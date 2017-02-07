Will Noble

See The Batmobile Made From Half A Million Lego Bricks

The Art of the Brick was a (building)blockbuster when it came to Brick Lane (apt, no?) in 2014. Now, a sequel's been pieced together — and this time the theme is DC super heroes.

Characters including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn appear in brix-elated form, as does this life-sized Batmobile, made from 500,000 Lego bricks:

It's not all super heroes; super villains like the Joker make an appearance (how terrified would you be if your child made this on the living room floor?):

Some exhibits, such as this incarnation of Wonder Woman have a decidedly surrealist slant:

In all, the 120 exhibits are formed out of two million bricks — that's one superhuman feat of Lego building.

The Art of the Brick: DC Super Heroes is in a tent on the South Bank from 1 March-3 September 2017. Tickets £16.50 adults/£11 children/all tickets £10 Mondays. Various other deals apply.