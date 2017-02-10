12 February 2017 | 2 °C

This Instagram Account Will Change How You See The Tube

As we scurry through the bowels of London, changing from one overpacked tube train to another, it's easy to miss the artwork that lines the tunnels, platforms and even trains. One Instagram account, Tube Patterns, is rectifying this by sharing the best patterns on the Underground.

No prizes for guessing which station this fictional detective can be seen in:

Have you ever noticed these patterns as you scurry through Piccadilly Circus?:

There's even beauty in the floors, if you know where to look:

We admit, we've never noticed this mosaic rendering at Oxford Circus:

But this moquette is instantly recognisable (here's a breakdown of the landmarks you can see within):

Is it us, or is there a touch of Ziggy Stardust to these tiles at Stockwell?:

No, not your gran's wallpaper. These Walthamstow tiles are inspired by the work of local artist William Morris:

Pretty colours at Tottenham Court Road, a station better known for Eduardo Paolozzi's mosaics:

