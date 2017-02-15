Foxes have made their mark on London, in our gardens, flower stalls, or on the Underground. They've also become an inspiration for art in the capital. Here are London's foxes.
In Pictures: Foxes In London
Last Updated 14 February 2017
Foxes have made their mark on London, in our gardens, flower stalls, or on the Underground. They've also become an inspiration for art in the capital. Here are London's foxes.
Last Updated 14 February 2017
Plan your day ahead or read the day's London headlines with our daily emails.
Something wrong with this article? Let us know here.