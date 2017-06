Londonist Staff

In Photos: St Paul's At Its Best

The London skyline sure has changed a lot over the years, but St Paul's has been standing tall over it for many years. While not as tall nor shiny as some of its newer city counterparts, it's an instantly recognisable icon — you can spot this beauty from all over the city.

St Paul's Cathedral, 1896

St Paul's during heavy attacks by the German Luftwaffe on 29 December 1940

Cantilever staircase in the western bell tower, St. Paul’s Cathedral

Views of St Paul's Cathedral

St Paul's in 1947

The Millennium Bridge

