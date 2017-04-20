Sponsor

Get Ready For This Artist Takeover At The Museum Of London

Pioneering art group Blast Theory tackle London's future

Art lovers listen up — this May, the Museum of London is being taken over by a bunch of insanely talented artists. It's part of City Now City Future, a season of events and installations celebrating London's past, present and future.

The season seeks to inspire visitors to think about London in a different way, and it all kicks off on 19 May. From large scale installations to digital visions of the city, there's plenty to see and tons to make you think.

Maybe you'd like to feature in an artwork yourself? Artist Lady Lucy will be producing watercolour portraits of visitors in return for a favour or service to other museum-goers.

If you want to be the star in the frame, you'd better get thinking about what you can offer. Check out the accompanying exhibition representing exchanges in London, where Lady Lucy has created a giant social portrait of the city.

Part of Blast Theory's film installation

There's arty film too — pioneering group Blast Theory have created My Point Forward, an interactive installation made up of a series of short films. Be immersed in their vision of London — the piece puts you in one spot from which to speculate on the city's future.

Head outside for Here and Now, a display of London's citizens through innovative photography. This is the work of Niall McDiarmid, who — for six years — has been documenting the people that make our city what it is.

From Niall McDiarmid's Here and Now photography display

Niall's work is an exploration of colour and place — he generally photographs the sitter just yards from where he met them, creating a map-like exhibition of the people of London.

An orange loving Londoner featured in Niall McDiarmid's photography exhibition

If you can't decide whether to head to a gallery or museum, City Now City Future will satisfy both cravings. This is an inspiring season looking at the people, places and ideas that make London. It's set to run until April 2018 and is made up of over 100 events, exhibitions, commissions, talks and debates that explore urban change in London and around the world, but get in quick if you want a portrait — Lady Lucy is only there for a month.

Find out more about the City Now City Future season here.