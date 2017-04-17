In Photos: London In 1946 By Laura Reynolds Laura Reynolds In Photos: London In 1946 In 1946, the war was over but evidence of its effects lingered on in London. Take a look at these photos of the city in recovery. East End, 1946 Source OshiClub Row pet market, Spitalfields, 1946 Source Old LondonA DC-3 Dakota crash lands on the roof of a house in Northolt, 1946 Source History Lovers ClubMet police, 1946 Source Old LondonWarner West End, now Vue Leicester Square, 1946 Source BfiChelsea fans at Walham Green tube station (now Fulham Broadway), 1946 Source Old LondonAlexis Rassine and Violetta Prokhorova in Sleeping Beauty at the Royal Opera House, 1946 Source RoyaloperahouseOxford crowds around the Radcliffe Camera for the opening of the New Bodleian Library by King George VI, 1946 Source BuzzfeedFirst session of the United National General Assembly, London, 10 February 1946 Source Old Pics ArchiveCary Grant stops in London on his way home to Bristol to visit his mother, 1946 Source Old Pics ArchiveThe aftermath of the second world war in a London shop window, 1946 Source Historical ImagesPolice telephone box, 1946 Source Old LondonWaterloo Station, 1946 Source Old LondonSecond world war bomb damage around St Paul's Cathedral in 1946 Source Lost In HistoryA panda being given a gift by a child at London Zoo, 1946 Source LondonhistorianBush House, Kingsway and the British Museum in 1946 Source IbtimesVisit of Indian Royal Corps of Signals, Central Telegraph Office, 1946 Source BtLondon Victory Parade, June 1946 Source WikimediaPrefabs around Galbraith Street on the Isle of Dogs, built quickly to create further housing following bombings, 1946 Source The RipperLondon Victory Parade, June 1946 Source WikimediaThe Houses of Parliament and Westminster Abbey, 1946 Source BuzzfeedAn early idea for BBC Television Centre, 1946 Source Tim DunnPiccadilly Circus, 1946 Source Old LondonLondon cab, 1946 Source Rob Baker Last Updated 13 April 2017 Report a problem with this article