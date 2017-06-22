Londonist Staff
In Photos: London's Ever Changing Skyline
It seems like every time you look up there's a new building battling for attention on London's skyline, and the plethora of cranes signal that this trend certainly isn't slowing. We've gathered some of our favourite pictures of the skyline through time — it's good to see some old favourites still standing their ground alongside the modern giants.
Source Levanterman London Bridge 1554-7 Source Londoninsight Source Levanterman Buck - Westminster, 1774 Source Londoninsight Source Londoninsight Monet - Thames at Westminster, 1871 Source Londoninsight View from Telegraph Hill Source Fedeuk Source Oxo Tower Source Livelove.London Source Jonnyexile Monet - Houses of Parliament, Sunset, 1902 Source Londoninsight Source London Victoria Embankment Source Londoninsight Tower Bridge, c 1900, shortly after the bridge's completion Source Londoninsight Source Julialundinblog Hoefnagel - Fete at Bermondsey, 1569 Source Londoninsight Source Jeera Construction of Tower Bridge, 1892 Source Londoninsight Canary Wharf skyline from the Orbit Source Fedeuk Merian - Before the Great Fire of London, 1650 Source Londoninsight Source Mystic Trip Source Marcusdtw Source Mattscutt Source Jeera Thames Embankment construction, 1865 Source Londoninsight Henry Dawson, 1877 Source Londoninsight 1700 Source Londoninsight Source Fedeuk Vesscher, Central London, 1616 Source Londoninsight Source Discostu Source Discostu
