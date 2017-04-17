Laura Reynolds

In Photos: London In 1946

In 1946, the war was over but evidence of its effects lingered on in London. Take a look at these photos of the city in recovery.

East End, 1946

Source Oshi

Club Row pet market, Spitalfields, 1946

Source Old London

A DC-3 Dakota crash lands on the roof of a house in Northolt, 1946

Source History Lovers Club

Met police, 1946

Source Old London

Warner West End, now Vue Leicester Square, 1946

Source Bfi

Chelsea fans at Walham Green tube station (now Fulham Broadway), 1946

Source Old London

Alexis Rassine and Violetta Prokhorova in Sleeping Beauty at the Royal Opera House, 1946

Source Royaloperahouse

Oxford crowds around the Radcliffe Camera for the opening of the New Bodleian Library by King George VI, 1946

Source Buzzfeed

First session of the United National General Assembly, London, 10 February 1946

Source Old Pics Archive

Cary Grant stops in London on his way home to Bristol to visit his mother, 1946

Source Old Pics Archive

The aftermath of the second world war in a London shop window, 1946

Source Historical Images

Police telephone box, 1946

Source Old London

Waterloo Station, 1946

Source Old London

Second world war bomb damage around St Paul's Cathedral in 1946

Source Lost In History

A panda being given a gift by a child at London Zoo, 1946

Source Londonhistorian

Bush House, Kingsway and the British Museum in 1946

Source Ibtimes

Visit of Indian Royal Corps of Signals, Central Telegraph Office, 1946

Source Bt

London Victory Parade, June 1946

Source Wikimedia

Prefabs around Galbraith Street on the Isle of Dogs, built quickly to create further housing following bombings, 1946

Source The Ripper

London Victory Parade, June 1946

Source Wikimedia

The Houses of Parliament and Westminster Abbey, 1946

Source Buzzfeed

An early idea for BBC Television Centre, 1946

Source Tim Dunn

Piccadilly Circus, 1946

Source Old London