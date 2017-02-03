Tabish Khan

See These Beautiful Photos At Kew Gardens

Glorious sunshine filters through to this idyllic garden. Copyright Volker Michael, courtesy IGPOTY.

Every year Kew Gardens plays host to the International Garden Photographer of the Year awards.

A meditative scene across the water. Copyright Mauro Tronto, courtesy IGPOTY.

A selection of stunning photographs goes on display — last year's was breathtaking.

Barely lit up terraces. Copyright Mingli Tian, courtesy IGPOTY.

This year's entries look to be equally wowing. But let's stop with the words and let the photographs do the talking.

A perfect getaway. Copyright Cathy Cooper, courtesy IGPOTY

A snowy forest scene. Copyright Cristiana Damiano, courtesy IGPOTY.

A hazy sky over a sloped garden. Copyright Nigel McCall, courtesy IGPOTY.

International Garden Photographer of the Year is on display at Kew Gardens until 12 March. Entrance is included in the admission price for Kew Gardens.