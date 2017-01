Daan Deol

Celebrities On The Tube

We common folk aren't the only ones who use the tube. It turns out that F1 drivers, rock stars, a brooding vampire and even a Spice Girl use it too.

Singer/songwriter Adam Lambert. Everyone knowns Adam Lambert, right?

Source Gelly

Eddie Redmayne being intellectual

Source Iloveeddieredmayne

Everyone's, er, favourite DJ, Chris Moyles on the way to a U2 gig

Source Chris Moyles

Kit Harrington ditches the GoT garb for a t-shirt

Source Pinterest

F1 stars let someone else drive

Source Massafelipe19

One fifth of the Spice Girls

Source Asiantown

Noel Gallagher ditches his Rolls-Royce

Source Kairen Coffey

Joey Essex, heading into or out of Essex on the Central line

Source Joey Essex

Whoever these two are, the bloke behind them isn't too keen

Source Assortedvitriol

Zach Braff bumps into himself

Source Zach Braff

Robert Pattinson, who may or may not be reading Twilight

Source Celebuzz