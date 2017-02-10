12 February 2017 | 2 °C

Animals On The Tube

We often see people with their dogs on the tube, but have you ever seen a fox, raccoon, goat or pigeon use the Underground? Here are animals on the tube (oddly though, no cats).

Source Jordan Curtis Hughes
Is it bring a bear to work day again?
Source Zobolondon
Source Pinterest
Source Osiowy
Source Lindseyballadofmagazine
Source Londontheinside
Who's a pretty boy, then?
Source Newageman
Source Pinterest
Source Londonist
Pigeon takes a trip.
Source Anniemole
Source Dogsontrains
Does he need that priority seat?
Source Katableyer
Source Adamcrowe
Source London
Source Itseunkim
Source Dzalcman
Source Oskrinda
Source Stephen Ebert
Source Lindseyballadofmagazine
Dog love.
Source D Wood
Source Dogsontrains
Source Lindseyballadofmagazine
Source Adeym
Dogs on Trains blog
Source Dogsontrains
Source Danielc
Source Dogsontrains
Source Lindseyballadofmagazine
Source Dogs On The Underground
Source Jeffmo69
Cute.
Source Annelibush
Source Murphyz
Shirt, check. Hat, check. Ready to go and break hearts...
Source Raman
Making friends.
Source Retrochick Uk
Source Youtube
A raccoon rides the Central line.
Source Felicity Morse
And not a troll in sight.
Source London24
Source Osiowy

