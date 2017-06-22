Eleana Overett

Reasons Why London Is The Greatest City In The World

Despite delays on the underground, huge crowds on Oxford Street that are always going in the opposite direction to you, and restaurants in Soho so packed there's an hour waiting time, you've got to admit that London is pretty fantastic. Here are just some of the many reasons why.

There will be someone in the city who loves your hobby as much as you do

Source Janinastefanie

As well as art galleries, shows and cultural events going on all over London, amazing street art can always be found decorating our walls

Source Getwestlondon

The public transport system that makes it possible to live without a car, makes everything in London within easy reach and provides the option of a night out without a designated driver. Source Mydestinationunknown

Having a really good restaurant, coffee shop, and delicatessen within walking distance from your front door.

Source Samdmarks

We know how to throw a party

Source Getwestlondon

We have some epic views

Source Getwestlondon

From Portobello to Spitalfields to Camden, our huge markets are truly amazing!

Source Getwestlondon

Because London Pride is the best

Source Buzzfeed

The inability to be bored in a city that offers a range of free or affordable cultural, sporting, shopping and night life activities. Source Mydestinationunknown

Because there are views like these from Hampstead Heath

Source Madeleineblenkinsop

There's always something going on

Source Yaz How

Random conversations with friendly and opinionated Black Cab taxi drivers who know their way around and are happy to accept the £4 fare from the supermarket to your home. Source Mydestinationunknown

Having every cuisine in the world as a possibility for dinner.

Source Admunch

We have some epic views

Source Yourpanorama.Ch

Best tourist cliche on earth: No matter how many millions of fawning bloggers discover them, no matter how many adoring travel articles they're the subject of, no city's cabbies (or cabs for that matter) are as classy as London's. You almost feel privileged shelling out £15 (US$24) for a lift down the street. Source Cnn

You'll never run out of culture

Source Secretldn

The parks and wetland centres that provide an escape from city living without having to physically leave. Source Mydestinationunknown

The endless food options

Source Buzzfeed

The fact that midweek drinks are kind of the norm.

Source Simonthursby

Because our Olympics was definitely the best ever

Source Buzzfeed

Its a living, breathing songbook: To cross Waterloo Bridge is to almost guarantee the Kinks in your head blasting Waterloo Sunset. Wandering the city at random, your inner soundtrack might include Streets of London (Ralph McTell), West End Girls (Pet Shop Boys), Home Town Glory (Adele) and most anthemic of all, "London Calling". Its a soundscape city filled with record shops and music venues in which you can live/relive the music its inspired down the years Source Cnn

Because there is part of the original London Wall outside the Museum of London

Source Buzzfeed

London actually has more green spaces and parks than any other major city in the world

Source Getwestlondon

Boarding a train for an easy day out in Bath, Oxford, Cambridge, Brighton, Windsor and other parts of the UK. Source Mydestinationunknown

There will always be something to do, that you’ve never done before.

Source Rebeccalouisebreen

Knowing there is always someone brilliant you haven’t met yet.

Source Indigocult

Because you can take a pedal on the Serpentine

Source Buzzfeed

London City Airport on your doorstep

Source Levanterman

The foxes

Source Kei.Nakayama

The buzz you feel walking along South Bank as you soak up the energy radiating from the classic London architecture and landmarks. Source Mydestinationunknown

Having the best of both worlds, because you can kid yourself you’re in the countryside on Hampstead Heath.

Source Jeera

Because there are lidos in the heart of the city

Source Buzzfeed

Knowing that the night bus is always there to take you home.

Source Londonsapiens

People settle in London from every corner of the world, and everyone adds something special.

Source Carmenescarpa

How easy the tube is

Source Wharfyoung

The magnificence of the Natural History Museum entrance hall.

Source Travelandleisure

Cheeky signs

Source London Underground

Because there's always something new to try

Source Secretldn

Because streets like this exist in the centre of London

Source Buzzfeed

We smile a lot

Source Secretldn

Because Chinatown looks like this on Chinese New Year

Source Buzzfeed

Because of the talent on London's streets

Source Secretldn

The small blue “…lived here” plaques scattered around town on buildings, reminding you they were once occupied by artists, musicians, writers and other creative souls who were inspired by the personality of the city. Source Mydestinationunknown

The surreal experience of walking past internationally recognised tourist attractions on a daily basis. Source Mydestinationunknown

Because once a year the whole of Notting Hill is overtaken by carnival

Source Buzzfeed

There is always somewhere where you could have the night of your life.

Source Eralpvankortach

The melting pot of cultures that provides the opportunity to make friends from all over the world. Source Mydestinationunknown

The shopping options.

Source Groovydroovy

The nostalgia of London: Abbey Road

Source Abbey Road Studios

Enjoying the safety and accessibility to explore the city on foot while soaking up the atmosphere, character and history of the distinctly different areas. Source Mydestinationunknown