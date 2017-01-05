Derelict London

05 January 2017 | 5 °C

London has become a city of change. With its high rises, hipster cafes and even busier streets it is something to behold. With the novelty of change, however, comes the destruction of the old.

Abandoned South Kentish Town tube station
Source: Camdennewjournal
The abandonded Aldwych underground station
Source: London
Derelict passageway on the Charing Cross to Embankment Northern line loop
Source: Ianvisits
Source: Knitterbird
An old map at the disused Aldwych tube station
Source: Dailymail
Source: Solarpatrick
Carlton Cinema
Source: Derelictlondon
Derelict house on Coldharbour Lane, Brixton
Source: Urban75
Source: Dailymail
Sailmakers, Limehouse, London
Source: Paul Talling
Source: Solarpatrick
Source: Jasonalexhill
The Lyle's Golden Syrup factory in West Silvertown
Source: Mandytjie
Source: Londoncanals
Source: Yahoo
Source: Zobolondon
Old tube ticket machine (location unknown)
Source: Derelictlondon
Tay Wharf
Source: Mandytjie
Source: Benwilson Flipit
Source: Londonliving
Source: Joechiari
Source: Derelictlondon
Source: Railpage
Source: Derelictlondon
Source: Timelordkerr
Source: Mumhad1ofthose
Source: Mandytjie
The disused Down Street tube station
Source: Londonist Com
Source: Jasonalexhill
Tunnels that were used by the Post Office to distribute mail across London
Source: Dailymail
The disused South Kentish Town Station which closed in 1924 after an electricity strike
Source: Dailymail
Source: Derelictlondon
The derelict Brompton Road underground station (between Knightsbridge and South Kensington)
Source: Smashinglists
Source: Solarpatrick
Derelict factory. Sands End, London
Source: Ben Pedroche
Source: Jojo.Loves.Life
Marlborough Road tube station, closed in November 1939
Source: Craigsolo
Derelict buildings near Brick Lane
Source: Photo Zen
Telephone box full of greenery, Archway
Source: Derelictlondon
Source: London Gram
Another derelict prefab in Catford. These were built all over UK as emergency housing following the WW2 devastation
Source: Derelictlondon
Source: Smashinglists
Abandoned tunnels used by the Post Office railway
Source: Dailymail
Source: Jasonalexhill
Source: Derelictlondon
These are disused railway tunnels in Highgate. The tunnels are now a safe haven for bats
Source: Derelictlondon
Source: Dailymail
Source: Derelictlondon
Source: Derelictlondon
A little known tunnel under the railway line in East Dulwich behind Dulwich Hospital
Source: Derelictlondon
A disused tunnel at Angel underground station
Source: London
Abandoned signal box, Chorleywood
Source: Ben Pedroche
Source: Knitterbird
Source: Derelictlondon
Source: Evening Standard
Source: Derelictlondon
Disused platform at Charing Cross station
Source: Ben Pedroche
Source: Derelictlondon
Source: Andrewdthorpe
A disused platform at Mansion House
Source: Abandonedstations
Source: Paul Talling
Source: Rontimehin
Source: Derelictlondon

