Wikimedia
Prefabs around Galbraith Street on the Isle of Dogs, built quickly to create further housing following bombings, 1946
Source The Ripper
London Victory Parade, June 1946
Source Wikimedia
The Houses of Parliament and Westminster Abbey, 1946
Source Buzzfeed
An early idea for BBC Television Centre, 1946
Source Tim Dunn
Piccadilly Circus, 1946
Source Old London
London cab, 1946
Source Rob Baker

Last Updated 13 April 2017

Report a problem with this article