Daan Deol

Animals On The Tube

We often see people with their dogs on the tube, but have you ever seen a fox, raccoon, goat or pigeon use the Underground? Here are animals on the tube (oddly though, no cats).

Is it bring a bear to work day again?

Source Zobolondon

Who's a pretty boy, then?

Source Newageman

Pigeon takes a trip.

Source Anniemole

Does he need that priority seat?

Source Katableyer

Dog love.

Source D Wood

Dogs on Trains blog

Source Dogsontrains

Shirt, check. Hat, check. Ready to go and break hearts...

Source Raman

Making friends.

Source Retrochick Uk

A raccoon rides the Central line.

Source Felicity Morse