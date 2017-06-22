Londonist Staff

In Photos: London's Ever Changing Skyline

It seems like every time you look up there's a new building battling for attention on London's skyline, and the plethora of cranes signal that this trend certainly isn't slowing. We've gathered some of our favourite pictures of the skyline through time — it's good to see some old favourites still standing their ground alongside the modern giants.

London Bridge 1554-7

Source Londoninsight

Buck - Westminster, 1774

Source Londoninsight

Monet - Thames at Westminster, 1871

Source Londoninsight

View from Telegraph Hill

Source Fedeuk

Monet - Houses of Parliament, Sunset, 1902

Source Londoninsight

Victoria Embankment

Source Londoninsight

Tower Bridge, c 1900, shortly after the bridge's completion

Source Londoninsight

Hoefnagel - Fete at Bermondsey, 1569

Source Londoninsight

Construction of Tower Bridge, 1892

Source Londoninsight

Canary Wharf skyline from the Orbit

Source Fedeuk

Merian - Before the Great Fire of London, 1650

Source Londoninsight

Thames Embankment construction, 1865

Source Londoninsight

Henry Dawson, 1877

Source Londoninsight

1700

Source Londoninsight