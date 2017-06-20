25 June 2017 | 10 °C

In Pictures: London's Crazy Beautiful Sunsets

Golden hour is prime time for getting gorgeous London photos. It makes the buildings sparkle and people's faces glow. And as it sets, the sun itself is pretty magnificent.

A summer solstice sunset from Greenwich.
Source Thecity
Canary Wharf at sunset.
Source Claudeschneider
A Shoreditch sunset.
Source Londonfromtherooftops
London at sunset.
Source Londonphotos
Sunset, taken from Queen's Walk.
Source Mattscutt
Sunset from The Shard.
Source London
Sunset and skyline.
Source Robertodemicheli
Sunset from the Sky Garden.
Source Mattscutt
Wow.
Source London
Greenwich at sunset.
Source London
Sunset from Greenwich.
Source Nomadicvision
Central London, as seen from Peckham.
Source Esubz
Sunset over Canary Wharf.
Source Mattscutt
A sunset on the Thames.
Source 99traveltips
Sunset over west London.
Source Mattscutt
Turning the Thames pink.
Source Fineartamerica
A rainbow sunset from Primrose Hill.
Source My52steps
Beautiful.
Source Wonderful Places
Source Jeera
Source Secret London
Sunset over the Thames
Source Jason Hawkes
Sunset from Primrose Hill.
Source Flickriver
Sunset from The Shard
Source Pixiwoos
View from The Shard.
Source 500px
Greenwich in an autumn glow.
Source Fundamentals
The City from Greenwich Park.
Source Londonfromtherooftops
Sunset from The Shard.
Source Mattscutt
A Primrose Hill sunset.
Source Maykenbel
Sunset from the Shard.
Source London
Tower Bridge and The Shard at sunset.
Source Spoutfire
Sunset over the Barbican, as seen from Tower 42.
Source Mattscutt
During Greenwich Tall Ships Festival
Source J0hnb0y77
Sunset and the London Eye
Source Fineartamerica
Source Jeera
Bright lights at sunset.
Source Jeera
Stunning skies.
Source Londonfromtherooftops
Sunset over Canary Wharf.
Source London

