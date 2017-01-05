Derelict London By Daan Deol Daan Deol Derelict London London has become a city of change. With its high rises, hipster cafes and even busier streets it is something to behold. With the novelty of change, however, comes the destruction of the old. Abandoned South Kentish Town tube station Source: CamdennewjournalThe abandonded Aldwych underground station Source: LondonDerelict passageway on the Charing Cross to Embankment Northern line loop Source: Ianvisits Source: KnitterbirdAn old map at the disused Aldwych tube station Source: Dailymail Source: SolarpatrickCarlton Cinema Source: DerelictlondonDerelict house on Coldharbour Lane, Brixton Source: Urban75The abandonded Aldwych underground station Source: DailymailSailmakers, Limehouse, London Source: Paul Talling Source: Solarpatrick Source: JasonalexhillThe Lyle's Golden Syrup factory in West Silvertown Source: Mandytjie Source: Londoncanals Source: Yahoo Source: ZobolondonOld tube ticket machine (location unknown) Source: DerelictlondonTay Wharf Source: Mandytjie Source: Benwilson Flipit Source: Londonliving Source: Joechiari Source: Derelictlondon Source: Railpage Source: Derelictlondon Source: TimelordkerrThe abandonded Aldwych underground station Source: Mumhad1ofthose Source: MandytjieThe disused Down Street tube station Source: Londonist Com Source: JasonalexhillTunnels that were used by the Post Office to distribute mail across London Source: DailymailThe disused South Kentish Town Station which closed in 1924 after an electricity strike Source: Dailymail Source: DerelictlondonThe derelict Brompton Road underground station (between Knightsbridge and South Kensington) Source: Smashinglists Source: SolarpatrickDerelict factory. Sands End, London Source: Ben PedrocheThe abandonded Aldwych underground station Source: Jojo.Loves.LifeMarlborough Road tube station, closed in November 1939 Source: CraigsoloDerelict buildings near Brick Lane Source: Photo ZenTelephone box full of greenery, Archway Source: Derelictlondon Source: London GramAnother derelict prefab in Catford. These were built all over UK as emergency housing following the WW2 devastation Source: DerelictlondonThe abandonded Aldwych underground station Source: SmashinglistsAbandoned tunnels used by the Post Office railway Source: Dailymail Source: Jasonalexhill Source: DerelictlondonThese are disused railway tunnels in Highgate. The tunnels are now a safe haven for bats Source: DerelictlondonThe derelict Brompton Road underground station (between Knightsbridge and South Kensington) Source: Dailymail Source: Derelictlondon Source: DerelictlondonA little known tunnel under the railway line in East Dulwich behind Dulwich Hospital Source: DerelictlondonA disused tunnel at Angel underground station Source: LondonAbandoned signal box, Chorleywood Source: Ben Pedroche Source: Knitterbird Source: Derelictlondon Source: Evening Standard Source: DerelictlondonDisused platform at Charing Cross station Source: Ben Pedroche Source: Derelictlondon Source: AndrewdthorpeA disused platform at Mansion House Source: Abandonedstations Source: Paul Talling Source: Rontimehin Source: Derelictlondon Last Updated 05 January 2017 Report a problem with this article