Londonist Staff

In Photos: London In 1938

From football fans to the original trams, London in 1938 was somewhat different to the place we know today. Have a flick through these photos and see how much of the city you recognise.

London's first all-darts saloon opens in Tottenham Court Road, 1938

Source Rob Baker

Plough Lane, 1938

Source Old London

Tobogganing on Hampstead Heath, December 1938

Source Rob Baker

Pie and mash shop, Lambeth

Source Old London

Brixton High Street, 1938

Source Rob Baker

Illuminated tram at Tooting Broadway, 1938

Source Tooting Daily Prss

Unloading hay at warehouses on South Bank

Source Old London

Futuristic stage show at the London Casino, Old Compton Street, April 1938

Source Rob Baker

West Ham fans, 1938

Source Old London

Two young sisters aged four and 17 months, boarding a Zurich-bound plane at Croydon aerodrome

Source Lost In History

Foggy London night outside Embankment tube station, 1938

Source Londontopia

Camden High Street, 1938

Source Warsaw1948

Ming the panda at London Zoo, 1938

Source Londonhistorian

Hillcott House, Shoreditch

Source This Brutal House

London tram,1938

Source Tim Dunn

A baby Galago in a set of scales at London Zoo, 1938

Source Historical Pics

London postman, 1938

Source Handpicked London

Camden High Street,1938

Source Warsaw1948

Princess Elizabeth and penguins at London Zoo, 1938

Source Dr Huw Lewis Jones

Dental Checkup for a Baby Crocodile. London Zoo, 1938

Source History In Pictures

Hyde Park Corner

Source Aucharbon