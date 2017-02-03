Tabish Khan
See These Beautiful Photos At Kew Gardens
Every year Kew Gardens plays host to the International Garden Photographer of the Year awards.
A selection of stunning photographs goes on display — last year's was breathtaking.
This year's entries look to be equally wowing. But let's stop with the words and let the photographs do the talking.
International Garden Photographer of the Year is on display at Kew Gardens until 12 March. Entrance is included in the admission price for Kew Gardens.
Last Updated 02 February 2017