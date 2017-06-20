Eleana Overett

In Pictures: London's Crazy Beautiful Sunsets

Golden hour is prime time for getting gorgeous London photos. It makes the buildings sparkle and people's faces glow. And as it sets, the sun itself is pretty magnificent.

A summer solstice sunset from Greenwich.

Source Thecity

Canary Wharf at sunset.

Source Claudeschneider

A Shoreditch sunset.

Source Londonfromtherooftops

London at sunset.

Source Londonphotos

Sunset, taken from Queen's Walk.

Source Mattscutt

Sunset from The Shard.

Source London

Sunset and skyline.

Source Robertodemicheli

Sunset from the Sky Garden.

Source Mattscutt

Greenwich at sunset.

Source London

Sunset from Greenwich.

Source Nomadicvision

Central London, as seen from Peckham.

Source Esubz

Sunset over Canary Wharf.

Source Mattscutt

A sunset on the Thames.

Source 99traveltips

Sunset over west London.

Source Mattscutt

Turning the Thames pink.

Source Fineartamerica

A rainbow sunset from Primrose Hill.

Source My52steps

Sunset over the Thames

Source Jason Hawkes

Sunset from Primrose Hill.

Source Flickriver

Sunset from The Shard

Source Pixiwoos

View from The Shard.

Source 500px

Greenwich in an autumn glow.

Source Fundamentals

The City from Greenwich Park.

Source Londonfromtherooftops

Sunset from The Shard.

Source Mattscutt

A Primrose Hill sunset.

Source Maykenbel

Sunset from the Shard.

Source London

Tower Bridge and The Shard at sunset.

Source Spoutfire

Sunset over the Barbican, as seen from Tower 42.

Source Mattscutt

During Greenwich Tall Ships Festival

Source J0hnb0y77

Sunset and the London Eye

Source Fineartamerica

Bright lights at sunset.

Source Jeera

Stunning skies.

Source Londonfromtherooftops