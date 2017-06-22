25 June 2017 | 10 °C

In Photos: London's Ever Changing Skyline

It seems like every time you look up there's a new building battling for attention on London's skyline, and the plethora of cranes signal that this trend certainly isn't slowing. We've gathered some of our favourite pictures of the skyline through time — it's good to see some old favourites still standing their ground alongside the modern giants.

Source Levanterman
London Bridge 1554-7
Source Londoninsight
Source Levanterman
Buck - Westminster, 1774
Source Londoninsight
Source Londoninsight
Monet - Thames at Westminster, 1871
Source Londoninsight
View from Telegraph Hill
Source Fedeuk
Source Oxo Tower
Source Livelove.London
Source Jonnyexile
Monet - Houses of Parliament, Sunset, 1902
Source Londoninsight
Source London
Victoria Embankment
Source Londoninsight
Tower Bridge, c 1900, shortly after the bridge's completion
Source Londoninsight
Source Julialundinblog
Hoefnagel - Fete at Bermondsey, 1569
Source Londoninsight
Source Jeera
Construction of Tower Bridge, 1892
Source Londoninsight
Canary Wharf skyline from the Orbit
Source Fedeuk
Merian - Before the Great Fire of London, 1650
Source Londoninsight
Source Mystic Trip
Source Marcusdtw
Source Mattscutt
Source Jeera
Thames Embankment construction, 1865
Source Londoninsight
Henry Dawson, 1877
Source Londoninsight
1700
Source Londoninsight
Source Fedeuk
Vesscher, Central London, 1616
Source Londoninsight
Source Discostu
Source Discostu
Source Royalparks

