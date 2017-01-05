Derelict London

Daan Deol

London has become a city of change. With its high rises, hipster cafes and even busier streets it is something to behold. With the novelty of change, however, comes the destruction of the old.

Abandoned South Kentish Town tube station

Source: Camdennewjournal

The abandonded Aldwych underground station

Source: London

Derelict passageway on the Charing Cross to Embankment Northern line loop

Source: Ianvisits

An old map at the disused Aldwych tube station

Source: Dailymail

Carlton Cinema

Source: Derelictlondon

Derelict house on Coldharbour Lane, Brixton

Source: Urban75

Sailmakers, Limehouse, London

Source: Paul Talling

The Lyle's Golden Syrup factory in West Silvertown

Source: Mandytjie

Old tube ticket machine (location unknown)

Source: Derelictlondon

Tay Wharf

Source: Mandytjie

The disused Down Street tube station

Source: Londonist Com

Tunnels that were used by the Post Office to distribute mail across London

Source: Dailymail

The disused South Kentish Town Station which closed in 1924 after an electricity strike

Source: Dailymail

The derelict Brompton Road underground station (between Knightsbridge and South Kensington)

Source: Smashinglists

Derelict factory. Sands End, London

Source: Ben Pedroche

Marlborough Road tube station, closed in November 1939

Source: Craigsolo

Derelict buildings near Brick Lane

Source: Photo Zen

Telephone box full of greenery, Archway

Source: Derelictlondon

Another derelict prefab in Catford. These were built all over UK as emergency housing following the WW2 devastation

Source: Derelictlondon

Abandoned tunnels used by the Post Office railway

Source: Dailymail

These are disused railway tunnels in Highgate. The tunnels are now a safe haven for bats

Source: Derelictlondon

A little known tunnel under the railway line in East Dulwich behind Dulwich Hospital

Source: Derelictlondon

A disused tunnel at Angel underground station

Source: London

Abandoned signal box, Chorleywood

Source: Ben Pedroche

Disused platform at Charing Cross station

Source: Ben Pedroche