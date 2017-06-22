Reasons Why London Is The Greatest City In The World

Eleana OverettReasons Why London Is The Greatest City In The World
Despite delays on the underground, huge crowds on Oxford Street that are always going in the opposite direction to you, and restaurants in Soho so packed there's an hour waiting time, you've got to admit that London is pretty fantastic. Here are just some of the many reasons why.
The public transport system that makes it possible to live without a car, makes everything in London within easy reach and provides the option of a night out without a designated driver. Source Mydestinationunknown
The inability to be bored in a city that offers a range of free or affordable cultural, sporting, shopping and night life activities. Source Mydestinationunknown
Random conversations with friendly and opinionated Black Cab taxi drivers who know their way around and are happy to accept the £4 fare from the supermarket to your home. Source Mydestinationunknown
Best tourist cliche on earth: No matter how many millions of fawning bloggers discover them, no matter how many adoring travel articles they're the subject of, no city's cabbies (or cabs for that matter) are as classy as London's. You almost feel privileged shelling out £15 (US$24) for a lift down the street. Source Cnn
Its a living, breathing songbook: To cross Waterloo Bridge is to almost guarantee the Kinks in your head blasting Waterloo Sunset. Wandering the city at random, your inner soundtrack might include Streets of London (Ralph McTell), West End Girls (Pet Shop Boys), Home Town Glory (Adele) and most anthemic of all, "London Calling". Its a soundscape city filled with record shops and music venues in which you can live/relive the music its inspired down the years Source Cnn
Boarding a train for an easy day out in Bath, Oxford, Cambridge, Brighton, Windsor and other parts of the UK. Source Mydestinationunknown
The buzz you feel walking along South Bank as you soak up the energy radiating from the classic London architecture and landmarks. Source Mydestinationunknown
The small blue “…lived here” plaques scattered around town on buildings, reminding you they were once occupied by artists, musicians, writers and other creative souls who were inspired by the personality of the city. Source Mydestinationunknown